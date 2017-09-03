Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Element Shorts
Henri Lloyd Element Shorts

Boats for sale

Scorpion 2037
located in Shoreham

Silver Scorpion Open at Lymington Town Sailing Club

by Ross Kearney today at 12:11 pm 2-3 September 2017

Lymington Town Sailing Club were the hosts of the Silver Scorpion open held on the 2nd and 3rd September alongside the Merlin Rockets.

The fleet arrived to fabulous south coast weather with a slight lack of wind but with the forecast to pick up after lunch. With a short postponement a few sailors took advantage of the local Lido before sailing got under way in a steady 10 knots. First out of the blocks were Pete Gray and Richard Pepperdine keeping to the right of the beats to take advantage of the tide flooding the Solent. With a close battle for second Janet and Alan Richie just beat Catherine Maguire and Vicky Lincoln into 2nd spot in the closing stages.

As race 2 got underway the breeze started to pick up with many crews starting to adjust their rigs and find that more manageable setting. Janet and Alan came out of the start and headed right early on with the rest of the fleet following behind. Janet and Alan extended their lead right through to the finish with Ross Kearney and National Champion Stephen Graham chasing hard behind.

Again in race 3 the breeze was building slightly to 15 knots providing excellent sailing conditions for all the fleet. Pete and Rich managed to take the win again with Janet and Alan going well closely behind to tie the overnight lead.

After a few light refreshments and excellent food provided by the club all the sailors were ready and raring to go in the breezier and less glamorous conditions which Sunday provided.

2 races where sailed in a blustery 15 to 20 knots providing fantastic sailing conditions with screaming reaches and tactical runs. Place changing was plentiful throughout the day with sailors fighting the strong gusts against the equally strong tide.

Following on from their 2 bullets on Saturday Pete and Rich revelled in the breezier conditions taking both wins after battling hard throughout the day with Ross and Steve. Considering the strong breeze the fleet was very condensed at times with Malcolm James and Matthew Sim seemingly enjoying the bigger breeze mixing it up at the front to add good racing throughout the fleet.

Well done to Pete and Rich taking the win with Janet and Alan second and Ross and Steve taking 3rd.

A big thank you to Lymington Town Sailing club for hosting a fantastic event, the race officer and his team for setting perfect courses and all the volunteers for providing teas, ice creams and donuts to fuel the tired and weary bodies.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week overall
Concludes in style with sunset prize giving Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 went out in style with a final race in perfect conditions, a sunset prize giving and a blow out last night party. Posted on 13 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 6
Champagne sailing at last The sun and sea breeze made a welcome return for Brightlingsea Boat Park & Ride Family Friday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 where the 141 competing boats finally got to enjoy some true champagne sailing conditions. Posted on 12 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 5
Great inclusive racing in the Parent and Child Class After the torrential downpours of and special all in handicap of Big Wednesday, it was back to the serious business of regatta series racing on day five of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week in Brightlingsea. Posted on 11 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 4
Big Wednesday hits the spot despite torrential rain Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week Big Wednesday sponsored by AOC, Just Trays and Deltech UK proved to be an excessively damp affair with near record breaking rainfall. Posted on 10 Aug Are you getting the results you want?
Championship Success For P&B Sails What a month it has been for P&B Sails! The continuous developments made by the loft over the winter have paid dividends with our customers and race team reporting blistering performance as they compete at their events. Posted on 9 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 3
Snakes and ladders, rain, thunder and lightning CB Rigging Tuesday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 featured rain, thunder and lightning, no racing for some, paddle boarding for others and a terrific Quiz Night. Posted on 9 Aug Gul Scorpion Nationals at Weymouth overall
Bright and breeze final day for the 45 boats The morning after the famous Scorpion fancy dress party is always a delicate affair. This years theme of 'Pop Stars Dead or Alive' did not fail to deliver on costume creativity and daring dance moves. Posted on 8 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 2
Mixed conditions in Brightlingsea Harbour Brightlingsea Harbour Commission Monday brings mixed conditions, family rivalry and fun partying on day two of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017. Posted on 8 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 1
Spectacular start in classic sea breeze conditions The East Coast's leading dinghy regatta, Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week, got off to a spectacular start at Gold Sails Day on Sunday 6 August with glorious racing in classic building sea breeze conditions. Posted on 7 Aug Gul Scorpion Nationals at Weymouth day 3
Three races held ahead of the storms The third day of the Scorpion nationals began with a steady force 4 which increased throughout the day. The 45 race ready Scorpions eagerly assembled for a 12 noon start. The race committee had sensibly opted to run 3 races. Posted on 3 Aug

Upcoming Events

Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy