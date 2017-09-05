Summer is still here! Ocean Elements Beach Club offers

Opens May 26th, 2018



Our new 5 star Club Mayotte is close to the surfing beach of Biscarosse and on the shores of Lake Sanguinet; a mecca for water sports enthusiasts and families.

You can register your interest now for a 5% discount when the programme is launched in September.

Club Mayotte has bags of variety; whether it's cycling, sailing, kite surfing, water skiing or just beach-going and relaxation that you're after.