Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - Overall

The 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals hit a whopping 114 entries, over a 50% increase on last year. This feat is all the more incredible considering the event is only five weeks after the Class' first World Championship in France with similar numbers!

All three rigs are well represented. This year sees a significant growth in the Youth and Ladies categories, both with over 20% of the total entry. International visitors travelled from France, Germany and Estonia to compete.

Many thanks to Selden Masts on Day 2 for their turn providing the 'Selden Saturday', the refreshment drinks at the tally board - a good motivator for prompt tallying in! The daily prize giving and annual awards dinner followed and Ken Fowler of RS Aero Race to Scotland [link http://racetoscotland.co.uk ] fame came to thank supporters, present the awards and give a brief summary of his inspirational adventure. The fleet later returned to the bar to where Olympic DJ Mark Covell was pumping out tunes to party until late with the Hayling members. A few sore legs and tired heads resulted!

Day 3

With 15kn wind set to increase to 25kn and an ebb tide straight into the southerly breeze the sensible decision was made to sail inside the harbour for the final day's racing. A quadrilateral course was set over the bank enabling two races to be completed in an increasing 15-20kn breeze whilst depth permitted. Each of the fleet's scores were close and an enthralling final day of tight racing in the harbour provided an exciting grand-finale.

RS Aero 5

Pressure was on in the RS Aero 5s with just 1 point separating the leaders going into the final day with the breeze pumping down the harbour. Liina Kolk of Estonia hammered out two first places, leapfrogging the two leaders to take the RS Aero 5 title, 1st Lady and 1st International Visitor. RS Aero 5 World Champion Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham) did enough to hold 2nd overall, 1st UK National and 1st Youth. Kate Sargent's first race premature start dropped her to 3rd. Sander Puppart (Estonia) was 4th, just three points ahead of Lucy Greenwood (Oxford) who finished 1st Youth Lady.

Top Junior (under 16) overall was 13 year old Ralph Nevile, recent RS Tera UK Champion, in 8th. Cathy Bartram (Chew) was 1st Master in 11th, pipping the 1st Grand Master, Caroline Martin (Lee on Solent), by a place.

RS Aero 7

Sam Whaley (Swanage) started where he left off the day before with two 1sts to take the RS Aero 7 title and the overall Apprentice (under 22) title. He was pushed hard in each race by brother Ben Whaley (Swanage) who was coping well in the stiff breeze as one of the smaller sailors in the fleet, taking two 2nds, 2nd overall and winner of the overall RS Aero Youth Trophy (under 19). Kristo Ounap (Estonia), our Europeans Silver Medallist from last year, had already done enough to take 3rd overall. RS Aero 7 World Champion, Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay), continued his comeback into 4th overall and 1st Master. Steve also took the win in the 'All Aeros' RS Aero Challenge Cup on Day 0.

Top Lady was Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay) in 25th and 1st Grand Master (65+) was Chris Hobday (Gurnard) in 20th. 1st Junior (under 16) was Tim Hire (Royal Lymington) finishing a very creditable 16th in the strong fleet.

RS Aero 9

Again just one point split the lead in the RS Aero 9s. Chris Larr and defending 9s champ, Peter Barton, were set to duke it out. Chi harbour is anything but sheltered at the top of the tide in a southerly and the onset of the ebb added to the wind and sea state. With 15kn increasing to 20kn during racing it was all on in the big rigs with controls tight and toe straps loose! Peter Barton eeked out a little extra speed to come through to win both races and the title. Chris took both 2nds for 2nd overall. Phil McCoy (Emsworth Slipper), having won Chi Race Week the week before knows the harbour well and took 3rd overall. Top Youth was Ben Charnley (River Ouse) in 4th on his first RS Aero event. Leading Master was Gareth Griffiths (Island Barn) in 6th.

The Club Championship (best 3 sailors) was won emphatically by Team Estonia as they are all from one club - Pirita Svertpaadiklubi in Tallinn! Last year's winners, Lymington Town, took 2nd. Hayling Island, with their huge team of 15, finished 3rd. Similarly emphatically, brothers Whaley took the top Family prize (best 2) with a 1,2 in the big 75 boat RS Aero 7 fleet. The Batchelor's from the Isle of Man took 2nd from the Cockerills in 3rd.

