Dart 18 UK National Championship at Dee Sailing Club

According to Wikipedia "...the river Dee rises in the Cairngorms and flows through South Aberdeenshire to reach the North Sea at Aberdeen". However anyone who was hoping to do a spot of salmon fishing between races would have been surprised when their sat-nav brought them to an estuary just south of Liverpool, where another river Dee meets the Irish Sea.

Dee Sailing Club sits on the edge of the Wirrall Country Park atop a short cliff, commanding stunning views across four miles of water to the north coast of Wales. At high water the scene must look amazing – however the competitors only saw it when the tide was out, leaving exposed the four miles of sandy mud that lie beneath the waters we raced on beween 24-27th August 2017.

Being the first event after the worlds, 16 boats were delivered by Neil & Brown on Tuesday direct from Germany. They were unloaded and some rigged early, most competitors arrived Wednesday and rigged their boats before checking they had the extra 10m tow line and knife, upon registering everyone got a fantastic goodie bag containing caps, t-shirts, mugs, rash vests and the all important sailing instructions.

None of this would have been possible with out the sponsors, Spire Healthcare, Wirral Chamber of Commerce, Exis Technologies, dinghyinsurance.com, Deva Sail Racing, Indigoart, Windsport, The Strange &Co Group, GJW Direct and the army of volunteers from Dee Sailing Club.

Each day, as soon as the tide came anywhere near the club, we pulled our Darts (or rather our Darts pulled us) down the steep slipway that has been cut into the face of the cliff, and onto the generous expanse of sands below. The first fifty yards or so is relatively firm; however beyond that the mud to sand ratio suddenly increases, and those who wanted to be closest to the incoming tide, and thus be first afloat, would find themselves ankle-deep in it.

The first day of racing, Thursday, brought a light north-westerly blowing up the estuary from the sea, and with a 12:00 start billed the competitors duly hit the beach and began hoisting sails. Those who had taken their boats down before getting changed into sailing gear soon realised it was a good way to get a nice pair of trainers dirty very quickly. Once all boats were rigged, and competitors changed, it was just a question of waiting for the water to reach us – which did not take long. At this state of the tide (about 2 hours before high water) the sea came towards us across the sands at a slow walking pace, and having reached a boat it took only a couple of minutes before it was deep enough to float it off.

That was our first hint of how strong the current would be. Luckily in the first race it was holding us back from the line, however that did not prevent a significant number of boats being Black Flagged – including some of the top names. A delay in getting that race under way meant that by the start of the second race it was beginning to flow the other way, 'helping' us across the line, and again the Black Flag took its toll.

Arriving back at the beach, the fleet got to grips with forming up into 'trains' of four boats on the sand, before being towed by a tractor or 4x4 back up the slipway to the club. This was something we got better at as the days progressed – and by day 2 most of us were remembering to tie our wheels on!

There were a large number of protests to be heard the first evening – several by people contesting the opinion of the Race Officer that they had been over the line when the gun went. There was a long, tense wait for the provisional results, which eventually showed Nicolette van Gorp/Ruud van Gisbergen leading with a 4th and a 6th, Tom Kelley/Kate Winter lying in 2nd, and Will Thompson/Eloise Knott in 3rd. However, this was later amended when Des Barnes/Fi Barnes' 1st place in race number 1 was reinstated, catapulting them into 2nd place overall with 12 points.

The day concluded with live music by Eden in the clubhouse, and an excellent session from Lucy Mayhew for those who chose the outdoor Hilltop Bar.

Day 2 saw a light wind blowing from the south-west, across the estuary, which made it rather more fluky than the previous day. The tide was still very strong, which turned the short reach to the spreader mark into a run, and calls of 'no water' quickly proved pointless as many boats drifted off to the right, well clear of it! After two races our tidal window was rapidly closing, however with the wind swinging to the north-west and freshening the Race Officer decided to set a short course and squeeze in a third. This proved to be either a stroke of genius or a very bad idea, depending on your result. However, by the end of the day Dan Norman/Alyshia Monkman were in the lead, with Rob Garcka/Fi Goegebeur lying 2nd and Des/Fi now down to 3rd.

