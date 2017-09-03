Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Lymington Town Sailing Club

Please select your home edition
by Alex Warren today at 3:20 pm 2-3 September 2017

Arriving at Lymington on the Saturday morning, the Merlin and Scorpion sailors were blessed with superb sailing conditions once the sea breeze kicked in. The sailors were also supplied with ice cream just before the first start which was a surprising delight for everybody.

The first race kicked off and leading the pack of 33 Merlins were the Hendersons, followed by Jon Gorringe and Nicki Bass and then the Warren duo, which ended in this way.

The second race went underway and with the sea breeze building it was still key to keep to the right of the course to stay out of the romping tide. Tim Fells and Fran Gifford finished first, followed by Will and Alex and then Mike and Jane, who were hot on their heels. Unfortunately the Hendersons got caught the wrong side of the inner distance and had to retire.

In the third race the Warren pair were dominating for the majority of the race. However, a poor judgement call meant they tried to finish one lap early, allowing Tim and Fran and Will and Mary to get through, this meant Tim and Fran lead the first day followed by Will and Alex, then Mike and Jane.

Day 2 of Lymington commenced with a few bruises to show after some quality bar games the night before.

Mike and Jane lead from the start to win race four, followed closely by the Warrens and then the Hendersons, with Tim and Fran finishing in fourth.

The last race went underway and it was all to play for between four boats! A close battle was fought throughout the entire race, but coming out on top were Tim and Fran to secure their third race win, followed by Mike and Jane and then Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby.

The final results were Tim and Fran 1st, Mike and Jane Calvert 2nd and the Warrens in 3rd. A fantastic weekend of sailing and an extremely well run event from all of the Lymington Team.

Overall Results:

PosBoatSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st 3764Tim FellsFran GiffordSalcombe YC611417
2ndQuick Fix3691Mike CalvertJane CalvertAxe Yc5341210
3rdRobert3756William WarronAlex WarronShoreham Sc32321310
4thArwen3726Will HendersonMary HendersonSalcombe YC1RAF23511
5th 3735Alex JacksonPippa TaylorShoreham46126420
6thDaves Boat3778Chris GouldChris KilsbyMidland11955322
7thDancing Brave3763Mark BarnesAlex HornockWhitstable Yc135611628
8thParadime Shifty3710Jon IbbotsonNick CopseyBurfield1047121132
9thSalmon en Croute3702Duncan SalmonHarriet SalmonWembley8710151540
10thQuicksilver3787Chris MartinSam BaileyMidlands7101510DNC42
11thBlack Pearl3685Sophie MackleyTom BallantineShoreham Sc18128141044
12thHeadcase3650David LensGareth GriffithsLtsc1716DNF7848
13thGangsta Paradise3539Dan AlsopJennie KingLyme Regis SC1513DNF13748
14thGeneral Lee3690Tim HarridgeMaddie andersonLtsc9201481950
15thNKS3732John CooperBecci WigleyLtsc14179181454
16thPocket Rocket3566James WellsJenny BennettStarcross1619119DNC55
17thThe Oddie3673Caroline CroftKat ColvinBartley12141323DNF62
18thStrung Along3784Mark BarwellLouise JohnsonLtsc22152119964
19thM............Pleasure3634Richard CoulterChris HillFisher Green21112016DNF68
20thFluffy3719Rob MartinJan MartinLtsc201818171669
21stRogue One3791Jon GorringeNicki BassParkstone Yc28DNFDNCDNC77
22ndOutnumbered3745Paul DeanNicki Dela‑PorterWembley232416221778
23rdAfter Hours3585John FildesCharlotte FildesASC292819201885
24thWhite Tiger3748Nigel BrookeSuzie BrookeLtsc192217DNCDNC92
25thFat Boy Slim3567Martin SmithKaren BestonBlithfield253023242092
26thFactory Maid3704Jemma HugesSimon WorsfoldThames Sc272326262196
27thDiddly Squat3754Dave GorringeSylvia WegerLtsc30272221DNC100
28thTime Machine3780Nev HerbertMark FowlerLtscDNCDNCDNC2512105
29thThe Black Boat3734Phil AshworthAli Ashworth 312524DNFDNC109
30thShe's a Cracker3550Robin MilledgeAbby Keightley‑HansonLtsc282127DNCDNC110
31stShiny Happy People3695Pete SlackAmy HazlehurstBlithfield242628DNCDNC112
32ndMistral3587Henry MasonBelinda MasonBlithfield26312927DNC113
33rdShadow Play3586Kieran MasonGeorge MasonBlithfield322925DNCDNC120

Starting on Sunday during the Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Lymington - photo © Abby Keightley-Hanson
Starting on Sunday during the Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Lymington - photo © Abby Keightley-Hanson
