Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Marine 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Stealth Maxgrip glove
Henri Lloyd Stealth Maxgrip glove

Bumper 95 boats compete at Dalgety Bay SC Annual Regatta

by Keith Bedborough today at 9:14 am 2-3 September 2017

Dalgety Bay Sailing Club hosted its annual regatta on the weekend of 2/3 September and a bumper entry of 95 boats saw the club firmly back at the top of the game for regatta management.

This event included Scottish Championships for the Musto Skiffs, Europes and RS Teras and the club were delighted to welcome 33 boats who had come from all over the country including Weymouth and the Isle of Man. It could be that the opening of the new Queensferry crossing is what tempted people to travel, but we'd rather believe it's the clubs reputation for top class racing, a highly panoramic venue, free on-site camping and the friendly club atmosphere which actually do it.

All that said, Saturday started with an early Duckhams nomination for the regatta manager when the clubhouse was locked and no-one on the organising committee had the keys. Once that minor obstacle was overcome the galley was fired up, the entries flowed in and the car park attendants were busily directing the traffic to the various parts of the site. There was however one minor issue and that was the complete lack of breeze which contrary to the forecast, had decided not to play.

This allowed for a good degree of boat fettling, comparing of tall stories from recent national champs, lazing around in the sun, a Tera crabbing competition and general enjoyment of the views to the 3 bridges and across to Edinburgh.

Waiting for wind at the Dalgety Bay SC Annual Regatta - photo © Ruby Rennie
Waiting for wind at the Dalgety Bay SC Annual Regatta - photo © Ruby Rennie

After a 1.5 hour postponement a light southerly materialised and this was enough for the PROs to leap into action and get the 2 courses setup and the start guns firing. The ebb tide caught several out on the first start and the 400s earned the prize for having most kites up at 1 minute to go as several hopefuls were caught the wrong side of the line. The breeze stabilised and built somewhat for the 2nd race and with the fleet more canny to the tide the starts got away cleanly. At 5.30pm after 2 races on the big course and a dying breeze PRO Sandy McPhail called it a day – only to be put to shame by the Teras where PRO Gavin Homer kept them out another hour and managed to fit in 4 races – respect to the kids ! The inclusion of on the water coaching for the Tera sport fleet worked really well and with such a big fleet it was noted how quickly some of the less experienced kids were progressing as they followed and copied others to improve their boat-handling techniques in the big fleet.

Tera start at the Dalgety Bay SC Annual Regatta - photo © Ruby Rennie
Tera start at the Dalgety Bay SC Annual Regatta - photo © Ruby Rennie

At the end of quite a challenging day on the water the inclusive 3 course meal went down extremely well with the competitors and thereafter the clubhouse remained open for the evening disco. There was rumour of some dark'n'stormies and thereafter a dads-dancing-dance-off between Tera dads and 400 dads (you had to be there apparently – all photos have been destroyed).

Sunday dawned with a fresher breeze and some major shifts and both PROs showing they meant business starting on time. The big course moved round the corner into St David's Bay which took it out of the tide somewhat and gave some useful separation from the Tera course. However with starboard line bias generally, very variable pressure and some big right hand shifts the starts and first beats were key. The big fleet got all 4 races in at 45-55 minutes each so enjoyed a full days competition with PRO McPhail and his team managing slick turnaround between the races. However again they were put to shame by the Teras who were still sailing hard as the "big" fleet sailed in – and it transpired they had completed 5 races on Sunday for a series of 9 races overall. Credit to the kids for putting in the effort and determination to complete the series and still come off the water smiling.

Tera Pros at the Dalgety Bay SC Annual Regatta - photo © Ruby Rennie
Tera Pros at the Dalgety Bay SC Annual Regatta - photo © Ruby Rennie

As boats were hosed down and packed away the prize giving was held soon thereafter to allow the many travellers a prompt departure and despite a few clouds gathering the rain stayed away and prizes were presented on the grass foreshore. Regatta Manager Richard Haydock thanked the numerous volunteers who had given up their time to make the event such a success, in particular the 2 Race Management Teams and the 10 rescue boat crews who were vital with so many young sailors on the water. Thanks also were given to the galley and bar teams who kept us amply fed and watered over the weekend and various others. Jono Shelley the winner of the Musto Skiff Scottish championships was gracious in his thanks for the club on behalf of the competitors, and gave an extra mark of respect to the Tera kids for outlasting all the adults!

Congratulations from Dalgety Bay Sailing Club to all prize-winners across the 9 classes, and a special mention to the winners of the RS Tera Scottish Championships Theo Stewart from Windermere School SC (Tera Pro) and Teddy Dunn from Isle of Man (Tera Sport). All class results are available at sailwave.com/results/DBSC.

Next up for Dalgety Bay is the Barts Bash on Sunday 17th September and then the Autumn / Winter Sunday Series racing which runs through to mid December brrrrr...

Rescue team at the Dalgety Bay SC Annual Regatta - photo © Ruby Rennie
Rescue team at the Dalgety Bay SC Annual Regatta - photo © Ruby Rennie

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Scottish Europe Championship
Six dinghies race at Dalgety Bay Six Europes arrived at Dalgety Bay for their Scottish Championships. 3 home boats and 3 visitors, the furthest travelled being Richard all the way from Bexhill on Sea. Craig from Aberdeen and Stonehaven and Alyson from Loch Tummel. Posted on 6 Sep Musto Skiff Scottish Championship
Racing at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club The Scottish Musto Skiff championship was held at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club on the weekend of 2nd/3rd of September. Posted on 6 Sep Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 1
A harbour unencumbered by hordes of visiting boats The beginning of meteorological Autumn saw the frivolity of the Bucket and Spade Series supplanted by the serious business of race one of the Salcombe Yacht Club's Autumn Series. Posted on 5 Sep Musto Skiffs at Derwent Reservoir
13 helms fresh off the back of the nationals Thireeen Mustos gathered at the fantastic venue of Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club. The buzz of the club's 50th Birthday Regatta meant everybody was keen to set sail on the champagne waters of Derwent. Posted on 1 Sep Royal Lymington YC Junior Regatta
Challenging racing for the 153 young sailors The first day of the RLymYC 2017 Junior Regatta (August 21-25) saw light and tricky sailing conditions for 153 junior competitors. Light winds from the SE gave competitors some challenging racing but had the advantage of a gentle start to the week. Posted on 30 Aug RS Tera National Championships overall
Basking in the Weymouth sunshine Day two dawned at WPNSA with a fresher breeze than predicted; with the sun still blazing in the sky it was the hottest Bank Holiday weather for many a year. Posted on 28 Aug RS Tera National Championships day 1
Four races for the 124 sailors in Weymouth Clear blue skies greeted the 124 sailors attending the 2017 RS Tera Nationals at the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy on Saturday 26th August, another year on year growth for this up and coming class of single handed dinghy. Posted on 27 Aug SWYSA sailors take top 8 places
At Torbay Junior Regatta The eight top places at the Royal Torbay YC's Junior Single Handed Regatta all went to South West Youth Sailing Academy sailors. Tera Sailor William James (10) came first closely followed by Topper sailors Miles Ripley (12) and Toby Bloomfield (13). Posted on 23 Aug Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals overall
A bright and sunny end in Brightlingsea The final day of racing dawned bright and sunny at Brightlingsea and the fleet promptly launched in the morning breeze of 8-10 knots. With the top 3 split by just a single point it was going to be a battle royal for the title. Posted on 21 Aug Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals day 2
Gulliver's Travels After a day spent bimbling and walking in the beautiful Essex countryside, the fleet were chomping at the bit to get back out on the water. Posted on 19 Aug

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy