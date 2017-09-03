Please select your home edition
Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - Overall

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 10:25 am 31 August - 3 September 2017

The 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals hit a whopping 114 entries, over a 50% increase on last year. This feat is all the more incredible considering the event is only five weeks after the Class' first World Championship in France with similar numbers!

All three rigs are well represented. This year sees a significant growth in the Youth and Ladies categories, both with over 20% of the total entry. International visitors travelled from France, Germany and Estonia to compete.

Many thanks to Selden Masts on Day 2 for their turn providing the 'Selden Saturday', the refreshment drinks at the tally board - a good motivator for prompt tallying in! The daily prize giving and annual awards dinner followed and Ken Fowler of RS Aero Race to Scotland [link http://racetoscotland.co.uk ] fame came to thank supporters, present the awards and give a brief summary of his inspirational adventure. The fleet later returned to the bar to where Olympic DJ Mark Covell was pumping out tunes to party until late with the Hayling members. A few sore legs and tired heads resulted!

Day 3

With 15kn wind set to increase to 25kn and an ebb tide straight into the southerly breeze the sensible decision was made to sail inside the harbour for the final day's racing. A quadrilateral course was set over the bank enabling two races to be completed in an increasing 15-20kn breeze whilst depth permitted. Each of the fleet's scores were close and an enthralling final day of tight racing in the harbour provided an exciting grand-finale.

Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © Steve Greenwood
Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © Steve Greenwood

RS Aero 5

Pressure was on in the RS Aero 5s with just 1 point separating the leaders going into the final day with the breeze pumping down the harbour. Liina Kolk of Estonia hammered out two first places, leapfrogging the two leaders to take the RS Aero 5 title, 1st Lady and 1st International Visitor. RS Aero 5 World Champion Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham) did enough to hold 2nd overall, 1st UK National and 1st Youth. Kate Sargent's first race premature start dropped her to 3rd. Sander Puppart (Estonia) was 4th, just three points ahead of Lucy Greenwood (Oxford) who finished 1st Youth Lady.

Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © Steve Greenwood
Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © Steve Greenwood

Top Junior (under 16) overall was 13 year old Ralph Nevile, recent RS Tera UK Champion, in 8th. Cathy Bartram (Chew) was 1st Master in 11th, pipping the 1st Grand Master, Caroline Martin (Lee on Solent), by a place.

RS Aero 7

Sam Whaley (Swanage) started where he left off the day before with two 1sts to take the RS Aero 7 title and the overall Apprentice (under 22) title. He was pushed hard in each race by brother Ben Whaley (Swanage) who was coping well in the stiff breeze as one of the smaller sailors in the fleet, taking two 2nds, 2nd overall and winner of the overall RS Aero Youth Trophy (under 19). Kristo Ounap (Estonia), our Europeans Silver Medallist from last year, had already done enough to take 3rd overall. RS Aero 7 World Champion, Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay), continued his comeback into 4th overall and 1st Master. Steve also took the win in the 'All Aeros' RS Aero Challenge Cup on Day 0.

Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © Steve Greenwood
Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © Steve Greenwood

Top Lady was Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay) in 25th and 1st Grand Master (65+) was Chris Hobday (Gurnard) in 20th. 1st Junior (under 16) was Tim Hire (Royal Lymington) finishing a very creditable 16th in the strong fleet.

RS Aero 9

Again just one point split the lead in the RS Aero 9s. Chris Larr and defending 9s champ, Peter Barton, were set to duke it out. Chi harbour is anything but sheltered at the top of the tide in a southerly and the onset of the ebb added to the wind and sea state. With 15kn increasing to 20kn during racing it was all on in the big rigs with controls tight and toe straps loose! Peter Barton eeked out a little extra speed to come through to win both races and the title. Chris took both 2nds for 2nd overall. Phil McCoy (Emsworth Slipper), having won Chi Race Week the week before knows the harbour well and took 3rd overall. Top Youth was Ben Charnley (River Ouse) in 4th on his first RS Aero event. Leading Master was Gareth Griffiths (Island Barn) in 6th.

Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © Steve Greenwood
Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © Steve Greenwood

The Club Championship (best 3 sailors) was won emphatically by Team Estonia as they are all from one club - Pirita Svertpaadiklubi in Tallinn! Last year's winners, Lymington Town, took 2nd. Hayling Island, with their huge team of 15, finished 3rd. Similarly emphatically, brothers Whaley took the top Family prize (best 2) with a 1,2 in the big 75 boat RS Aero 7 fleet. The Batchelor's from the Isle of Man took 2nd from the Cockerills in 3rd.

Over the three day series it was great to experience a very full range of conditions of not only wind strength but sea state and course area also. Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the 'drinks for tallies' initiative!

Next up...

Check out the UK Events Page for details on upcoming events including the UK River Champs on the Trent at Nottingham on the 17th September and the UK Inland Champs at Northampton on the 28/29th October. To extend your season with some late sun, join us at the Lake Garda RS Aerocup 7-10th October!

