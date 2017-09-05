ISORA Coastal Series winners announced

J109 JEDI © INSS J109 JEDI © INSS

by Mark Thompson today at 9:16 pm

With the completion of race 11 the Pwllheli night race, the two coastal series, held on both sides of the Irish Sea are now complete, and ISORA is delighted to announce the winners of the two coastal series.

Viking Marine Coastal Series

This five race coastal series, held in Dublin bay, started races in both Dún Laoghaire and Howth and visited Poolberg Greystones and Wicklow. It also incorporated the Lee Overlays Partners Lighthouse race, which this year formed part of the Volvo Dún Laoghaire regatta offshore class, and a night coastal race. 43 boats competed in this popular series, and the winners were as follows:

Class 0: J122 "Aurelia" Chris and Pattane Power Smith

Class 1: J109 "Jedi" Kenneth Rumball

Class 2: Swan 371 "Albireo" David A Simpson

Overall Viking Marine Coastal series winner: "Jedi" - Kenneth Rumball

Global Displays Welsh Coastal Series

This was a three race series, which raced to all corners of Cardigan bay, and included a night race. With new sponsors this year; Global Displays, we were able to provide the fleet with yellow brick trackers which enabled the use of virtual marks, unmanned finish lines and the ability of shore based supporters to follow the races. 18 boats competed in this series and enjoyed great racing and popular social events after racing was completed. The winner are as follows:

Class 0: J125 "Jackknife" Andrew Hall

Class 1: J109 "Mojito" Peter Dunlop and Vicky Cox

Class 2: Dufour 405 "Aquaplane" Mark and Jo Thompson

Overall Global Displays Welsh Coastal Series winner: "Mojito" - Peter Dunlop and Vicky Cox

The final race of the 2017 season is the James Eadie race on Saturday 9th September which will determine the overall winner of the "Wolfs Head" trophy and confirm the three class winners for 2017.