Over the three day series it was great to experience a very full range of conditions of not only wind strength but sea state and course area also. Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the 'drinks for tallies' initiative!

Next up...

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts RS Aero 5 1st 2369 Liina Kolk PiritaSvertpaadiklubi /SaaremaaMS ESTONIA 4 1 ‑6 ‑9 1 2 1 1 10 2nd 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC 1 ‑7 2 4 ‑5 1 5 3 16 3rd 2130 Kate Sargent Lee on Solent SC ‑19 3 1 1 4 4 (UFD) 4 17 4th 9 Sander Puppart PiritaSvertpaadiklubi ESTONIA ‑8 ‑8 3 2 2 5 2 5 19 5th 1685 Lucy Greenwood Oxford SC 2 4 4 3 3 ‑7 ‑9 6 22 6th 117 Ben Batchelor Isle of Man YC ‑6 5 5 6 ‑7 3 3 2 24 7th 1795 Sammy Isaacs‑Johnson Claires Court ‑12 2 (UFD) 8 6 6 4 8 34 8th 1099 Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC 5 6 7 7 8 ‑17 ‑14 13 46 9th 2152 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC 3 11 8 5 12 19 (DNC) (DNC) 58 10th 1030 Hilary Baker Hayling Island SC ‑15 ‑16 11 13 9 9 7 10 59 11th 1178 Cathy Bartram Chew Valley LSC 11 10 9 ‑14 11 ‑16 11 12 64 12th 2293 Caroline Martin Lee on Solent SC 16 12 (UFD) 10 10 8 10 ‑17 69 13th 1044 George Tardrew Hayling Island SC 7 13 12 12 ‑16 14 ‑18 16 74 14th 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC 10 9 10 18 ‑20 ‑21 15 18 80 15th 2100 Julie Willis Lymington Town SC ‑22 ‑21 16 21 18 15 6 7 83 16th 1181 Roger Belton Felpham SC 17 ‑18 (UFD) 17 13 10 13 14 84 17th 1296 Maggie Dunn Lyme Regis SC 14 ‑22 17 ‑19 19 13 12 11 86 18th 1301 Emily Davis Great Moor SC ‑20 ‑19 15 15 15 11 16 15 87 19th 1017 Janet Schofield Spinnaker SC 9 14 (UFD) 16 14 12 (DNC) DNC 89 20th 1402 William Homewood Lymington Town SC 13 15 13 11 ‑21 20 17 (DNC) 89 21st 11 Emily Roots Cardiff Bay YC 21 20 14 20 17 18 (DNC) (DNC) 110 22nd 3 Arnaud Bouchez CN de Wimereux FRANCE (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 8 9 113 23rd 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC 18 17 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 131 RS Aero 7 1st 2204 Sam Whaley Swanage SC ‑4 ‑3 1 1 1 1 1 1 6 2nd 2386 Ben Whaley Swanage SC 1 1 ‑3 3 2 ‑4 2 2 11 3rd 2321 Kristo Ounap PiritaSvertpaadiklubi ESTONIA 2 2 5 2 5 2 ‑7 ‑19 18 4th 2319 Stephen Cockerill Stokes Bay SC ‑15 4 ‑12 8 3 3 3 4 25 5th 1232 Steve Norbury Warsash SC ‑11 9 4 6 6 6 ‑11 3 34 6th 1332 Nick Robins Hayling Island SC 10 5 (BFD) 4 7 ‑15 14 5 45 7th 2346 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC/ RS Sailing ‑21 ‑13 6 11 9 5 4 12 47 8th 2367 Ants Haavel PiritaSvertpaadiklubi ESTONIA 9 8 (BFD) 5 14 (DNF) 6 6 48 9th 12 Billy Vennis‑Ozanne Hayling Island SC 5 6 (BFD) 7 12 9 13 ‑14 52 10th 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC ‑31 21 8 17 4 8 10 ‑24 68 11th 2028 Chris Jenkins Bowmoor SC ‑20 14 ‑20 14 20 7 5 8 68 12th 1211 James Eales Lymington Town SC 16 ‑42 (BFD) 10 15 14 9 10 74 13th 1172 David Batchelor Isle of Man YC ‑28 16 10 ‑18 10 16 17 9 78 14th 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC ‑27 ‑34 24 19 8 10 8 15 84 15th 1819 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC 6 ‑27 (BFD) 25 24 11 12 7 85 16th 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC 7 26 17 12 17 20 ‑30 ‑33 99 17th 2131 Greg Kelly Isle of Man YC 8 11 2 ‑36 23 22 35 (DNC) 101 18th 2161 Paul Robson Claires Court 3 28 15 20 ‑35 ‑46 19 22 107 19th 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC 18 22 16 9 ‑30 ‑41 23 20 108 20th 2101 Chris Hobday Gurnard SC ‑33 17 7 ‑47 31 27 16 11 109 21st 1331 Rory Cohen Frampton on Severn SC 34 ‑50 26 13 11 13 15 ‑35 112 22nd 2058 Duncan De Boltz Thorpe Bay YC ‑37 31 9 ‑33 19 18 28 13 118 23rd 2318 Karl Thorne Lymington Town SC 25 19 27 16 21 ‑30 ‑34 16 124 24th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC ‑38 23 13 ‑29 26 24 25 17 128 25th 2320 Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 14 ‑30 23 ‑31 22 26 22 23 130 26th 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales SC 22 ‑39 18 15 16 21 39 (DNC) 131 27th 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC ‑41 24 14 ‑32 29 17 27 21 132 28th 2390 Matt Hill Claires Court 19 15 29 ‑35 18 28 ‑36 31 140 29th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC ‑53 20 11 28 33 34 21 (DNC) 147 30th 2053 Clive Goodwin Burghfield SC 23 7 30 21 50 19 (DNC) (DNC) 150 31st 1843 Rachael Jenkins Bowmoor SC 12 25 21 30 ‑40 ‑44 40 26 154 32nd 1715 Jane Peckham Gurnard SC ‑29 29 ‑33 22 28 25 26 25 155 33rd 2288 Paul Gardner Stokes Bay SC ‑40 18 25 26 25 36 31 ‑39 161 34th 2384 Jake Hardman Hayling Island SC 13 33 28 45 27 29 (DNC) (DNC) 175 35th 1183 George Catchpole Waveney and Oulton YC 30 10 19 43 41 35 (DNC) (DNC) 178 36th 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC (DNC) (DNC) 34 23 32 38 32 32 191 37th 1568 Caitlin Atkin Whitstable YC ‑43 37 35 38 (DNF) 37 20 27 194 38th 1031 Arthur Goldsmith Hayling Island SC 24 ‑49 31 34 42 ‑55 24 42 197 39th 2146 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales SC ‑65 36 22 27 ‑45 42 43 30 200 40th 1809 Paul Lingham Salcombe YC 32 40 36 ‑49 34 33 ‑42 28 203 41st 2287 Sarah Smith Hayling Island SC 17 12 (BFD) 37 36 32 (DNC) DNC 210 42nd 2322 Mark Stokes Hayling Island SC ‑55 47 38 40 48 23 37 (DNC) 233 43rd 1509 Peter Craggs York RI SC ‑59 ‑52 41 51 38 47 33 29 239 44th 2057 Simon Hill Hayling Island SC ‑45 35 40 39 44 ‑48 45 38 241 45th 2173 Arnaud Bouchez CN de Wimereux FRANCE 35 41 43 46 39 43 (DNC) (DNC) 247 46th 2387 Chris Nash Claires Court 54 46 39 24 47 39 (DNC) (DNC) 249 47th 1305 Ed Storey Yorkshire Dales SC 62 45 (BFD) 42 13 12 (DNC) DNC 250 48th 2196 Liz Potter West Kirby SC ‑66 ‑64 32 50 46 49 41 34 252 49th 1815 Fraser Elms Hayling Island SC 47 ‑48 42 ‑52 43 40 46 40 261 50th 1135 Phil White Frampton on Severn SC 48 32 50 41 49 58 (DNC) (DNC) 278 51st 1261 Martin Roots Cardiff Bay YC 49 57 48 59 37 31 (DNC) (DNC) 281 52nd 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC 39 55 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 18 18 285 53rd 1844 Robin Caiger Bough Beech SC 44 ‑61 47 53 51 ‑59 47 43 285 54th 1060 Mike Linney Chichester YC 50 ‑63 (DNC) 48 54 57 48 37 294 55th 2223 Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC ‑69 ‑68 56 62 58 51 44 36 307 56th 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 60 62 37 44 57 52 (DNC) (DNC) 312 57th 2113 