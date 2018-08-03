Please select your home edition
Over 60 boats signed up for the 2018 Gul GP14 Worlds

by Michelle Evans today at 10:33 am 28 July - 3 August 2018
2018 Gul GP14 Worlds © Michelle Evans

With ten months to go until the 2018 Gul World Championship in Mount's Bay there are already as many people signed up as there were at the Nationals a month ago with 64 boats confirmed.

This will be the fifth time the class has been to Mount's Bay and with so much early interest it looks set to be the biggest event for at least a decade as a veritable who's who of amateur dinghy sailing are already entered.

A multiple winner in other classes, Nick Craig has yet to crack the GP14s and will be back for another go in 2018. As will the current GP14 World Champion helm Shane MacCarthy and Solo National Champion Andy Davis, the current multiple National Champions Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe, former National Champion Mike Senior with Chris White, not to mention OK World Champion Jim Hunt, sailing with Liz Senior. Also looking for a place in the top five will be the current Fireball National Champion Matt Burge and former Laser 2000 national champion Fergus Barnham, with Andy Hunter.

In recent years the GP14 Championship events have proved popular with those from other classes wanting to try their hand in one of the best fleets out there for close, boat on boat competitive sailing. UK National Champion Ian Dobson is one of those who is glad to see the Class is attracting in sailors from other Classes: "It's great to see Peter Gray and Rich Pepperdine over from the Scorpion class. I asked them what attracted them and they replied 'well, it's just great racing'. You only have to look at the entry list for next year to realise that the message is already out there."

Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe win the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk
Ian Dobson and Andy Tunnicliffe win the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk

"It's extremely competitive throughout the fleet whether you are bronze, sliver or gold and it will be nip and tuck racing all week," adds UK National Champion crew Andy Tunnicliffe. "The Worlds always had a big draw as well and I would imagine it will probably be one of the biggest events in the county next year, already over 60 boats entered and I can imagine that will double." Whether at the front or back you are never more than a few boat lengths away from each other as the video footage from this year's National Championships proved.

"This is a World Championship for everyone," explains Worlds organiser Gill Beddow. "It is attracting the top Dinghy sailors in the country and is a great opportunity for the Club sailor to sail against the best in what will be one of the largest double handed dinghy Championships in 2018.

2018 Gul GP14 Worlds team launch - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk
2018 Gul GP14 Worlds team launch - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk

"The Championship Team, who have already been working on the event for a year, are very experienced and are working alongside Mounts Bay Sailing Club, regarded as one of the best Championship venues in the country, to make the event one to remember. The Club are improving the facilities to accommodate the expected large entry with a larger marquee and an awning over the balcony.

"The level of sponsorship already in place with GUL as our title sponsor, exceeds any previous Championship with 21 companies committed to supporting the event and more to follow. We are very grateful for their generous offers which just give the winning touch to many competitors.

"So many people work very hard to put these events together we hope you enjoy!"

Visit the event website for more information about the event or to secure your place today with a £30 deposit.

www.gp14.org/events/2018-gp14-world-championship

Second overall Mike Senior and Chris White during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk
Second overall Mike Senior and Chris White during the GP14 Nationals at Looe - photo © Richard Craig / www.SailPics.co.uk
