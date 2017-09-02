Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Sandiline Hikers
Product Feature
Land Rover BAR Replica Pique Polo Womens
Land Rover BAR Replica Pique Polo Womens

Broadland Youth Regatta at Waveney & Oulton Broad Yacht Club

by Veronica Falat today at 3:56 pm 2 September 2017
Fast handicap fleet at the Broadland Youth Regatta © Robin Myerscough

66 competitors, aged under 19 and representing six sailing clubs in the Norfolk Broads area, took part in the 24th Broadland Youth Regatta on Saturday 2nd September. Waveney & Oulton Broad Yacht Club hosted the event on behalf of the Norfolk & Suffolk Boating Association. The conditions were fine with a light north-easterly breeze and plenty of sunshine.

The boats were divided into 4 fleets (standard-rig Lasers, Fast Handicap, Toppers and Slow Handicap) which each had 4 races. Then calculations were made to determine which club had the winning team and this year it was Horning S.C. that was victorious by a clear margin. They had a small team of 8 boats but their sailors were experienced and their girls did particularly well, winning the Laser series and coming 1st and 2nd in the Fast Handicap. The team from Norfolk Broads Y.C. at Wroxham was the biggest with 21 boats and they came 2nd overall, while Beccles took 3rd place with a team of just 5 boats.

Abi Holden, winner of the Laser series at the Broadland Youth Regatta - photo © Trish Barnes
Abi Holden, winner of the Laser series at the Broadland Youth Regatta - photo © Trish Barnes

In the Laser class, James Nourse of Waveney & Oulton Broad led for much of the first race but was beaten to the line by Horning's Abi Holden. Then James's twin brother Edward won race 2 after which 4 boats were all tying on points for the lead. After lunch Abi Holden won race 3, just ahead of Harry Shipley from Beccles and William Symonds from Hickling. In the final race Abi came 6th but her main rivals couldn't capitalise on this, the race win going to William, and she was the overall winner by 1 point from Harry, with James in 3rd place.

George Curtis and Andrew Morgan, winners of the Whelpton Trophy for best double-hander, at the Broadland Youth Regatta - photo © Trish Barnes
George Curtis and Andrew Morgan, winners of the Whelpton Trophy for best double-hander, at the Broadland Youth Regatta - photo © Trish Barnes

The Fast Handicap fleet was an interesting assortment of boats including a 29er and a 470 but most were single-handers such as Laser radials, Laser 4.7s and Splashes. Sailing a Norfolk dinghy (a local wooden gunter-rig class), George Curtis and Andrew Morgan from Beccles won the first race on handicap, with sisters Ellie and Pippa Edwards (Horning) taking 2nd and 3rd places in their Splash dinghies.

Ellie (2040) and Pippa (711) Edwards, 1st and 2nd in the Fast Handicap fleet at the Broadland Youth Regatta - photo © Trish Barnes
Ellie (2040) and Pippa (711) Edwards, 1st and 2nd in the Fast Handicap fleet at the Broadland Youth Regatta - photo © Trish Barnes

Pippa then won race 2, with Ellie second and the RS Feva from Wroxham, sailed by Alex Knight and Alice Palutikof, third. This meant that at lunch, Pippa was leading the fleet. However, in the afternoon Ellie got into her stride, winning races 3 and 4 (in fact race 4 was a tie on handicap between Ellie and the Laser Radial of Sophie Thirkettle of Hickling). So Ellie was the overall winner, Pippa was 2nd and Sophie 3rd. The Norfolk dinghy was 4th and George and Andrew were awarded the Whelpton Trophy for the most successful double-hander.

Toppers, winner Tom Thwaites is in 47625, at the Broadland Youth Regatta - photo © Robin Myerscough
Toppers, winner Tom Thwaites is in 47625, at the Broadland Youth Regatta - photo © Robin Myerscough

21 boats raced in the Topper series and this was dominated by boats from NBYC at Wroxham. 11 year-old Tom Thwaites won both morning races. Then he finished 2nd behind his team-mate Sebastian Gotto in race 3. If Sebastian could win again in race 4, he would take overall victory but in fact it was Charlotte Knight who won the race and so Tom was secure in 1st place, Sebastian was 2nd and Charlotte 3rd.

