Silver Scorpion Open at Lymington Town Sailing Club

by Ross Kearney today at 12:11 pm

Lymington Town Sailing Club were the hosts of the Silver Scorpion open held on the 2nd and 3rd September alongside the Merlin Rockets.

The fleet arrived to fabulous south coast weather with a slight lack of wind but with the forecast to pick up after lunch. With a short postponement a few sailors took advantage of the local Lido before sailing got under way in a steady 10 knots. First out of the blocks were Pete Gray and Richard Pepperdine keeping to the right of the beats to take advantage of the tide flooding the Solent. With a close battle for second Janet and Alan Richie just beat Catherine Maguire and Vicky Lincoln into 2nd spot in the closing stages.

As race 2 got underway the breeze started to pick up with many crews starting to adjust their rigs and find that more manageable setting. Janet and Alan came out of the start and headed right early on with the rest of the fleet following behind. Janet and Alan extended their lead right through to the finish with Ross Kearney and National Champion Stephen Graham chasing hard behind.

Again in race 3 the breeze was building slightly to 15 knots providing excellent sailing conditions for all the fleet. Pete and Rich managed to take the win again with Janet and Alan going well closely behind to tie the overnight lead.

After a few light refreshments and excellent food provided by the club all the sailors were ready and raring to go in the breezier and less glamorous conditions which Sunday provided.

2 races where sailed in a blustery 15 to 20 knots providing fantastic sailing conditions with screaming reaches and tactical runs. Place changing was plentiful throughout the day with sailors fighting the strong gusts against the equally strong tide.

Following on from their 2 bullets on Saturday Pete and Rich revelled in the breezier conditions taking both wins after battling hard throughout the day with Ross and Steve. Considering the strong breeze the fleet was very condensed at times with Malcolm James and Matthew Sim seemingly enjoying the bigger breeze mixing it up at the front to add good racing throughout the fleet.

Well done to Pete and Rich taking the win with Janet and Alan second and Ross and Steve taking 3rd.

A big thank you to Lymington Town Sailing club for hosting a fantastic event, the race officer and his team for setting perfect courses and all the volunteers for providing teas, ice creams and donuts to fuel the tired and weary bodies.