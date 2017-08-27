Please select your home edition
Sailingfast Scottish Optimist & Topper Traveller at Helensburgh Sailing Club

by Danny Scott & Ross Coombs today at 1:12 pm 26-27 August 2017
Winners in the Topper & Optimist Scottish Traveller at Helensburgh © Helen James

Optimist Fleet report (by Danny Scott)

On the weekend of the 26/27th August, the Optimists travelled to Helensburgh to join the other junior classes for the first event of the Scottish Junior Travellers' Series. There were 16 boats in the main fleet and 7 in the regatta fleet, with new faces in both.

The wind was light on Saturday but 3 races were completed with Rory Gifford having a great day and winning all three. Ben Hale had a good day, with two seconds and a fourth, sailing his new boat.

Sunday began with a postponement while we waited for some wind and two races were sailed. James Gifford and Danny Scott winning one each.

We had some good close racing in light winds. Although we were all pushing hard at the start we all behaved well with no general recalls, just individuals for Danny, Connor and Alex.

Rory's three wins and a fifth secured him an overall win. James sailed consistently all weekend and was a well-deserved second. After sailing the wrong course in the first race, Danny managed some good results to finish third overall.

Thanks to Helensburgh Sailing Club for a good weekend.

Topper Fleet report (by Ross Coombs, Loch Venachar Sailing Club)

Last weekend (26th/27th August) saw the first Topper traveller in the 2017/18 Scottish traveller series at Helensburgh Sailing Club. Fresh from the Nationals in Pwllheli a record 29 Toppers took part.

Saturday started with a briefing and then launch in light conditions in the sunshine. It was quite a long sail out to the course. Three races were sailed Jamie Briggs, Finlay Tulett and Tom Mitchell taking a win each. The wind filled in nicely as the day progressed and at the end of the day Finlay Tulett was lying in first place.

Sunday dawned windless as forecasted and racing was postponed for a while, it looked as though we might not get out but once we had got changed the wind began filling in and we eventually launched in a light breeze. In the first race the leaders went the wrong way to the finish and were quickly followed by almost half of the fleet. Some of the sailors further back realised the mistake and took the correct shorter route resulting in some good placings with Ross Coombs taking the win followed by Ben Birrell and Jennifer Wesley. The last race of the day was taken by Finlay Tulett back on form after his route finding error!

When the results were calculated and all the hours of protests completed it was Finlay Tulett who won, second place went to Jamie Briggs and third Ross Coombs. First girl went to Jennifer Wesley who came a close 4th overall.

Thanks to Helensburgh Sailing Club and all the parent volunteers who stepped in at the last moment to make the event happen. The Topper fleet are now looking forward to the next traveller at Annandale on 9th September.

