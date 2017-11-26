Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Adventure Proof - 728x90
Product Feature
Crewsaver Inshore Flare Package
Crewsaver Inshore Flare Package

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Early Bird Discount ends 7 September

by Louay Habib today at 7:31 am 30 September - 26 November 2017
35th Hamble Winter Series day © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

The 36th edition of the Hamble Winter Series will hold fast to its renowned reputation of offering challenging Solent Racing, and providing a great atmosphere ashore at the Hamble River Sailing Club. The Hamble Winter Series is the ideal event to form a crew for the season to come.

Early bird discounts are available until 7th September 2017. See www.hamblewinterseries.com

A wide variety of top class racing is scheduled for yachts racing under IRC, One Designs, and sportsboats. Taking part will be the usual mix of top professional sailors, experienced corinthian sailors, and also newcomers to the sport.

This year's event will include the inaugural IRC Spinlock Autumn Championships, the Hamble One Design Championships, and the deciding round of the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit. Competitors are welcome from FAST40+, IRC0-4, J/70, J/80, SB20, alongside other One Design Classes and an IRC Mixed Sportsboat class with a minimum of 8 entries.

This year's Hamble Winter Series Crew Party will be held on Saturday 21 October 2017. Tickets are limited and can be purchased from the HRSC Clubhouse, via or on 02380 452070.

For full details of the schedule visit www.hamblewinterseries.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RORC Cherbourg Race
Lady Mariposa over the Moon Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Daniel Hardy, has won the 2017 Cherbourg Race, after holding off a strong challenge from James Neville's HH42 Ino XXX. Posted on 4 Sep 125th Burnham Week Grand Finale
Town Cup J/80 glory marks conclusion Digger Harden sailing the J/80 Glorious Fools with his seasoned team including joint owner Peter Jackson, Doug Duce and Tom Adams have won the coveted Town Cup, to mark the end of the 125th anniversary celebrations of Burnham Week, writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 3 Sep Conwy Land Rover Abersoch Keelboat Week
Competitive and varied racing with a user-friendly start time The continued sponsorship by Conwy LandRover has been very welcome and this year the emphasis was on creating competitive and varied racing for all types of boat together with a user-friendly start time and a fantastic social programme.... Posted on 3 Sep Queensland Yachting Championships preview
Southport Yacht Club to host the event in October Over 30 Queensland and interstate entrants are expected to compete in the championships, sailing a range on windward/leeward and passage courses offshore the magnificent beaches on the Gold Coast. Posted on 3 Sep RORC Cherbourg Race Preview
Penultimate race of the Season's Points Championship The RORC Cherbourg Race is the penultimate race of the RORC Season's Points Championship, between the record breaking entry for the Rolex Fastnet Race, and the highly acclaimed Rolex Middle Sea Race. Posted on 31 Aug The World Sailing Show - September 2017
Featuring the Rolex Fastnet Race and Moth Worlds The Rolex Fastnet Race, the sailor's Everest and this year there was a bumper entry and some fiercely close racing. Posted on 29 Aug 13th Palermo-Montecarlo race
L'Ottavo Peccato wins The curtain falls on the Palermo-Montecarlo international offshore regatta of nearly 500 miles which continues to be a theatre of exciting fights on the sea, a charming race coming from a route that Phoenicians did in the past. Posted on 29 Aug 125th Burnham Week first weekend
Glorious conditions at premier east coast regatta opener Lack of wind on the first day did little to affect the carnival spirit round town at the gloriously sunny opening weekend of Burnham Week 2017, which this year celebrates 125 years. Posted on 29 Aug Cumbraes Regatta 2017
The best sailing weather all summer The annual Cumbraes Regatta was blessed with some of the best sailing weather all summer. After all the windy wet weekends to sail in warm sunshine with perfect wind was a joy to all the competitors who had come from all over the west of Scotland. Posted on 28 Aug Mersea Week 2017
Over 150 boats of every description take part Mersea Week in its entirety is organised and run completely by volunteers and what a professional and finely structured week resulted! Posted on 28 Aug

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy