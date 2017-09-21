MS Amlin Awards 2017 Seamanship Trophy at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show

MS Amlin celebrate 17 consecutive years as race partners of the Round The Island Race in 2018 © Paul Wyeth MS Amlin celebrate 17 consecutive years as race partners of the Round The Island Race in 2018 © Paul Wyeth

by MS Amlin today at 12:00 pm

MS Amlin, continuing 17 consecutive years as race partners of The Round The Island Race in 2018, will be presenting the 2017 Seamanship Award on their stand at this year's theyachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show.

The award has been associated with The Round The Island Race for many years recognising outstanding acts of seamanship during one of the world's biggest yacht races.

The winner, yet to be revealed, will be awarded at 3pm on Thursday 21st September on the MS Amlin stand F022 in association with Round the Island Race and Cloudy Bay.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors MS Amlin, Keith Lovett said, "MS Amlin is extremely proud to continue to be involved with the race as partners as well as race entrants. Help for boat owners is exactly what the Seamanship Award and MS Amlin are all about."