The highlight of Friday evening was undoubtedly the 'UKIDA games night', which included a strawberries and cream game, hit the penny and knock the nail in the wood. The seemingly favourite game as the forfeit was a shot of drink when the nail was missed. The games night was aided and abetted by copious amounts of drink from the bar, and rounded off by a gripping final game of heads or tails where one lucky sailor won a brand new jib.

Saturday brought a return to a more stable north-westerly wind and, with the tide now slightly less strong than it had been on day 1, three good races were held. These left Dan/Alyshia in 1st place, Rob/Fi in 2nd, and Tom/Kate in 3rd. The forecast for Sunday was very light, and as they gathered in the Hilltop Bar listening to yet more excellent music from our very own Tilly Chester, Lucy Mayhew and others, danced to the sounds of Xebra until the small hours, the question in people's minds that evening was: will we sail tomorrow?

That question was still in our minds as we assembled for a briefing at mid-day on Sunday. The club burgee had been fluttering fitfully all morning, but from the wrong direction. What wind there was was south-easterly, blowing down the estuary from the Tata steel plant, however the forecast was for it to go round through 180 degrees some time soon. Our race officer seemed to have no doubts however, and confidently instructed us to prepare to launch as soon as the tide allowed.

His confidence was well-founded. Despite some oscillation in the wind direction before the start, the first race of the day got under way in a gentle south-easterly that pretty much held its direction throughout. What it didn't do however was maintain its strength. The leaders finished without too much difficulty, however the majority of the fleet found themselves running down to the finish against the last of the flood tide, with a failing wind. The worst of the hole appeared to be close to the finish, so boats were bunching up and crossing the line in a pack three or four boats across. Nevertheless the race did just finish before we found ourselves totally becalmed. Luckily this more or less coincided with high water, so we sat there - moving very little one way or the other.

Meanwhile, far out at sea the wind turbines had begun to move and, very slowly, a dark line on the horizon appeared to be getting wider.

So it was that the final race was started in a light north-westerly which steadily built. Congratulations to Dan and Alyesha who led throughout, cementing their victory over Rob/Fi (2nd overall) and James/Alison Douglas (3rd overall).

All in all this was an excellent championships. The sailing was good, the galley staff were amazingly efficient at getting top-quality breakfasts through the hatch promptly, and the evening entertainment was superb. Thank you Dee SC and the sponsors.

Overall Results:

