Early Bird Discount ends 7 September

by Louay Habib today at 7:31 am

The 36th edition of the Hamble Winter Series will hold fast to its renowned reputation of offering challenging Solent Racing, and providing a great atmosphere ashore at the Hamble River Sailing Club. The Hamble Winter Series is the ideal event to form a crew for the season to come.

Early bird discounts are available until 7th September 2017. See www.hamblewinterseries.com

A wide variety of top class racing is scheduled for yachts racing under IRC, One Designs, and sportsboats. Taking part will be the usual mix of top professional sailors, experienced corinthian sailors, and also newcomers to the sport.

This year's event will include the inaugural IRC Spinlock Autumn Championships, the Hamble One Design Championships, and the deciding round of the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit. Competitors are welcome from FAST40+, IRC0-4, J/70, J/80, SB20, alongside other One Design Classes and an IRC Mixed Sportsboat class with a minimum of 8 entries.

This year's Hamble Winter Series Crew Party will be held on Saturday 21 October 2017. Tickets are limited and can be purchased from the HRSC Clubhouse, via or on 02380 452070.

For full details of the schedule visit www.hamblewinterseries.com