You can also keep in touch with Everything Aero via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and the facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
RS Aero 5
1st2369Liina KolkPiritaSvertpaadiklubi /SaaremaaMS ESTONIA41‑6‑91211 10
2nd1312Andrew FrostSutton Bingham SC1‑724‑5153 16
3rd2130Kate SargentLee on Solent SC‑1931144(UFD)4 17
4th9Sander PuppartPiritaSvertpaadiklubi ESTONIA‑8‑8322525 19
5th1685Lucy GreenwoodOxford SC24433‑7‑96 22
6th117Ben BatchelorIsle of Man YC‑6556‑7332 24
7th1795Sammy Isaacs‑JohnsonClaires Court‑122(UFD)86648 34
8th1099Ralph NevileFrensham Pond SC56778‑17‑1413 46
9th2152Sam SchofieldSpinnaker SC311851219(DNC)(DNC) 58
10th1030Hilary BakerHayling Island SC‑15‑16111399710 59
11th1178Cathy BartramChew Valley LSC11109‑1411‑161112 64
12th2293Caroline MartinLee on Solent SC1612(UFD)1010810‑17 69
13th1044George TardrewHayling Island SC7131212‑1614‑1816 74
14th1964Alice LucyRutland SC1091018‑20‑211518 80
15th2100Julie WillisLymington Town SC‑22‑211621181567 83
16th1181Roger BeltonFelpham SC17‑18(UFD)1713101314 84
17th1296Maggie DunnLyme Regis SC14‑2217‑1919131211 86
18th1301Emily DavisGreat Moor SC‑20‑19151515111615 87
19th1017Janet SchofieldSpinnaker SC914(UFD)161412(DNC)DNC 89
20th1402William HomewoodLymington Town SC13151311‑212017(DNC) 89
21st11Emily RootsCardiff Bay YC212014201718(DNC)(DNC) 110
22nd3Arnaud BouchezCN de Wimereux FRANCE (DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC89 113
23rd1108Charlie PearceDabchicks SC1817(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC 131
RS Aero 7
1st2204Sam WhaleySwanage SC‑4‑3111111 6
2nd2386Ben WhaleySwanage SC11‑332‑422 11
3rd2321Kristo OunapPiritaSvertpaadiklubi ESTONIA225252‑7‑19 18
4th2319Stephen CockerillStokes Bay SC‑154‑1283334 25
5th1232Steve NorburyWarsash SC‑1194666‑113 34
6th1332Nick RobinsHayling Island SC105(BFD)47‑15145 45
7th2346Ben RolfeBurghfield SC/ RS Sailing‑21‑1361195412 47
8th2367Ants HaavelPiritaSvertpaadiklubi ESTONIA98(BFD)514(DNF)66 48
9th12Billy Vennis‑OzanneHayling Island SC56(BFD)712913‑14 52
10th1817Chris JonesSutton Bingham SC‑31218174810‑24 68
11th2028Chris JenkinsBowmoor SC‑2014‑201420758 68
12th1211James EalesLymington Town SC16‑42(BFD)101514910 74
13th1172David BatchelorIsle of Man YC‑281610‑181016179 78
14th2155Iain McGonigalEast Lothian YC‑27‑342419810815 84
15th1819Mark RiddingtonEmsworth Slipper SC6‑27(BFD)252411127 85
16th1566Tim HireRoyal Lymington YC72617121720‑30‑33 99
17th2131Greg KellyIsle of Man YC8112‑36232235(DNC) 101
18th2161Paul RobsonClaires Court3281520‑35‑461922 107
19th1230Noah ReesTorpoint Mosquito SC1822169‑30‑412320 108
20th2101Chris HobdayGurnard SC‑33177‑4731271611 109
21st1331Rory CohenFrampton on Severn SC34‑502613111315‑35 112
22nd2058Duncan De BoltzThorpe Bay YC‑37319‑3319182813 118
23rd2318Karl ThorneLymington Town SC2519271621‑30‑3416 124
24th1792Andy HillHayling Island SC‑382313‑2926242517 128
25th2320Sarah CockerillStokes Bay SC14‑3023‑3122262223 130
26th1581Steve StewartYorkshire Dales SC22‑391815162139(DNC) 131
27th2157Nigel RolfeBurghfield SC‑412414‑3229172721 132
28th2390Matt HillClaires Court191529‑351828‑3631 140
29th2162Peter ChaplinBurghfield SC‑53201128333421(DNC) 147
30th2053Clive GoodwinBurghfield SC23730215019(DNC)(DNC) 150
31st1843Rachael JenkinsBowmoor SC12252130‑40‑444026 154
32nd1715Jane PeckhamGurnard SC‑2929‑332228252625 155
33rd2288Paul GardnerStokes Bay SC‑40182526253631‑39 161
34th2384Jake HardmanHayling Island SC133328452729(DNC)(DNC) 175
35th1183George CatchpoleWaveney and Oulton YC301019434135(DNC)(DNC) 178
36th1108Charlie PearceDabchicks SC(DNC)(DNC)342332383232 191
37th1568Caitlin AtkinWhitstable YC‑43373538(DNF)372027 194
38th1031Arthur GoldsmithHayling Island SC24‑49313442‑552442 197
