Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Aquapac Aquapac - Camcorder Case
Aquapac Aquapac - Camcorder Case

Wayfarer Southern Area Championship at Datchet Water this weekend

by Tim Townsend today at 5:19 pm 9-10 September 2017
The Wayfarer Class travelling circus is set for Datchet Water this weekend © Moscow State Circus

This weekend it is the turn of Datchet Water SC to provide the Big Top for the Wayfarer Class travelling circus, to provide the arena in which the strong men, the jugglers, the acrobats and the clowns will perform as they compete in the seventh event of the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017.

To the famous sound of the Entrance of the Gladiators, the fleet will come together knowing that points are tight at the top of the standings and that every point this weekend is important. Who are these performers? These will be the headline acts.

  • The Ringmaster: After a summer away from the Wayfarer following his success at the National Championship in June, this must be Michael McNamara, crewed, as ever, by Simon Townsend. They are unbeaten this year, but on the edge of the leader board because they have only performed a couple of times. A third win will take them straight to the (big) top.

  • The Puppeteer: Andrew Wilson and his son Tom (or occasionally Sue Risbridger) have performed in this tent before. It is (if this doesn't sound a bit odd) his home tent and Andrew is used to the vagaries of its winds, using all his skills to finish races in strong positions. Andrew and Tom were consistent and fast at the last event, winning the Eastern Area Championships comfortably.

  • The Tightrope Walker: Len Jones is the very embodiment of Newton's third law ("for every action there is an equal, and opposite, reaction"). Equilibrium is the intersection of action and reaction. Equilibrium is what the expert tight rope walker needs in abundance. Len and his crew (Jamie Lea, on this occasion) is one of the fastest performers in the circus and has won as many races this year as any. He won the Inland Championship earlier in the year. However, his performance is sometimes marred by a loss of equilibrium...

  • The Fire Breather: may be it's just me. Sometimes I'm fortunate enough to be ahead of some of the top acts on the race course. Bill Whitney, sometimes crewed by wife Lisa, and sometimes by John Shelton, is relentless in his pursuit of the perfect performance. When Bill is behind me I feel the fire of his breath on my neck as he pursues me around the course, waiting to pounce on my mistake. His is one of the most consistent acts, and one to watch.

It would be reasonable to expect this weekend's winner to come from one of these headliners. There are many other acts however, some local artists and some trying out their skills in this tent for the first time. Watch out for the famous Acro Dancer (he has been seen on the dance floor more than once this year) and has performed well at the Cirque Datchet many times; be amazed by the tumblers and the escapologists, and, of course, laugh at the clowns.

The wind forecast is for a force 4-5 on Saturday, and a force 3-4 on Sunday so there's bound to be plenty of thrills and spills and, almost inevitably, a loss of equilibrium.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

adidas Poole Week 2017 overall
What a week that was! Poole Week 2017 was notable on a number of counts. Despite the generally light and perpetually shifty conditions that tested the skill and patience of the race officers to the limit, no racing was lost to the weather. Posted on 3 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 day 5
The full gamut of wind and weather Thursday saw Poole Harbour provide the full gamut of wind and weather to delight and occasionally confound the competitors and Race Officers - with a full 360 degree shift in the wind, a band of rain, lightning, rainbows and glorious sunshine. Posted on 1 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 day 4
Race Officer's rain dance does the trick The forecast for today did not look ideal with little wind and rain promised. However, the PROs had clearly done their rain dances as the weather improved ahead of the 1400hrs start and we managed to get some good racing in. Posted on 31 Aug adidas Poole Week 2017 day 3
Wind fills in after a slow start After a slow start to the afternoon's racing while those in the Top Triangle looked on enviously from a flat calm at the 6 to 8 knots of breeze at the Race Platform, the wind eventually filled in from the west and racing got underway. Posted on 29 Aug Poole Week to be sponsored by adidas again
Giving away sailing clothing every day adidas have once again agreed to be title sponsor for Parkstone Yacht Club's Poole Week regatta. As part of the sponsorship, adidas are giving away up to £200 worth of sailing clothing in a daily prize draw. Posted on 30 Jul Wayfarer Eastern Area Championship
With a riotous quiz, then late-night boat repairs The Wayfarer Eastern Area Championship, which was also the fifth event in the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017, was hosted by Medway Yacht Club over the weekend of 22/23 July. Posted on 26 Jul Wayfarer Eastern Areas preview
At Medway Yacht Club this weekend It's all change at the head of the leaderboard as the Wayfarer travelling circus heads to Medway Yacht Club on the 22nd and 23rd July for the fifth event in the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017. Posted on 19 Jul Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta overall
Titles decided at Ireland's biggest sailing event Ireland's biggest sailing event, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta, came to a gentle close this afternoon after an exciting four days of racing in Dublin Bay with over 475 boats and almost 2,500 sailors competing. Posted on 12 Jul Wayfarers at Aldeburgh
Mediterranean skies for the L'Escargot Trophy Mediterranean skies and force 3-4 winds proved the forecasters wrong for the crews who battled it out for L'Escargot trophy at Aldeburgh Yacht Club. This event was started in 1969 and this year formed part of the National Circuit Series. Posted on 10 Jul Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3
Sea breeze brings changes to the leader board A sea breeze brought changes to the leader board in several classes in the penultimate day of Ireland's biggest sailing regatta, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire regatta on Dublin Bay today. Posted on 8 Jul

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Wayfarer Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy