Laser Thames Valley Open at London Corinthian Sailing Club

by Clive Kitson today at 8:09 am 3 September 2017
London Corinthian Laser Open © Steve Cameron

Sixteen dinghy sailors, including five visitors gathered at London Corinthian Sailing Club for the Laser Open and to compete on the only tidal venue on the Thames Valley circuit.

With a shifting southerly 11mph, gusting 20mph, a windward-leeward course was set upriver of the historic club house, with the windward mark near Barnes Bridge and a leeward mark to the west of Chiswick Eyot (island, for those not au fait with river parlance).

The fleet stayed close during the first lap, but was racing dominated by Matthew Hill (Frensham Pond), Adam Meekins (Maidenhead) with London Corinthian sailors Peter Hamment, Clive Kitson, Andre Gareh and Andy Oliver in hot contention. On the second lap, five dinghies overlapped at no.5 buoy.

As the wind increased, racing became more lively, particularly during the gybes on the run against the tide. A couple of swift gybes at the finish gave Peter Hamment the win for London Corinthians followed in quick succession by the other competitors in the leading pack.

The Ian Bruce Trophy (a copper kettle) was won by Peter Hamment, LCSC and the Nina Woods Trophy for the Laser Radial was won by Edward Brown from Broxbourne Sailing Club.

Overall Results:

Robert Bruce Trophy: Full Rig 207929, Peter Hamment
Nina Woods Trophy: Radial 206466, Edward Brown

PosRigSail NoHelmClubRatingElapsedPoints
1Full Rig207929Peter HammentLondon Corinthian SC109701:04:531
2Full Rig183492Mathew HillFrensham Ponds SC109701:04:562
3Full Rig181358Adam MeekingsMaidenhead SC109701:04:583
4Full Rig8Clive KitsonLondon Corinthian SC109701:05:124
5Radial206466Edward BrownBroxbourne SC113901:06:095
6Full Rig207956Andy OliverLondon Corinthian SC109701:06:126
7Full Rig200423Stephan MeyenLondon Corinthian SC109701:06:137
8Full Rig207927John AyreLondon Corinthian SC109701:06:188
9Radial202543Leila MooreDocklands Sailing Centre113901:06:379
10Full Rig207954Andre GarehLondon Corinthian SC109701:06:4210
11Full Rig165220Paolo DelucaLondon Corinthian SC109701:07:0611
12Full Rig193464Ben CooperLondon Corinthian SC109701:07:1612
13Full Rig86868Graeme McCormackBroxbourne SC109701:07:2013
14Full Rig209057Warren KendallLondon Corinthian SC109701:10:4514
15Radial170473Martine ClaysonLondon Corinthian SC113901:11:1915
16Radial26Peter HallettLondon Corinthian SC1139DNF17
