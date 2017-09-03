Please select your home edition
Solution National Championship at Gunfleet Sailing Club

by Sam Davy today at 8:46 am 2-3 September 2017

Sixteen sailors with Solutions arrived at the 2017 Solution National Championship at Gunfleet Sailing Club. Glorious sunshine greeted everyone on Saturday morning and off everyone went.

The first race was a triangle sausage course. A delay was had whilst the wind shifted about and the course had to be relaid. At the first mark, Jack Turnbull, Martin Tubb and Christian Smart led around with everyone chasing hard but it was Nathan Batchelor and Sam Davy who fought their way through to the front during the long 2 hour race which separated the fleet.

For the second race, a trapezoid and sausage course was laid. This would be the same course for the rest of the day. Nathan Batchelor took an early lead from Sam Davy with Stefan Smart chasing hard but it stayed this way until the end.

In the third race, it was Stefan who shot away in an early lead. Sam managed to pass him at the end of the first lap with Nathan just finding a way past just before the end of another long hour and a half race.

Sunday brought less sunshine but a fair bit more wind. Again a trapezoid and sausage course was used. Jack, Christian, Kev Clark and Nathan found the way around the first lap and with Stefan and Sam continued to all swap positions on the way around but on the last lap Nathan and Kev failed to spot the top windward mark had shifted leaving Christian to take the first win of the day with Jack coming in 2nd and Stefan 3rd.

In the fifth race it was Kev Clark's turn to show everyone around the course with Nathan keeping very close behind him and Stefan coming round in 3rd.

By the last race only 9 boats where left to brave the conditions. Christian took the last win with Nathan 2nd and Stefan 3rd.

Overall Results:

1st Nathan Batchelor (Tynemouth SC) 8pts
2nd Christian Smart (Pembrokeshire YC) 13pts
3rd Sam Davy (Hykeham SC) 15pts
1st Master: Peter Fisk (Llandudno SC) 40pts
1st Junior: Rhys Rackley (Pembrokeshire YC) 53pts
Ted Funnell trophy: Martin Tubb (Leigh and Lowton SC)

A huge well done to Gunfleet sailing club for doing a fantastic job hosting us with running the racing, keeping us very well fed and keeping our thirsts quenched. Massive thanks also to Nucleus Watersports for the generous prizes and sponsorship and Ovington Boats for the welcome packs and prizes.