Christopher Smith Island Barn SC ‑63 53 45 54 59 53 49 (DNC) 313 58th 1594 Julie Archer Ullswater YC 46 54 52 57 52 56 (DNC) (DNC) 317 59th 2055 Chris Woolley Combs SC 58 ‑59 54 56 55 54 (DNF) 44 321 60th 1777 Catherine Hemsley Felpham SC 51 60 49 60 56 45 (DNC) (DNC) 321 61st 2389 James Munn Weston SC 64 67 53 61 53 50 (DNF) (DNC) 348 62nd 2225 John McKeown Lancing SC 56 56 51 63 61 61 (DNC) (DNC) 348 63rd 1463 Paul Wright‑Anderson Island Barn SC 52 43 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 29 DNC 352 64th 1543 Robin Pilcher Bartley SC 68 66 55 55 60 60 (DNC) (DNC) 364 65th 1044 Lucy Tardrew Hayling Island SC 61 58 44 64 63 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 366 66th 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC 26 38 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 368 67th 2270 Andrew Petter Littleton SC (DNC) (DNC) 46 58 62 62 DNC DNC 380 68th 1818 Lester Korzilius Emsworth SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 38 41 383 69th 2114 Fernando Gamboa Lee on Solent SC/ CDPA 36 44 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 384 70th 1747 Andrew Cooney Broadwater SC 42 51 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 397 71st 1455 Tom Dobbs Chichester YC 57 65 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 426 72nd 2149 Michael Yates Weston SC 67 69 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 440 73rd 1024 Jason Hardman Hayling Island SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 456 73rd 1723 Marcus Walther DSCL Frankfurt GERMANY (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 456 73rd 1176 Andrew Williams Mudeford SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 456 RS Aero 9 1st 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC ‑4 ‑3 1 1 2 1 3 1 1 10 2nd 1888 Chris Larr Northampton SC 2 1 2 ‑3 ‑5 2 2 2 2 13 3rd 1411 Phil McCoy Emsworth Slipper SC ‑8 2 4 2 1 3 4 4 ‑5 20 4th 2193 Ben Charnley Ouse SC 1 8 ‑9 5 4 4 1 ‑11 3 26 5th 1637 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC ‑11 5 5 (BFD) 8 5 6 6 6 44 6th 2148 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn SC 6 4 3 7 ‑10 9 10 7 (DNC) 46 7th 1551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC 10 7 6 10 ‑12 6 5 3 (DNC) 47 8th 1489 Toby Freeland Downs SC 5 ‑11 7 6 ‑9 8 7 8 7 48 9th 1171 Ffinlo Wright Isle of Man YC DPI ‑14 (DNF) 4 7 7 8 9 10 56 10th 1744 Matt Thursfield Chelmarsh SC ‑15 10 12 9 6 14 (BFD) 5 4 60 11th 2368 Jim Hood Lymington Town SC ‑13 9 (DNC) 8 11 12 9 10 9 68 12th 2001 Keith Willis Lymington Town SC 3 12 10 14 13 15 12 (DNC) (DNC) 79 13th 1184 Robert Freeland Downs SC 9 6 8 17 16 16 15 (DNC) (DNC) 87 14th 1231 Tim Bilbrough Hayling Island SC 12 16 13 16 ‑18 17 (BFD) 12 8 94 15th 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC 11 3 10 11 DNC DNC 95 16th 1024 Jason Hardman Hayling Island SC 14 13 (DNC) 13 15 11 13 (DNC) DNC 99 17th 1818 Lester Korzilius Emsworth SC 16 15 11 15 17 18 16 (DNC) (DNC) 108 18th 1463 Paul Wright‑Anderson Island Barn SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC 12 14 13 14 DNC DNC 113 19th 1455 Tom Dobbs Chichester YC (DNC) (DNC) DNC 18 19 19 17 DNC DNC 133