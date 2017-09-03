Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Lymington Town Sailing Club

by Alex Warren today at 3:20 pm

Arriving at Lymington on the Saturday morning, the Merlin and Scorpion sailors were blessed with superb sailing conditions once the sea breeze kicked in. The sailors were also supplied with ice cream just before the first start which was a surprising delight for everybody.

The first race kicked off and leading the pack of 33 Merlins were the Hendersons, followed by Jon Gorringe and Nicki Bass and then the Warren duo, which ended in this way.

The second race went underway and with the sea breeze building it was still key to keep to the right of the course to stay out of the romping tide. Tim Fells and Fran Gifford finished first, followed by Will and Alex and then Mike and Jane, who were hot on their heels. Unfortunately the Hendersons got caught the wrong side of the inner distance and had to retire.

In the third race the Warren pair were dominating for the majority of the race. However, a poor judgement call meant they tried to finish one lap early, allowing Tim and Fran and Will and Mary to get through, this meant Tim and Fran lead the first day followed by Will and Alex, then Mike and Jane.

Day 2 of Lymington commenced with a few bruises to show after some quality bar games the night before.

Mike and Jane lead from the start to win race four, followed closely by the Warrens and then the Hendersons, with Tim and Fran finishing in fourth.

The last race went underway and it was all to play for between four boats! A close battle was fought throughout the entire race, but coming out on top were Tim and Fran to secure their third race win, followed by Mike and Jane and then Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby.

The final results were Tim and Fran 1st, Mike and Jane Calvert 2nd and the Warrens in 3rd. A fantastic weekend of sailing and an extremely well run event from all of the Lymington Team.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 3764 Tim Fells Fran Gifford Salcombe YC 6 1 1 4 1 7 2nd Quick Fix 3691 Mike Calvert Jane Calvert Axe Yc 5 3 4 1 2 10 3rd Robert 3756 William Warron Alex Warron Shoreham Sc 3 2 3 2 13 10 4th Arwen 3726 Will Henderson Mary Henderson Salcombe YC 1 RAF 2 3 5 11 5th 3735 Alex Jackson Pippa Taylor Shoreham 4 6 12 6 4 20 6th Daves Boat 3778 Chris Gould Chris Kilsby Midland 11 9 5 5 3 22 7th Dancing Brave 3763 Mark Barnes Alex Hornock Whitstable Yc 13 5 6 11 6 28 8th Paradime Shifty 3710 Jon Ibbotson Nick Copsey Burfield 10 4 7 12 11 32 9th Salmon en Croute 3702 Duncan Salmon Harriet Salmon Wembley 8 7 10 15 15 40 10th Quicksilver 3787 Chris Martin Sam Bailey Midlands 7 10 15 10 DNC 42 11th Black Pearl 3685 Sophie Mackley Tom Ballantine Shoreham Sc 18 12 8 14 10 44 12th Headcase 3650 David Lens Gareth Griffiths Ltsc 17 16 DNF 7 8 48 13th Gangsta Paradise 3539 Dan Alsop Jennie King Lyme Regis SC 15 13 DNF 13 7 48 14th General Lee 3690 Tim Harridge Maddie anderson Ltsc 9 20 14 8 19 50 15th NKS 3732 John Cooper Becci Wigley Ltsc 14 17 9 18 14 54 16th Pocket Rocket 3566 James Wells Jenny Bennett Starcross 16 19 11 9 DNC 55 17th The Oddie 3673 Caroline Croft Kat Colvin Bartley 12 14 13 23 DNF 62 18th Strung Along 3784 Mark Barwell Louise Johnson Ltsc 22 15 21 19 9 64 19th M............Pleasure 3634 Richard Coulter Chris Hill Fisher Green 21 11 20 16 DNF 68 20th Fluffy 3719 Rob Martin Jan Martin Ltsc 20 18 18 17 16 69 21st Rogue One 3791 Jon Gorringe Nicki Bass Parkstone Yc 2 8 DNF DNC DNC 77 22nd Outnumbered 3745 Paul Dean Nicki Dela‑Porter Wembley 23 24 16 22 17 78 23rd After Hours 3585 John Fildes Charlotte Fildes ASC 29 28 19 20 18 85 24th White Tiger 3748 Nigel Brooke Suzie Brooke Ltsc 19 22 17 DNC DNC 92 25th Fat Boy Slim 3567 Martin Smith Karen Beston Blithfield 25 30 23 24 20 92 26th Factory Maid 3704 Jemma Huges Simon Worsfold Thames Sc 27 23 26 26 21 96 27th Diddly Squat 3754 Dave Gorringe Sylvia Weger Ltsc 30 27 22 21 DNC 100 28th Time Machine 3780 Nev Herbert Mark Fowler Ltsc DNC DNC DNC 25 12 105 29th The Black Boat 3734 Phil Ashworth Ali Ashworth 31 25 24 DNF DNC 109 30th She's a Cracker 3550 Robin Milledge Abby Keightley‑Hanson Ltsc 28 21 27 DNC DNC 110 31st Shiny Happy People 3695 Pete Slack Amy Hazlehurst Blithfield 24 26 28 DNC DNC 112 32nd Mistral 3587 Henry Mason Belinda Mason Blithfield 26 31 29 27 DNC 113 33rd Shadow Play 3586 Kieran Mason George Mason Blithfield 32 29 25 DNC DNC 120