Tornado World Championship at Nautical Club of Thessaloniki - Day 4

Tornado Worlds at Thessaloniki, Greece day 4 © Nikos Pantis Tornado Worlds at Thessaloniki, Greece day 4 © Nikos Pantis

by Maria Tsaousidou today at 8:56 am

One day is left to decide the winners in the 50th World Championship of the Tornado class held in Thessaloniki. The fight for the podium continues and everything will be judged on the final day.

In the seventh and eighth races of the event, the catamaran of Dany Paschalides and Petros Konstantinidis, who stand at the top of the overall rankings, finished in 2nd and 1st place respectively heading for the main trophy. Second place overall stays with Nikolaos Mavros and Alex Tagaropoulos after having a 5th and a 2nd place in Monday's races.

In third place in the overall ranking is the German boat of Bob Baier and Marc Baier. In the 7th race they were 4th, while the 8th race was their worst one so far. Fourth in the general standings are Kostas Trigonis with Stavros Tavoularis, who were the first to finish in the 7th race but also had their worst in the last.

The battle in the mixed category is very interesting for the top three positions. The crew from the Czech Republic with Zdenek Pavlis and Michaela Pavlisova is ahead with 64 points. Following are Markus Betz and Monica Schuster, while in third place is the boat of the president of the class, Jurgen Jentsch with his crew Sarah Jentsch. Fourth is Zibi Piekarski and Dominika Halmatarova. The 2nd, 3rd and 4th mixed crews are on equal points (66) and just 2 points behind first!

Regarding the one of the two Greek crews in the mixed category, Maria Tsaousidou and Michalis Papadopoulos, are in 5th place (13th of the general). After the damages that they had since the beginning of the event with the loss on their mast and pole, they have now covered the lost ground with their best performance on Monday, finishing 5th in the last race.

Tuesday, September 5th will see the last two races with the start being scheduled for 12 o'clock. After the end of racing, trophies will be awarded to the new World Champions at the closing ceremony of the event at the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki.

www.tornado-class.org/events/world-championships-2017