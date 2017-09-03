Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Surefooted
Product Feature
Gul Gamma Drysuit
Gul Gamma Drysuit

Boats for sale

Sandhopper S33
located in Southend-on-Sea
Mirror 69776
located in Colchester

Hornet Open at Maylandsea Bay Sailing Club

by Dean Saxton today at 7:09 am 2-3 September 2017
Toby Barsley-Dale & Rich Nurse win the Hornet Open at Maylandsea Bay © Phil Spillane

The Hornet fleet descended on Maylandsea Bay on the banks of the River Blackwater in Essex over the weekend of 2nd & 3rd of September to share an open meeting with the Kestrel fleet.

A very early start on the Saturday morning meant that competitors had to arrive on Friday night and the customary Indian take-away was ordered. Up with the sunrise and breakfast served, race officer Geoffrey Walkley set the course to be sailed out of Lawling Creek and into the main channel of the Blackwater. The forecast of light airs was delivered and at 9am the fleet got underway.

After rounding the first mark it was clear that there was going to be plenty of place changing as the boats explored the river trying to find the breeze whilst avoiding the current and lack of water at the edges. Several boats came to an abrupt halt as they discovered the soft mud in the shallows, allowing those that risked the tidal current to overhaul them. Toby and Rich (2125) showed incredible speed in the light breeze, pulling away from the rest of the fleet and at the end took the win by 200 yards ahead of Strangler and Jamie (2132) and Dean and Adam (2181).

In race 2 Toby and Rich proved that there was no luck involved in race 1. Again they revelled in the light airs and left the minor places to be fought out, although towards the end of the race and on a running finish, the breeze filled in from behind allowing all boats to catch up. Looking like it was going to be a Browlee brothers style finish, Toby and Rich found an advantageous puff to carry them over the line and take their second bullet from Dean and Adam and Strangler and Jamie.

Saturday night entertainment in the bar was a challenge between the Hornet fleet and the Kestrel fleet with many fun games and plenty of drinking.

An increased breeze on Sunday allowed the race officer to set a much longer course into the main channel. Toby and Rich led from the start closely followed by Dean and Adam, but their superior boat speed made them difficult to keep up with. Strangler and Jamie challenged Dean and Adam for second place, but an early gybe at the last mark allowed Dean and Adam to take second. With 3 firsts Toby and Rich had the open meeting sown up, but who was going to take second?

The final race got underway over a very skewed start line. Toby and Rich got the jump on everyone and led all the way back to home, closely followed by Strangler and Jamie who finished second, enough to finish second overall on count back from Dean and Adam.

Overall Results:

1st 2125, Toby Barsley-Dale & Rich Nurse, 3pts
2nd 2132, Strangler & Jamie Whittaker, 7pts
3rd 2181, Dean & Adam Saxton, 7pts
4th 2185, Simon Evance & Ollie Turner, 12pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Hornet Nationals at Colwyn Bay
Prophetic labelling on the racing marks When the fleet arrived at Porth Eirias, the Watersports Centre on the Promenade at Colwyn Bay, they were greeted by large orange marks labelled USWIM (an open water swimming group who had loaned the event the marks). Posted on 18 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week overall
Concludes in style with sunset prize giving Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 went out in style with a final race in perfect conditions, a sunset prize giving and a blow out last night party. Posted on 13 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 6
Champagne sailing at last The sun and sea breeze made a welcome return for Brightlingsea Boat Park & Ride Family Friday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 where the 141 competing boats finally got to enjoy some true champagne sailing conditions. Posted on 12 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 5
Great inclusive racing in the Parent and Child Class After the torrential downpours of and special all in handicap of Big Wednesday, it was back to the serious business of regatta series racing on day five of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week in Brightlingsea. Posted on 11 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 4
Big Wednesday hits the spot despite torrential rain Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week Big Wednesday sponsored by AOC, Just Trays and Deltech UK proved to be an excessively damp affair with near record breaking rainfall. Posted on 10 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 3
Snakes and ladders, rain, thunder and lightning CB Rigging Tuesday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 featured rain, thunder and lightning, no racing for some, paddle boarding for others and a terrific Quiz Night. Posted on 9 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 2
Mixed conditions in Brightlingsea Harbour Brightlingsea Harbour Commission Monday brings mixed conditions, family rivalry and fun partying on day two of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017. Posted on 8 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 1
Spectacular start in classic sea breeze conditions The East Coast's leading dinghy regatta, Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week, got off to a spectacular start at Gold Sails Day on Sunday 6 August with glorious racing in classic building sea breeze conditions. Posted on 7 Aug Hornets at Port Dinorwic
Alongside the Miracles and the club's Vaynol Cup Strong, gusty winds greeted the competitors for the first Hornet open meeting of the year, which was held on the Menai Strait, in North Wales. The event was also a Miracle Open and the club's Vaynol Cup weekend. Posted on 15 May Chris Hogan sadly passes away
After a two-year battle with cancer It is with great sadness we have to report the passing of multiple Squib and Hornet class National Champion, Chris Hogan, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 27th after a short two-year battle with cancer. Posted on 30 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy