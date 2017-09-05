Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Steel Core 728
Product Feature
K16 taking control
K16 taking control

ISORA Coastal Series winners announced

by Mark Thompson today at 9:16 pm 5 September 2017
J109 JEDI © INSS

With the completion of race 11 the Pwllheli night race, the two coastal series, held on both sides of the Irish Sea are now complete, and ISORA is delighted to announce the winners of the two coastal series.

Viking Marine Coastal Series

This five race coastal series, held in Dublin bay, started races in both Dún Laoghaire and Howth and visited Poolberg Greystones and Wicklow. It also incorporated the Lee Overlays Partners Lighthouse race, which this year formed part of the Volvo Dún Laoghaire regatta offshore class, and a night coastal race. 43 boats competed in this popular series, and the winners were as follows:

  • Class 0: J122 "Aurelia" Chris and Pattane Power Smith
  • Class 1: J109 "Jedi" Kenneth Rumball
  • Class 2: Swan 371 "Albireo" David A Simpson
  • Overall Viking Marine Coastal series winner: "Jedi" - Kenneth Rumball

Global Displays Welsh Coastal Series

This was a three race series, which raced to all corners of Cardigan bay, and included a night race. With new sponsors this year; Global Displays, we were able to provide the fleet with yellow brick trackers which enabled the use of virtual marks, unmanned finish lines and the ability of shore based supporters to follow the races. 18 boats competed in this series and enjoyed great racing and popular social events after racing was completed. The winner are as follows:

  • Class 0: J125 "Jackknife" Andrew Hall
  • Class 1: J109 "Mojito" Peter Dunlop and Vicky Cox
  • Class 2: Dufour 405 "Aquaplane" Mark and Jo Thompson
  • Overall Global Displays Welsh Coastal Series winner: "Mojito" - Peter Dunlop and Vicky Cox

The final race of the 2017 season is the James Eadie race on Saturday 9th September which will determine the overall winner of the "Wolfs Head" trophy and confirm the three class winners for 2017.

Jo Thompson
Jo Thompson "Aquaplane" winner of class 2 with Vicky Cox "Mojito" winner of class 1 and overall with the YB trackers and trophies sponsors by Global Displays - photo © Gerallt Williams
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

ISORA Race 11
Final race of the Global Displays Welsh Coastal Series Race 11 was the rescheduled Pwllheli night race, always a popular race for the UK based fleet, and the final race of the Global Displays Welsh Coastal Series. Posted on 3 Sep ISORA Race 13
Global Displays Welsh Coastal Series Race 2 Race 13 is race 2 of the Global Displays Welsh Coastal series and also part of the ISORA overall series. Posted on 27 Aug ISORA Race 10: Dun Laoghaire Night Race
Less than ideal conditions for the fleet What has been ideal night sailing conditions for this race in past seasons was certainly not ideal last Friday night, 18th August, for ISORA's Night Race. Weather forecasts all agreed on what faced the fleet of 18 boats that came to the start line. Posted on 22 Aug ISORA Race 9: Dun Laoghaire to Pwllheli
Smaller fleet than usual due to the Rolex Fastnet Race With many ISORA boat competing in the iconic Fastnet race, a smaller than normal fleet of 10 came to the start line in Dun Laoghaire, with useful points in all three classes up for grabs. Posted on 7 Aug ISORA Race 7
Postponed Lyver Race run at last The Lyver Race, after the postponement from the 30th June, took place on Friday 21st July writes Peter Ryan, Chairman of ISORA (Irish Sea Offshore Racing Association). The race is also a qualifier for the Fastnet Race. Posted on 25 Jul ISORA Race 8
Lighthouse Race in Dublin Bay Race 8 is the "Lighthouse Race" a coastal race that takes the fleet close to many of the lighthouses in Dublin Bay, such as Kish, Rockabill and Baily. This year the race also formed part of the Volvo Dun Laoghaire regatta (offshore class). Posted on 11 Jul New race format for ISORA
Evolved due to clash of events On Saturday June 3rd, due to a clash of events, the Howth YC Lambay race and the Poolberg Y and BC Regatta that ISORA had agreed to incorporate, a new race format evolved writes Peter Ryan. Posted on 4 Jun ISORA Averycrest Offshore Series Race 4
The day all conflicting weather forecasts were correct... Race 4 in ISORA's Averycrest Offshore Series 2017 took place on Saturday 27th May. From the original entry list of 36 boats, 28 confirmed starting. However 6 boats pulled out at the last minute. Posted on 29 May ISORA Race 4 Preview
Dun Laoghaire to Arklow on Saturday Race 4 of the 2017 14 race series starts at 8am on Saturday 27th, and is a 60 mile offshore race from Dun Laoghaire to Arklow, County Wicklow. A 32 boat fleet are expected to gather for the 8am start off Dun Laoghaire Harbour on Saturday Posted on 24 May ISORA Offshore Championship race 1
32 boats on the start lin in Holyhead The first offshore race of the ISORA Avery Crest Offshore Championship 2017 took place on the 13th May. 32 boats from the entry list of 36 came to the start line in Holyhead. Posted on 14 May

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy