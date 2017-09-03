Laser Thames Valley Open at London Corinthian Sailing Club

London Corinthian Laser Open © Steve Cameron London Corinthian Laser Open © Steve Cameron

by Clive Kitson today at 8:09 am

Sixteen dinghy sailors, including five visitors gathered at London Corinthian Sailing Club for the Laser Open and to compete on the only tidal venue on the Thames Valley circuit.

With a shifting southerly 11mph, gusting 20mph, a windward-leeward course was set upriver of the historic club house, with the windward mark near Barnes Bridge and a leeward mark to the west of Chiswick Eyot (island, for those not au fait with river parlance).

The fleet stayed close during the first lap, but was racing dominated by Matthew Hill (Frensham Pond), Adam Meekins (Maidenhead) with London Corinthian sailors Peter Hamment, Clive Kitson, Andre Gareh and Andy Oliver in hot contention. On the second lap, five dinghies overlapped at no.5 buoy.

As the wind increased, racing became more lively, particularly during the gybes on the run against the tide. A couple of swift gybes at the finish gave Peter Hamment the win for London Corinthians followed in quick succession by the other competitors in the leading pack.

The Ian Bruce Trophy (a copper kettle) was won by Peter Hamment, LCSC and the Nina Woods Trophy for the Laser Radial was won by Edward Brown from Broxbourne Sailing Club.

Overall Results:

Robert Bruce Trophy: Full Rig 207929, Peter Hamment

Nina Woods Trophy: Radial 206466, Edward Brown

Pos Rig Sail No Helm Club Rating Elapsed Points 1 Full Rig 207929 Peter Hamment London Corinthian SC 1097 01:04:53 1 2 Full Rig 183492 Mathew Hill Frensham Ponds SC 1097 01:04:56 2 3 Full Rig 181358 Adam Meekings Maidenhead SC 1097 01:04:58 3 4 Full Rig 8 Clive Kitson London Corinthian SC 1097 01:05:12 4 5 Radial 206466 Edward Brown Broxbourne SC 1139 01:06:09 5 6 Full Rig 207956 Andy Oliver London Corinthian SC 1097 01:06:12 6 7 Full Rig 200423 Stephan Meyen London Corinthian SC 1097 01:06:13 7 8 Full Rig 207927 John Ayre London Corinthian SC 1097 01:06:18 8 9 Radial 202543 Leila Moore Docklands Sailing Centre 1139 01:06:37 9 10 Full Rig 207954 Andre Gareh London Corinthian SC 1097 01:06:42 10 11 Full Rig 165220 Paolo Deluca London Corinthian SC 1097 01:07:06 11 12 Full Rig 193464 Ben Cooper London Corinthian SC 1097 01:07:16 12 13 Full Rig 86868 Graeme McCormack Broxbourne SC 1097 01:07:20 13 14 Full Rig 209057 Warren Kendall London Corinthian SC 1097 01:10:45 14 15 Radial 170473 Martine Clayson London Corinthian SC 1139 01:11:19 15 16 Radial 26 Peter Hallett London Corinthian SC 1139 DNF 17