Pos Nat Sail No Helm Crew Boat Name Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Pts 1st GBR 7945 Dan Norman Alyshia Monkman Blue Isle of Sheppey Sailing Club 19 1 1 1 11 ‑24 2 1 11 1 48 2nd GBR 7987 Rob Garcka Fi Goegebeur Worthing Sailing Club 11 2 13 2 3 4 8 ‑17 3 7 53 3rd GBR 7534 James Douglas Alison Douglas BOGTROTTER II Dee Sailing Club (BFD) 5 5 3 17 18 3 18 1 4 74 4th GBR 6473 Andy Kelley Rosie Hill This ol' Dart of mine Stokes Bay Sailing Club 10 7 10 9 ‑14 12 6 12 6 3 75 5th GBR 6286 Thomas Kelley Kate Winter Parkstone Yacht Club 3 9 7 18 6 5 9 6 ‑27 13 76 6th GBR 7707 Will Thompson Eloise Knott Pussy Galore Dee Sailing Club 9 3 4 10 16 19 24 2 ‑28 6 93 7th GBR 5933 Cameron Douglas Molly Dee Sailing Club (BFD) 15 20 12 21 8 7 15 2 8 108 8th GBR 7685 Mat Exon Jakob Exon Mat Finish Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club (OCS) DNC 3 6 5 1 1 20 8 2 111 9th GBR 7311 Dan Teubert Amy Teubert Dorle Restronguet Sailing Club 35 4 8 5 (BFD) 14 28 3 12 10 119 10th FRA 7930 Thierry Wibaux Abbey Jupp CV Angouleme 8 (DNC) 6 4 28 2 21 7 39 11 126 11th GBR 7923 Des Barnes Fionnuala Barnes Business as Usual Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club 1 11 11 8 4 28 22 (BFD) 29 15 129 12th GBR 7711 David Lloyd George Lean Dinghyinsurance.com Stokes Bay Sailing Club 16 DGA 27 22 2 ‑29 4 5 22 22 136.6 13th GBR 7644 Tom Parker Lucy Mayhew One For The Road Netley Sailing Club ‑31 16 17 7 15 9 12 11 31 20 138 14th GBR 7991 Paul Chatfield Restronguet Sailing Club (BFD) 24 2 36 35 7 13 10 15 12 154 15th GBR 6803 Sarah Knott Sue Nelson Pussy Cat Stokes Bay Sailing Club 2 13 12 23 1 17 10 (BFD) 38 43 159 16th NED 7960 Nicolette van Gorp Ruud van Gisbergen Roerkoning 5 6 28 24 25 10 ‑44 13 34 14 159 17th GBR 7984 Mike Jones Wendy Jones Top Cat UKIDA 7 10 15 14 22 20 25 ‑43 17 33 163 18th GBR 7983 Ben Willis Ellis Stonehouse Falcon Performance Runswick Bay Beach and Sailing Club 6 20 16 27 ‑42 6 18 16 37 18 164 19th GBR 1288 Hervé Le Maux Alizee Malavart Arrandon 28 (DSQ) 23 30 8 30 16 4 5 29 173 20th GBR 6464 James Head Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Cub 24 36 22 33 29 16 5 ‑37 4 5 174 21st GBR 7973 Simon Moruzzi Hayley Smith Deva Sail Racing Dee Sailing Club 15 19 9 28 39 13 ‑45 27 24 26 200 22nd GBR 7847 Jay Round Sara Stones Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club 17 (OCS) 44 21 12 26 11 14 44 19 208 23rd GBR 7846 Darren Wood TA Wood Kamikaze Island Yacht Club 23 (BFD) 43 25 13 11 27 21 25 23 211 24th GBR 7940 Kenny Watson Billy Boobs Kenny Watson Royal Tay Yacht Club 42 17 18 15 27 21 33 22 ‑50 28 223 25th GBR 7382 Barry Peters Debbie Waters On Sunday Datchet Water Sailing Club 26 18 36 31 7 39 29 26 ‑49 21 233 26th GBR 7962 Mark Robson Kerra Pearce Justginger Isle of Sheppey Sailing Club 12 12 29 13 31 55 31 (DSQ) 26 25 234 27th NED 7705 Reinout Teuling Roerkoning 4 31 ‑51 20 40 3 20 DNE 19 37 239 28th GBR 6912 Jonny Harris Joe White Dee Sailing Club 40 14 26 ‑48 36 25 19 41 7 32 240 29th GBR 7708 Chris Aspinall Anna Aspinall Dee Sailing Club 27 29 35 35 26 ‑44 32 23 21 17 245 30th GBR 7968 Charles Hillier James Mullane Hertel Parkstone Yacht Club (DNC) 8 30 54 23 47 17 24 10 40 253 31st GBR 7714 Sean O'Connor Samuel Ngassa Elektra Weston Sailing Club 20 21 32 ‑47 19 46 39 34 40 36 287 32nd GBR 7119 Jonathan Williams Philip Williams Despicable Me Runswick Bay Beach and Sailing Club ‑55 34 19 34 9 50 14 42 52 35 289 33rd GBR 6557 Jonathan Hayley Mark Hinton Flying Troll Dee Sailing Club 45 