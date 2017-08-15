Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Lennon Racewear New Thermalite 2.5mm Top
Lennon Racewear New Thermalite 2.5mm Top

13th Viareggio Gathering of Historic Sailboats to be held on October

by Sandro Bagno today at 11:37 am 12-15 August 2017
Orion set for the 13th Viareggio Gathering of Historic Sailboats © Maccione

On October 12‐15, for the 13th year in a row, the Tuscan city of Viareggio will be the official host for the closing ceremonies of the 2017 season devoted to historic and classic sailboats.

The gathering is being held in collaboration with the Versilia Nautical Club and under the patronage of AIVE (Associazione Italiana Vele d'Epoca/Italian Vintage Sailboat Association). It is the last regatta chance for these Ladies of Sea before the end of 2017 season. Three regattas, one a day from Friday October 13 to Sunday October 15, will be held off the shores of Viareggio in the Tuscan area of Versilia with a background of the Apuane Alps. The regattas are in real time and are open to Vintage, Classic, Metric Classifications, Spirit of Tradition, IOR –International Offshore Rule historic sailboats in groups based on each vessel's potential speed and prevailing weather conditions. Main sponsors are Bisonte, the historic Florentine leather goods company, Leopolda Manifatture Artigiane, renowned for its cashmere and fine yarn apparel, and Mediterranean Yacht Maintenance, which participated in rigging the Barbara, a historic Marconi yawl launched in 1923 by the British Camper & Nicholson shipyard. The Del Carlo Shipyard is currently completing the restoration of the Barbara. 95 years after its launching in the British waters of the Solent Strait, the Barbara's official re‐launching from the docks of Viareggio is planned for May 2018. The Gathering's annual watercolor by Genoese painter Emanuela Tenti is dedicated to the Barbara.

Lill-Yrsa set for the 13th Viareggio Gathering of Historic Sailboats - photo © Maccione
Lill-Yrsa set for the 13th Viareggio Gathering of Historic Sailboats - photo © Maccione

Registered Vessels

Among the many registered vessels is the Kipawa, a 16.40 meter Marconi sloop, 10 meter International Tonnage Cruiser Racer launched in Norway in 1938 and designed by Christian Jensen. One of only 6 ever made, the Kipawa was recently purchased by a new ship owner and is safely returning to sailing thanks to a recent complete restoration by the Tecnomar Shipyard of Fiumicino. Also participating are the schooners Orion (1910) and Hollywood film star Errol Flynn's Zaca (1929), hosted at the mooring of Perini Navi, the Patience (1931), a Marconi cutter built by Camper & Nicholson and winner of the 1931 Fastnet; the Bufeo Blanco (1963); the Margarethe (1938); the Ilda (1946) owned by Gianni Fernandes, president of Viareggio Historic Sailboats; the Ardi (1968) a training boat belonging to the Nautical Club of Versilia; Commodore VSV Enrico Zaccagni's Oenone (1935) and the Endeavour sloop (1937) being sailed by a Swiss family that has participated in gatherings of historic sailboats in the Mediterranean since 2014. Vessels launched by the Ligurian Sangermani Shipyard will compete for the prestigious Sangermani Trophy. The Admiral Cerri Challenge Trophy, dedicated to Admiral Florindo Cerri, will be awarded to the first boat to sail around the first regatta buoy. There are also regatta competitions for handicap racing for IOR vessels and CIM –Comitato Internazionale del Mediterraneo (International Mediterranean Committee) tonnage registered boats with classification verified by the AIVE. Boats that do not have tonnage measurement certificates can request certification by contacting Pier Maria Giuteschi Conti, tel. +393483148532.

On Sunday afternoon, during the prize giving ceremony, the high quality timepiece brand made in Tuscany Locman will give the winners some of its prestigious watches. On days preceding the Gathering, Vessels arriving from the south can anchor at the Port of Pisa for the symbolic cost of only 10 Euro a day (for details go to www.portodipisa.it).

Historic Automobiles and the Crews' Dinner at the Del Carlo Shipyard

Participating in celebrations of the 13th edition of the gathering are a number of prestigious vintage cars thanks to CAMET (Club Auto d'Epoca Toscano / Vintage Automobile Club of Tuscany), one of the most renowned in the sector. The cars will be parked on the docks in front of the vintage boats and will be matched on the basis of their age. Bisonte, a main sponsor, will award the Prize for Elegance to the winning couple to be chosen by a specially selected jury. On Friday afternoon the Del Carlo Shipyard will host ship‐owners and their crews on guided tours of boats being restored and the Rotary Club of Viareggio will provide prosciutto and bruschetta snacks. On the evening of Saturday October 14, Del Carlo will once again hold its buffet dinner feast in front of docked boats.

