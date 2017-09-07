Germany wins Inshore Trophy of the Nord Stream Race

by Andy Rice today at 7:42 am

Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club (Team Germany) has won the Inshore Trophy of the Nord Stream Race after winning two of the three short-course heats this afternoon in Helsinki.

Just as in Copenhagen a week ago, the German team skippered by British sailor Hugh Brayshaw proved to be the best at handling the ClubSwan 50 around a short course, on this occasion in winds gusting over 20 knots. Nyländska Jaktklubben (Team Finland) won the first race of the day, making Kenneth Thelen’s team second from today’s competition and also placing them second overall in the Inshore Series, beating Cape Crow Yacht Club (Team Sweden) on tie-break.

In fourth place was Lord of the Sail – Europe (Team Russia). Unfortunately for Frederikshavn Sejlklub (Team Denmark), a small section of their mast track broke just before the inshore racing got underway, ruling the Danes out of the competition and making them late to start on the final offshore leg to St Petersburg.

The fourth and final leg of the Nord Stream Race set off from Helsinki, this evening. At 170 nautical miles, this deciding leg of the offshore race organised by St. Petersburg Yacht Club will see the international crews sail towards the eastern end of the Baltic Sea as they race towards the finish line in St Petersburg.

Maksim Taranov, skipper of the Russian crew, said he was looking forward to racing towards his homeland but pointed out that there would be no home advantage. “Actually I have never sailed here before, so it will be the same for me as all the other crews,” said Taranov, who comes from Yekaterinburg, more than 2,000 kilometres inland from St Petersburg.

Swedish skipper Patrik Sturesson has one hand on the Nord Stream Trophy after a dominant performance in the race so far. “We will continue the way we're sailing, sail quick and fast, aiming for another victory. We will keep a close eye on the Finnish crew because they are our closest competitor. We will try to make the most fun of it, and you have the most fun when you're in the lead.”

The leg is expected to take around 24 hours, with the fleet looking to arrive in St Petersburg on Wednesday evening.

Nord Stream Inshore Trophy Results:

1. Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club (Team Germany) - 2pts

2. Nyländska Jaktklubben (Team Finland) – 5pts

3. Cape Crow Yacht Club (Team Sweden) - 5pts

4. Lord of the Sail – Europe (Team Russia) - 8pts

5. Frederikshavn Sejlklub (Team Denmark) - 10pts

Nord Stream Trophy: (results after three offshore legs)

1. Cape Crow Yacht Club (Team Sweden) - 4pts

2. Nyländska Jaktklubben (Team Finland) – 8pts

3. Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club (Team Germany) - 9pts

4. Frederikshavn Sejlklub (Team Denmark) - 11pts

5. Lord of the Sail – Europe (Team Russia) - 13pts

Schedule:

26 August 2017: 10:00 Inshore racing, Kiel Fjord, 13.00 pm Start Leg 1 Kiel to Copenhagen (150nm)

27 August: Arrival Copenhagen

28 August: 13.00: pm Start Leg 2 Copenhagen to Stockholm (470nm)

31 August: Arrival Stockholm

2 September: 14.00: Start Leg 3 Stockhom to Helsinki (230nm)

4 September: Arrival Helsinki

5 September: 12.00 Start Leg 4 Helsinki to St. Petersburg (150nm)

6 September: Arrival St. Petersburg

7 September: 12.00 Prize giving Ceremony