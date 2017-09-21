Please select your home edition
Marine Resources 2016

Marine Resources Boat Show Party 2017

by Jo Munford today at 4:00 pm 21 September 2017
Marine Resources Boat Show Party 2017 © Marine Resources

Leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialist, Marine Resources, is once again preparing for its industry renowned annual Charity Boat Show Party.

Held during TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show the party will once again be supporting the Andrew Simpson Foundation and offers a fantastic opportunity for show exhibitors, industry professionals and the sailing and water sports community to get together over a few drinks. Most importantly it is a fabulous opportunity to raise money for their chosen charity.

This year, Marine Resources have reverted to their successful Thursday night format with party goers being expected after the various popular stand events at the show. The party will be held at Orange Rooms, Vernon Walk, Southampton on Thursday 21st September. Doors will be opening at 8:30pm with free entry to those with exhibitor's passes and a nominal charge for those without, all proceeds of which going to charity. There will be free glass of Champagne for those that make it along early.

The party promises to be one not to miss with some exciting new additions to the already established event. This year Marine Resources is delighted to be partnering with MDL Marinas for the event whom are offering our best ever raffle prize of a surfing trip for 2 including accommodation to Surf Snowdonia.

The world's largest sailing news networks YachtsandYachting.com and Sail-World.com have also teamed up with Marine Resources to bring you a themed photo booth at the event with photos available immediately. Further fantastic raffle prizes, free cocktails and further drinks promotions will be available throughout the night.

Let us Marine Resources know you are attending the event and find out all the latest event news on Facebook. If you can donate a prize for the Charity Raffle, please contact Jo on +44 (0)2380 633 399.

Marine Resources is proud to host the event in association with TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show, Footprint, The Selfie Lab and Mahiki who all help to make the party a great success.

