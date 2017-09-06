Introducing the Crewsaver Atacama drysuit range

by Emma Stanbury today at 1:24 pm

With 3 layer breathable fabric, Crewsaver's Atacama Pro and Atacama Sport drysuits rival their namesake desert as the driest place on Earth.

The Glideskin neoprene wrist and neck seals, plus latex socks, further help to keep the water at bay; meaning your boating doesn't have to end when the summer season does. Both drysuits are designed to work with how the body moves, and incorporates articulated arms and legs for increased freedom of movement. In addition, the Atacama Pro integrates a lower stretch mesh back panel with adjustable braces to create a bespoke custom-fit feel without the price tag.

Head of Crewsaver's design department, Nigel Parkes says, "We take great pride in the comfort offered by our products and this can certainly be seen in the flexibility and the 'off-the-shelf-custom-fit' style of each suit. Both the Atacama Pro and Atacama Sport are designed to work in harmony with the most demanding watersport enthusiast there is!"

Atacama Pro - RRP £449.99

Designed using 3 layer breathable technology and enhanced waterproof properties to keep you warm and dry whilst out on the water. Plus, Cordura reinforcement protects high-wear points such as the seat and knee; providing you with a drysuit that can keep pace with your demands.

3 layer breathable fabric with enhanced waterproof properties

Lower back stretch mesh panel for increased comfort and flexibility

YKK Aquaseal flexible zip construction

Articulated arms and legs for increased freedom of movement

Cordura reinforced double layered seat and knees

Expandable leg pockets with D-ring attachment

Adjustable wrist and ankle cuffs

Glideskin neoprene wrist and neck seals

Removable braces

Internal pocket

Reflective detail

Atacama Sport - RRP £398.99

Inspired by the Crewsaver Atacama Pro drysuit, the Atacama Sport includes an elasticated waist, adjustable braces and articulated arms and legs to provide unhindered freedom of movement. Additionally, reinforced seat and knees provides extra protection to the areas of high wear to enhance longevity.

3 layer breathable fabric

YKK Aquaseal flexible zip construction

Articulated arms and legs for increased freedom of movement

Reinforced seat and knees

Leg pocket with D-ring attachment

Glideskin neoprene wrist and neck seals

Elasticated waist

Removable braces

www.crewsaver.com