The Slow Handicap consisted of Optimists, a RS Tera Pro and a RS Tera Sport. Of the 12 Optimists, 10 were from Wroxham including 11-year-old Jemima Gotto, who won the series with 4 straight wins on handicap, and 9-year-old Milo Clabburn who was 2nd in each race. 3rd place overall went to George Madin of WOBYC sailing his Tera Pro.

Jemima Gotto (6121) and Milo Clabburn (5300), the 1st two in the Slow Handicap fleet at the Broadland Youth Regatta - photo © Robin Myerscough
Jemima Gotto (6121) and Milo Clabburn (5300), the 1st two in the Slow Handicap fleet at the Broadland Youth Regatta - photo © Robin Myerscough

As the winning team, Horning SC was presented with the Centenary Salver while the Lady Mayhew Trophy, awarded for 'personal endeavour' was presented to two brothers from Rollesby Broad SC, Alex and Luke Babbs, who have only recently started sailing and did extremely well to complete all their races in the Regatta.

The event was sponsored by Autoplot, AH Economics Consultancy Services, Norfolk Marine, Jeckells Chandlery, Optimum Time, Sam Cole Food Group and Olympic Print.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Optimists and Toppers at Helensburgh
Sailingfast Scottish Travellers' event On the final weekend of August, the Optimists travelled to Helensburgh to join the other junior classes for the first event of the Scottish Junior Travellers' Series. There were 16 boats in the main fleet and 7 in the regatta fleet. Posted on 5 Sep World Sailing invites bids
For World Cup Series events World Sailing is inviting Host Cities and Member National Authorities to bid for Sailing's World Cup Series Final in 2018 and 2019 as well as the European Round in 2019 and 2020. Posted on 4 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 overall
What a week that was! Poole Week 2017 was notable on a number of counts. Despite the generally light and perpetually shifty conditions that tested the skill and patience of the race officers to the limit, no racing was lost to the weather. Posted on 3 Sep Oulton Week 2017
Weather conditions kind to competitors Weather conditions were kind to competitors at this year's Oulton Week with plenty of warm sunshine and light to medium breezes. 142 boats, from Optimists to large River Cruisers, took part in the 6 days of racing. Posted on 1 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 day 5
The full gamut of wind and weather Thursday saw Poole Harbour provide the full gamut of wind and weather to delight and occasionally confound the competitors and Race Officers - with a full 360 degree shift in the wind, a band of rain, lightning, rainbows and glorious sunshine. Posted on 1 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 day 4
Race Officer's rain dance does the trick The forecast for today did not look ideal with little wind and rain promised. However, the PROs had clearly done their rain dances as the weather improved ahead of the 1400hrs start and we managed to get some good racing in. Posted on 31 Aug adidas Poole Week 2017 day 3
Wind fills in after a slow start After a slow start to the afternoon's racing while those in the Top Triangle looked on enviously from a flat calm at the 6 to 8 knots of breeze at the Race Platform, the wind eventually filled in from the west and racing got underway. Posted on 29 Aug Mersea Week 2017
Over 150 boats of every description take part Mersea Week in its entirety is organised and run completely by volunteers and what a professional and finely structured week resulted! Posted on 28 Aug SWYSA sailors take top 8 places
At Torbay Junior Regatta The eight top places at the Royal Torbay YC's Junior Single Handed Regatta all went to South West Youth Sailing Academy sailors. Tera Sailor William James (10) came first closely followed by Topper sailors Miles Ripley (12) and Toby Bloomfield (13). Posted on 23 Aug The Salcombe Gin SYC Regatta 2017
An increase in attendance with 160 boats racing Salcombe Yacht Club welcomed one hundred and sixty boats to its week long regatta, an increase on the previous year. Winds were generally from the southern quadrant and tides were neapy, making for most enjoyable racing. Posted on 22 Aug

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy