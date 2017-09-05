Summer is still here! Ocean Elements Beach Club offers

|
|
|
|
Schools have gone back... But Summer hasn't ended!
There's still time for you to grab that beach holiday you've been dreaming of all summer. You could be sat with sand between your toes looking out across the beautiful Mediterranean ocean and trying some exciting new water sports from our own British RYA instructors.
September is an ideal time of year to hone your sailing skills as the winds get more exciting, but each day still starts with calm mornings for beginners to have fun too!
Are you new to water sports?
|
Date
Accommodation
Includes
Was
Now
|Sept 08
Leda Club (Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£895
|£545
Last few beds
|Sept 10
Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£899
|£606
last few beds
|Sept 17
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£799
|£596
|Sept 17
|Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£825
|£551
last few beds
|Sept 22
Leda Club (Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£899
|£525
|Sept 24
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£876
|£526
Here are a selection of our favourite Instagram images from our guests this week! To get your photos featured use the hashtag #OceanElements
Leda Beach Club, Horto Pelion
Sunrise SUP in Vassiliki - @watersportsjack
Sailing with family in Vassiliki - @callumaoneill
Biking in Vassiliki - @james_mcnair
Windsurfing with your bestie - @maya.w_
Windsurf winners 2017 - @yarnlovingdonna
2018 is out now - prices are frozen until October!
Our 2018 Beach Club prices are out now and spaces for key dates are filling up! Not only are prices frozen (and cheaper than 2017 has been) but you can also book with ZERO room supplements - so you really can choose the best rooms!
We can guarantee that the price you see now is the best price you will see all season. I.e. they will not get any cheaper!
Our Bareboat and Flotilla yachts from Lefkas marina are already selling for 2018. Book now for a 15% discount... They really won't get any cheaper
We have yachts from 36 to 50ft and offer one or two-week packages and Stay-and-Sail holidays where you can combine a relaxing week at our award-winning Beach Club with week two aboard your own yacht. Try our new Flexi-Flotilla for the best of Bareboat and Flotilla sailing mixed into one.
Opens May 26th, 2018
Our new 5 star Club Mayotte is close to the surfing beach of Biscarosse and on the shores of Lake Sanguinet; a mecca for water sports enthusiasts and families.
You can register your interest now for a 5% discount when the programme is launched in September.
Club Mayotte has bags of variety; whether it's cycling, sailing, kite surfing, water skiing or just beach-going and relaxation that you're after.
For our best quote, call 0203 603 4810