39th2146Nick CravenYorkshire Dales SC‑65362227‑45424330 200
40th1809Paul LinghamSalcombe YC324036‑493433‑4228 203
41st2287Sarah SmithHayling Island SC1712(BFD)373632(DNC)DNC 210
42nd2322Mark StokesHayling Island SC‑55473840482337(DNC) 233
43rd1509Peter CraggsYork RI SC‑59‑52415138473329 239
44th2057Simon HillHayling Island SC‑4535403944‑484538 241
45th2173Arnaud BouchezCN de Wimereux FRANCE 354143463943(DNC)(DNC) 247
46th2387Chris NashClaires Court544639244739(DNC)(DNC) 249
47th1305Ed StoreyYorkshire Dales SC6245(BFD)421312(DNC)DNC 250
48th2196Liz PotterWest Kirby SC‑66‑64325046494134 252
49th1815Fraser ElmsHayling Island SC47‑4842‑5243404640 261
50th1135Phil WhiteFrampton on Severn SC483250414958(DNC)(DNC) 278
51st1261Martin RootsCardiff Bay YC495748593731(DNC)(DNC) 281
52nd2074Matt EvansGreat Moor SC3955(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC1818 285
53rd1844Robin CaigerBough Beech SC44‑61475351‑594743 285
54th1060Mike LinneyChichester YC50‑63(DNC)4854574837 294
55th2223Mark FoxStokes Bay SC‑69‑68566258514436 307
56th1264Jackie CravenYorkshire Dales SC606237445752(DNC)(DNC) 312
57th2113Christopher SmithIsland Barn SC‑63534554595349(DNC) 313
58th1594Julie ArcherUllswater YC465452575256(DNC)(DNC) 317
59th2055Chris WoolleyCombs SC58‑5954565554(DNF)44 321
60th1777Catherine HemsleyFelpham SC516049605645(DNC)(DNC) 321
61st2389James MunnWeston SC646753615350(DNF)(DNC) 348
62nd2225John McKeownLancing SC565651636161(DNC)(DNC) 348
63rd1463Paul Wright‑AndersonIsland Barn SC5243(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC29DNC 352
64th1543Robin PilcherBartley SC686655556060(DNC)(DNC) 364
65th1044Lucy TardrewHayling Island SC6158446463(DNC)(DNC)DNC 366
66th1002David CherrillBroadwater SC2638(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC 368
67th2270Andrew PetterLittleton SC(DNC)(DNC)46586262DNCDNC 380
68th1818Lester KorziliusEmsworth SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC3841 383
69th2114Fernando GamboaLee on Solent SC/ CDPA3644(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC 384
70th1747Andrew CooneyBroadwater SC4251(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC 397
71st1455Tom DobbsChichester YC5765(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC 426
72nd2149Michael YatesWeston SC6769(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC 440
73rd1024Jason HardmanHayling Island SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC 456
73rd1723Marcus WaltherDSCL Frankfurt GERMANY(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC 456
73rd1176Andrew WilliamsMudeford SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC 456
RS Aero 9
1st2093Peter BartonLymington Town SC‑4‑3112131110
2nd1888Chris LarrNorthampton SC212‑3‑5222213
3rd1411Phil McCoyEmsworth Slipper SC‑82421344‑520
4th2193Ben CharnleyOuse SC18‑95441‑11326
5th1637Greg BartlettStarcross YC‑1155(BFD)8566644
6th2148Gareth GriffithsIsland Barn SC6437‑109107(DNC)46
7th1551Liam WillisLymington Town SC107610‑12653(DNC)47
8th1489Toby FreelandDowns SC5‑1176‑9878748
9th1171Ffinlo WrightIsle of Man YCDPI‑14(DNF)477891056
10th1744Matt ThursfieldChelmarsh SC‑1510129614(BFD)5460
11th2368Jim HoodLymington Town SC‑139(DNC)81112910968
12th2001Keith WillisLymington Town SC3121014131512(DNC)(DNC)79
13th1184Robert FreelandDowns SC96817161615(DNC)(DNC)87
14th1231Tim BilbroughHayling Island SC12161316‑1817(BFD)12894
15th2074Matt EvansGreat Moor SC(DNC)(DNC)DNC1131011DNCDNC95
16th1024Jason HardmanHayling Island SC1413(DNC)13151113(DNC)DNC99
17th1818Lester KorziliusEmsworth SC16151115171816(DNC)(DNC)108
18th1463Paul Wright‑AndersonIsland Barn SC(DNC)(DNC)DNC12141314DNCDNC113
19th1455Tom DobbsChichester YC(DNC)(DNC)DNC18191917DNCDNC133
