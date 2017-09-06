Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden

Seldén introduce new XPS Aluminium Alloy for their Dinghy Spars

by Susannah Hart, Seldén Masts today at 4:10 pm 6 September 2017
Aluminium Alloy Proof Strength © Seldén Masts

Seldén Masts Ltd is delighted to announce the introduction of their new XPS (Xtra Proof Strength) aluminium alloy.

XPS has been developed exclusively by Seldén's own engineers in conjunction with their aluminium extrusion supply partner, and is the result of a 2-year development program. The new alloy will be used in the manufacture of the lion's share of Seldén's world class dinghy spars.

Seldén's XPS alloy exhibits a higher yield point and higher ultimate tensile strength than the 6082, the high magnesium alloy that is generally accepted to be the best widely available material for dinghy mast production.

Designed to increase the hardness, durability and corrosion resistance of a dinghy mast, XPS has a significantly elevated proof stress which means that masts are less likely to take a permanent set. Mast bend is a very real problem for dinghy sailors who operate close to their masts' yield point (the point where the mast in not able to recover its original straight position) in more extreme conditions.

"Our decision to develop a new alloy that has these desirable properties was in response to the feedback from our Team Seldén sponsored athletes and other high-performance sailors who use our spars. We are in a fortunate position that we have the expert know how, technology and volume capabilities to react to the demands of the dinghy sailing market". Steve Norbury, Seldén's Managing Director explains.

XPS is the largest step forward in aluminium dinghy spar performance in many years and is only available from Seldén. A Seldén XPS spar is stronger than the equivalent mast from any other manufacturer.

Seldén dinghy spars are now being manufactured from the new Xtra Proof Strength alloy, the use of which is denoted on the mast by the application of an additional logo on the front, just above deck height.

Related Articles

World Sailing invites bids
For World Cup Series events World Sailing is inviting Host Cities and Member National Authorities to bid for Sailing's World Cup Series Final in 2018 and 2019 as well as the European Round in 2019 and 2020. Posted on 4 Sep 470 Junior World Championships overall
Titles to France and Spain Spain's Silvia Mas Depares/Paula Barcelo Martin today successfully defended their Junior World title and France's Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantès claimed their first 470 Junior World Championship victory. Posted on 2 Sep 470 Junior World Championships day 5
Typhoon #15 changes direction Today Typhoon #15 changed direction, again influencing the weather conditions at Enoshima and serving up another thrilling two races. Posted on 1 Sep 470 Junior World Championships day 4
Survival conditions at Typhoon #15 edges closer With the imminent arrival of Typhoon #15 in 2 days, the advance weather conditions kicked up the breeze and sea on race day 4 at the 2017 470 Junior World Championships in Japan. Posted on 31 Aug 470 Junior World Championships day 2
Stunning race conditions and three races in Japan Race day 2 at the 2017 470 Junior Worlds in Enoshima was forecast to be breezy and Sagima Bay kept to its promise delivering between 15-25 knots of breeze and waves. Posted on 29 Aug 470 Junior World Championships day 1
Enoshima teases teams with tricky breeze Reading the breeze was definitely a challenge for teams today, as the wind fluctuated in pressure and direction as light winds greeted teams for the opening day of the 2017 470 Junior World Championship in Enoshima, Japan. Posted on 28 Aug Japanese Drumming sets the pace
For 470 Junior World Championships The 2017 470 Junior Worlds has descended on the iconic sailing venue of Enoshima Yacht Harbour, host to the 1964 Olympic Sailing Competition and to the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games. Posted on 27 Aug Seldén supplying 420 rigs
For the Youth Sailing Worlds fleet Seldén Masts Ltd is very pleased to announce that they will be supplying the rigs for the Youth Sailing World Championships 2017 fleet for the 420 class. Posted on 24 Aug Sailingfast 420 Nationals at Helensburgh
Ten races held in up to 25 knots of wind After a long summer of the French Nationals in Brittany, the Open Euros in Athens and the Junior Euros in Garda, the fleet made the long trek north to Scotland for the first National Championship at Helensburgh since 2003. Posted on 20 Aug 505 UK Nationals at Hayling Island
USA triumph once again on UK waters Hayling Island Sailing Club welcomed the 505 fleet at the 505 UK Open National Championship 2017 - a glamorous club, hosting a prestigious class! The UK 505 class were very happy to welcome travelling boats from Australia, USA and France. Posted on 18 Aug

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy