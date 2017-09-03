Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Lymington Town Sailing Club
by Alex Warren
2-3 September 2017
Arriving at Lymington on the Saturday morning, the Merlin and Scorpion sailors were blessed with superb sailing conditions once the sea breeze kicked in. The sailors were also supplied with ice cream just before the first start which was a surprising delight for everybody.
The first race kicked off and leading the pack of 33 Merlins were the Hendersons, followed by Jon Gorringe and Nicki Bass and then the Warren duo, which ended in this way.
The second race went underway and with the sea breeze building it was still key to keep to the right of the course to stay out of the romping tide. Tim Fells and Fran Gifford finished first, followed by Will and Alex and then Mike and Jane, who were hot on their heels. Unfortunately the Hendersons got caught the wrong side of the inner distance and had to retire.
In the third race the Warren pair were dominating for the majority of the race. However, a poor judgement call meant they tried to finish one lap early, allowing Tim and Fran and Will and Mary to get through, this meant Tim and Fran lead the first day followed by Will and Alex, then Mike and Jane.
Day 2 of Lymington commenced with a few bruises to show after some quality bar games the night
before.
Mike and Jane lead from the start to win race four, followed closely by the Warrens and then the Hendersons, with Tim and Fran finishing in fourth.
The last race went underway and it was all to play for between four boats! A close battle was
fought throughout the entire race, but coming out on top were Tim and Fran to secure their third race win, followed by Mike and Jane and then Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby.
The final results were Tim and Fran 1st, Mike and Jane Calvert 2nd and the Warrens in 3rd. A fantastic weekend of sailing and an extremely well run event from all of the Lymington Team.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|
|3764
|Tim Fells
|Fran Gifford
|Salcombe YC
|6
|1
|1
|4
|1
|7
|2nd
|Quick Fix
|3691
|Mike Calvert
|Jane Calvert
|Axe Yc
|5
|3
|4
|1
|2
|10
|3rd
|Robert
|3756
|William Warron
|Alex Warron
|Shoreham Sc
|3
|2
|3
|2
|13
|10
|4th
|Arwen
|3726
|Will Henderson
|Mary Henderson
|Salcombe YC
|1
|RAF
|2
|3
|5
|11
|5th
|
|3735
|Alex Jackson
|Pippa Taylor
|Shoreham
|4
|6
|12
|6
|4
|20
|6th
|Daves Boat
|3778
|Chris Gould
|Chris Kilsby
|Midland
|11
|9
|5
|5
|3
|22
|7th
|Dancing Brave
|3763
|Mark Barnes
|Alex Hornock
|Whitstable Yc
|13
|5
|6
|11
|6
|28
|8th
|Paradime Shifty
|3710
|Jon Ibbotson
|Nick Copsey
|Burfield
|10
|4
|7
|12
|11
|32
|9th
|Salmon en Croute
|3702
|Duncan Salmon
|Harriet Salmon
|Wembley
|8
|7
|10
|15
|15
|40
|10th
|Quicksilver
|3787
|Chris Martin
|Sam Bailey
|Midlands
|7
|10
|15
|10
|DNC
|42
|11th
|Black Pearl
|3685
|Sophie Mackley
|Tom Ballantine
|Shoreham Sc
|18
|12
|8
|14
|10
|44
|12th
|Headcase
|3650
|David Lens
|Gareth Griffiths
|Ltsc
|17
|16
|DNF
|7
|8
|48
|13th
|Gangsta Paradise
|3539
|Dan Alsop
|Jennie King
|Lyme Regis SC
|15
|13
|DNF
|13
|7
|48
|14th
|General Lee
|3690
|Tim Harridge
|Maddie anderson
|Ltsc
|9
|20
|14
|8
|19
|50
|15th
|NKS
|3732
|John Cooper
|Becci Wigley
|Ltsc
|14
|17
|9
|18
|14
|54
|16th
|Pocket Rocket
|3566
|James Wells
|Jenny Bennett
|Starcross
|16
|19
|11
|9
|DNC
|55
|17th
|The Oddie
|3673
|Caroline Croft
|Kat Colvin
|Bartley
|12
|14
|13
|23
|DNF
|62
|18th
|Strung Along
|3784
|Mark Barwell
|Louise Johnson
|Ltsc
|22
|15
|21
|19
|9
|64
|19th
|M............Pleasure
|3634
|Richard Coulter
|Chris Hill
|Fisher Green
|21
|11
|20
|16
|DNF
|68
|20th
|Fluffy
|3719
|Rob Martin
|Jan Martin
|Ltsc
|20
|18
|18
|17
|16
|69
|21st
|Rogue One
|3791
|Jon Gorringe
|Nicki Bass
|Parkstone Yc
|2
|8
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|77
|22nd
|Outnumbered
|3745
|Paul Dean
|Nicki Dela‑Porter
|Wembley
|23
|24
|16
|22
|17
|78
|23rd
|After Hours
|3585
|John Fildes
|Charlotte Fildes
|ASC
|29
|28
|19
|20
|18
|85
|24th
|White Tiger
|3748
|Nigel Brooke
|Suzie Brooke
|Ltsc
|19
|22
|17
|DNC
|DNC
|92
|25th
|Fat Boy Slim
|3567
|Martin Smith
|Karen Beston
|Blithfield
|25
|30
|23
|24
|20
|92
|26th
|Factory Maid
|3704
|Jemma Huges
|Simon Worsfold
|Thames Sc
|27
|23
|26
|26
|21
|96
|27th
|Diddly Squat
|3754
|Dave Gorringe
|Sylvia Weger
|Ltsc
|30
|27
|22
|21
|DNC
|100
|28th
|Time Machine
|3780
|Nev Herbert
|Mark Fowler
|Ltsc
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|25
|12
|105
|29th
|The Black Boat
|3734
|Phil Ashworth
|Ali Ashworth
|
|31
|25
|24
|DNF
|DNC
|109
|30th
|She's a Cracker
|3550
|Robin Milledge
|Abby Keightley‑Hanson
|Ltsc
|28
|21
|27
|DNC
|DNC
|110
|31st
|Shiny Happy People
|3695
|Pete Slack
|Amy Hazlehurst
|Blithfield
|24
|26
|28
|DNC
|DNC
|112
|32nd
|Mistral
|3587
|Henry Mason
|Belinda Mason
|Blithfield
|26
|31
|29
|27
|DNC
|113
|33rd
|Shadow Play
|3586
|Kieran Mason
|George Mason
|Blithfield
|32
|29
|25
|DNC
|DNC
|120