35 31 37 20 33 ‑52 35 30 27 293 34th GBR 5039 Gareth Owen Joanna Trafford The Happy Hand Royal Varuna Yacht Club 32 (DNC) 21 38 10 DNC 46 9 9 DNC 295 35th GBR 7604 Mark Gower Harry Lucas Boaty Mc boat face Island Yacht Club 52 (OCS) 14 11 BFD 15 53 8 20 DNC 303 36th GBR 7778 Lee Matthews Chantelle Neighbour Buttercup & Daisy Dee Sailing Club 14 (BFD) 39 39 BFD 48 36 19 14 30 304 37th GBR 6434 Jon Worthington Seb Greber Donkey Dee Sailing Club 37 (DNC) 34 26 32 42 26 45 47 16 305 38th GBR 5303 Liam Wright Ian Wright Clacton Sailing Club 25 22.5 40 43 47 22 61 32 36 (DNC) 328.5 39th GBR 7662 Glen Hughes Rosie Hughes Dee Sailing Club (DNF) DNE 25 19 24 32 40 33 48 46 332 40th GBR 103 Tom Campbell Emily Campbell SuperSonic Netley Sailing Club 38 32 ‑50 41 18 38 37 DNE 35 31 335 41st GBR 6754 David Groom Celina Groom whoosh Christchurch Sailing Club 18 (DSQ) 49 44 30 45 38 28 41 47 340 42nd GBR 3466 Matthew Kingsland Bev Goodchild Lola Weston Sailing Club 22 27 41 49 (DNC) 56 51 30 23 41 340 43rd GBR 7969 Adrian Parsons Mark Stones Captain Nemo Datchet Water Sailing Club 54 33 37 42 45 34 42 39 16 (BFD) 342 44th GBR 6137 Kevin Masterson Dee‑ranged Dee Sailing Club 34 26 42 45 44 41 ‑49 36 46 34 348 45th GBR 7961 Marco Manganelli Tilley Chester La Vela Stokes Bay Sailing Club 21 (OCS) 61 17 49 35 34 BFD 32 42 356 46th GBR 4630 Roger Sanders Abigail Sanders Dartful Roger Dee Sailing Club 41 DNE 52 32 37 23 43 46 18 (DNC) 357 47th GBR 6894 Derek Beddows Shaun Beverley Eugene Prowler Windermere Motor Boat Racing Club 43 28 45 50 38 43 50 29 33 (DNC) 359 48th GBR 7942 Hector Bunclark Dan Craner North Devon Yacht Club 36 DNE 24 57 50 36 23 31 ‑59 39 361 49th GBR 7673 Mat Pollock Liz Morris HMS Goat Blower Dee Sailing Club 33 25 57 51 (BFD) 49 56 38 45 24 378 50th GER 7816 Florian Bleisch Hans Kniepkamp SVAB 39 (BFD) 47 16 48 31 47 25 DNC DNC 383 51st GBR 2943 Trevor Jenkins Clare Nicks / Kerry Thorneycroft TBA West Kirby Sailing Club 29.5 38 38 46 34 57 41 50 51 (DNC) 384.5 52nd GBR 4878 Mick Singleton Rob Giardelli Daisy Dart Runswick Bay Beach and Sailing Club 49 (DNC) 56 52 41 53 54 49 42 9 405 53rd GBR 6558 Ian Brooker Chris Pimlott Blackpool & Fleetwood Yacht Club 46 30 48 53 51 40 48 40 (DNC) DNC 421 54th GBR 7818 Andrew Potter Liz Potter Deetox Dee Sailing Club (DNF) BFD 33 29 DNC 27 30 DNC 43 DNC 422 55th GBR 5281 Jonathan Waddington Matthew Waddington The Dart Side Dee Sailing Club 48 39 59 ‑61 53 37 58 44 53 45 436 56th GBR 6924 Robert Mountain Sara Stones Whatever Blackpool & Fleetwood Yacht Club 51 37 62 (DNC) 43 52 35 47 DNC DNC 457 57th GBR 8 Robby‑Jon Garcka Janis Purtz Jamie Worthing Sailing Club (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 51 15 BFD 13 DNC 469 58th GBR 4985 George Singleton Jennifer Singleton Runswick Bay Beach and Sailing Club 29.5 (RAF) 60 60 54 54 59 51 54 49 470.5 59th GBR 7513 Nigel Jupp Melanie Jupp Worthing Sailing Club 47 (DNC) 55 55 46 60 55 52 57 44 471 60th GBR 4222 Ian McLean Debbie McLean Near Myth Dee Sailing Club 50 (DNC) 58 58 33 DNC 62 54 56 38 474 61st GBR 5329 Michael Feely Thomas Haley Michael Feely Dee Sailing Club 44 (DNC) 54 40 55 61 63 55 58 50 480 62nd GBR 3717 Simon McPherson Robert McPherson Runswick Bay Beach and Sailing Club 53 (BFD) 53 56 52 58 60 48 55 48 483 63rd GBR 1229 Tim Roberts Susan Jones Runswick Bay Beach and Sailing Club 13 22.5 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 490.5 64th GBR 6875 Mal Taylor Andy Nash Dee Sailing Club (BFD) 40 46 59 DNC 59 57 53 60 DNC 504