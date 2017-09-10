Harken Solo Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club - Preview

Mike Sims © Will Loy Mike Sims © Will Loy

by Will Loy today at 7:19 pm

This weekend, National Solos from across the UK will make the annual pilgrimage to Rutland Water Sailing Club to contest the Harken Inland Championship.

With a favourable forecast of 15 knots and some fruity gusts on Sunday, this event should provide sailors with enough breeze to stretch legs and excel control lines.

Six races are planned over the two days with the first race scheduled to start at midday on Saturday. There will be a two course meal available after racing on Saturday.

This event forms part of the North Sails Super Series with those who complete 4 events in with a chance of winning a brand new North laminate sail.

Harken are providing prizes and huge thanks from the NSCA to them for their continued sponsorship.

Noble Marine, our class insurer, provide cover 24/7 and support the NSCA 365 days a year.

We hope to see a huge turnout at Rutland, one of the best sailing locations in the UK.