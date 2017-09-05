ISORA Coastal Series winners announced
by Mark Thompson today at 9:16 pm
5 September 2017
J109 JEDI © INSS
With the completion of race 11 the Pwllheli night race, the two coastal series, held on both sides of the Irish Sea are now complete, and ISORA is delighted to announce the winners of the two coastal series.
Viking Marine Coastal Series
This five race coastal series, held in Dublin bay, started races in both Dún Laoghaire and Howth and visited Poolberg Greystones and Wicklow. It also incorporated the Lee Overlays Partners Lighthouse race, which this year formed part of the Volvo Dún Laoghaire regatta offshore class, and a night coastal race. 43 boats competed in this popular series, and the winners were as follows:
- Class 0: J122 "Aurelia" Chris and Pattane Power Smith
- Class 1: J109 "Jedi" Kenneth Rumball
- Class 2: Swan 371 "Albireo" David A Simpson
- Overall Viking Marine Coastal series winner: "Jedi" - Kenneth Rumball
Global Displays Welsh Coastal Series
This was a three race series, which raced to all corners of Cardigan bay, and included a night race. With new sponsors this year; Global Displays, we were able to provide the fleet with yellow brick trackers which enabled the use of virtual marks, unmanned finish lines and the ability of shore based supporters to follow the races. 18 boats competed in this series and enjoyed great racing and popular social events after racing was completed. The winner are as follows:
- Class 0: J125 "Jackknife" Andrew Hall
- Class 1: J109 "Mojito" Peter Dunlop and Vicky Cox
- Class 2: Dufour 405 "Aquaplane" Mark and Jo Thompson
- Overall Global Displays Welsh Coastal Series winner: "Mojito" - Peter Dunlop and Vicky Cox
The final race of the 2017 season is the James Eadie race on Saturday 9th September which will determine the overall winner of the "Wolfs Head" trophy and confirm the three class winners for 2017.
