Scottish Europe Championship at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club

by Emma Brisley today at 3:47 pm 2-3 September 2017

Six Europes arrived at Dalgety Bay for their Scottish Championships. 3 home boats and 3 visitors, the furthest travelled being Richard all the way from Bexhill on Sea. Craig from Aberdeen and Stonehaven and Alyson from Loch Tummel.

The weather on arrival was warm with glorious sunshine. Unfortunately, the wind was missing and we were held ashore until gone 2pm with our first start not getting under way until around 3pm.

We shared a course with Musto Skiffs, RS400s, RS200s and all rigs of Lasers, this led us to start 6th. The first beat was a battle through big Asymmetric kites and strong tide to get to the windward mark. Bess from DBSC showed us how it was done and went on to win the race as she did in the 2nd race of the day.

We were all glad of the lovely 3 course meal provided by DBSC on our return ashore at about 6pm.

Sunday morning dawned with a bit more breeze and a sail to St Davids Bay for our race course for the day. PRO Sandy wanted a prompt 10.30 start to fit in all 4 races having only managed 2 on Saturday. The wind throughout Sunday saw shifts and increases and decreases in strength, the last of the 4 races seeing the strongest breeze. Race 2 saw Bess being beaten to the finish by Richard.

Race 3 saw three boats going back following individual recalls and a very starboard bias leg to the windward mark. The last race of the weekend had only 5 starters, Craig had decided to go ashore early.

After the last race, we all enjoyed a nice sail ashore and prize giving. Bess sailed consistently over the weekend to retain her Scottish Champion title, having only been beaten in the one race, with Richard 2nd and John 3rd overall.

Overall Results:

1st Bess Homer (DBSC)
2nd Richard Eagleton (Bexhill Sailling Club)
3rd John Sadler (DBSC)
4th Alyson Thomson (Loch Tummel Sailing Club)
5th Emma Brisley (DBSC)
6th Craig Evans (Aberdeen and Stonehaven)