Exhibits, activities and sea book presentations

The 13th edition of the Viareggio Gathering of Historic Sailboats will host an exhibit of the work of watercolorist Emanuela Tenti and of photographer Marco Trainotti. Andrea Maggiori, the Ligurian known as "The Knot Man" will offer demonstrations of maritime craftsmanship. Maggiori, who is member of the International Guild of Knot Tyers (IGKT), will also be presenting his new book "Nodi – Intrichi comprensibili [Knots–understandable tangles]" written in collaboration with Monica Martella and published by Marco Valerio Editore of Turin. Given the participation of several 5.5 meter international rule boats (a class created in 1949), the yacht designer Andrea Rossi of Milan will present his book "I 5.5 Metri di Stazza Internationale [5.5 Meter International Tonnage Boats]", published by Guido Tommasi Editore, Milan.

Watch the Regatta from on board the Artiglio

Just as it did in 2016, the Club Subacqueo Artiglio, the well‐known association dedicated to the mythical divers of Viareggio and their legendary underwater endeavors, is making available the Artiglio, a 16.5‐meter motorsailer, to accommodate – for free ‐ up to 15 persons wishing to watch the regattas. All one has to do is show up at the pier a little before the competing sailboats set off and ask to board.

The Sponsors

The 13th Viareggio Gathering of Historic Sailboats is being made possible thanks to numerous new and long‐time general and technical sponsors. Sponsors: Il Bisonte, Cioni, Leopolda Manifatture Artigiane, Mediterranean Yacht Maintenance, Veleria Be1, Azimut, Tera Energy, Locman. Technical sponsors: Ubi Maior, Giornale della Vela, Acqua dell'Elba, Caffè New York, Cantine di Soffiano, Port of Pisa.

www.velestoricheviareggio.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Dorade takes the podium in first two events
Of 'Dorade Down Under' campaign The 'Dorade Down Under' campaign is in full swing, and Dorade, the 86-year-old Sparkman & Stephens classic yacht, is proving yet again that age is just a number with the team taking podium finishes in the first two events of its five-race series. Posted on 7 Sep Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta
R-Class Ruweida V wins The 38th Annual Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta presented by IYRS concluded in Newport Sunday with R-Class Ruweida V, restored by IYRS students, as the overall winner. Posted on 28 Aug Close encounters of the third kind
At Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez promises a unique gathering, under the invitation of the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez, of the most beautiful classic and modern yachts in the world, closing the regatta season. Posted on 27 Aug Anything but cruising to the finish
At Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 The cruising classes had a tightly fought Audi Hamilton Island Race Week with nervous placeholders in all divisions looking over their shoulders going into the last day. Posted on 27 Aug Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
Massive high closes out the week Close to 2,000 sailors racing in 15 different divisions at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 finished the series on a massive high regardless of whether they picked up a trophy in the Non-Spinnaker or IRC Racing division, or any trophy at all. Posted on 26 Aug Trailables at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
Long memories and big stories They may sail the smallest boats at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, but amongst the crew members of the Trailable Yachts class there are some very long memories of the Whitsunday regatta and some very big stories to tell. Posted on 26 Aug Audi Hamilton Island Race Week day 4
Right royal wins The winter tradewinds returned to the Whitsundays and Audi Hamilton Island Race Week on the penultimate day of competition, allowing for an expanded schedule to make up for some races missed due to light winds mid-week. Posted on 25 Aug Audi Hamilton Island Race Week day 3
Top Gun caught in Rushour Four hours after the original scheduled start and with the entire Audi Hamilton Island Race Week fleet moved to open water on the south western side of the island, the first start on day three got underway near Surprise Rock in a light south-east breeze. Posted on 22 Aug Joshua class announced
For the 2022 Golden Globe Race This race, starting from Plymouth on June 30 next year has drawn so much interest that competitors, unable to prepare in time, are setting their sights on the 2022 race. Posted on 22 Aug Audi Hamilton Island Race Week day 2
A tale of the short and long, the old and new Winter tradewinds pulled right back on day two of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, shortening the round-the-islands races and forcing a lengthy delay for the IRC Racing fleet's first short course hit-out. Posted on 21 Aug

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy