Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Product Feature
Zhik New Superwarm Steamer
Zhik New Superwarm Steamer
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Tornado World Championship at Nautical Club of Thessaloniki - Day 4

by Maria Tsaousidou today at 8:56 am 30 August - 5 September 2017
Tornado Worlds at Thessaloniki, Greece day 4 © Nikos Pantis

One day is left to decide the winners in the 50th World Championship of the Tornado class held in Thessaloniki. The fight for the podium continues and everything will be judged on the final day.

In the seventh and eighth races of the event, the catamaran of Dany Paschalides and Petros Konstantinidis, who stand at the top of the overall rankings, finished in 2nd and 1st place respectively heading for the main trophy. Second place overall stays with Nikolaos Mavros and Alex Tagaropoulos after having a 5th and a 2nd place in Monday's races.

In third place in the overall ranking is the German boat of Bob Baier and Marc Baier. In the 7th race they were 4th, while the 8th race was their worst one so far. Fourth in the general standings are Kostas Trigonis with Stavros Tavoularis, who were the first to finish in the 7th race but also had their worst in the last.

The battle in the mixed category is very interesting for the top three positions. The crew from the Czech Republic with Zdenek Pavlis and Michaela Pavlisova is ahead with 64 points. Following are Markus Betz and Monica Schuster, while in third place is the boat of the president of the class, Jurgen Jentsch with his crew Sarah Jentsch. Fourth is Zibi Piekarski and Dominika Halmatarova. The 2nd, 3rd and 4th mixed crews are on equal points (66) and just 2 points behind first!

Regarding the one of the two Greek crews in the mixed category, Maria Tsaousidou and Michalis Papadopoulos, are in 5th place (13th of the general). After the damages that they had since the beginning of the event with the loss on their mast and pole, they have now covered the lost ground with their best performance on Monday, finishing 5th in the last race.

Tuesday, September 5th will see the last two races with the start being scheduled for 12 o'clock. After the end of racing, trophies will be awarded to the new World Champions at the closing ceremony of the event at the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki.

www.tornado-class.org/events/world-championships-2017

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Tornado Worlds at Thessaloniki day 3
Paschalides and Konstantinidis continue to lead The multiple world champion Iordanis Paschalides and his 18 year old crew Petros Konstantinidis from Greece are coming closer to the title of World Champions with just 5 points, scoring five first places and one fourth in the six races held so far. Posted on 3 Sep Tornado Worlds at Thessaloniki day 2
Paschalides and Konstantinidis flying high After two races on Friday Dani Paschalides and Petros Konstantinidis are still flying high in the general classification having four consecutive firsts. Posted on 2 Sep Tornado Worlds at Thessaloniki day 1
23 teams from 10 nations racing in Greece After the 'Day 0' where the practice race and the opening ceremony were held, Thursday early afternoon saw the Tornado World Championship start. 23 teams from 10 countries will compete for the world title until 5th of September. Posted on 1 Sep Tornado Europeans at Lake Como overall
Hellenic Police team win for a second year in a row The Hellenic Police team of Nikolaos Mavros and Alexandros Tagaropoulos, GRE 11 had their goal set on becoming European Tornado Open champions for the second time in a row and they did it! Posted on 24 Jul Celebrating 50 years of the Tornado class
Golden Worlds to be held in Greece The Tornado class was established in 1967 and remains one of the fastest and most attractive sailing catamarans. The 'Golden' 2017 Tornado World Championship will be held in Thessaloniki, Greece between 28th August and 5th September. Posted on 23 Jul Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 3
Lake Como lives up to every expectation After the thunderstorm and a lot of rain last night a clear sky and a wind of maximum 13 knots made the ideal conditions to complete another two races back to back. The wind was very shifty, ranging from 160 to 200 degrees. Posted on 23 Jul Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 2
Mavros and Tagalopoulos move into the lead Mavros and Tagalopoulos, GRE 11 set the pace off the starting line and led the pack, racking up two bullets in an equal number of races today, standing now in 1st place overall. Posted on 22 Jul Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 1
First two races held at Centro Vela Dervio The first day of the championship started with a skippers' meeting at 11.00. Ideal sailing conditions with south-southeast wind around 10 knots made the first start exciting. Posted on 21 Jul Allen support East Coast Piers Race
Race from Marconi SC raises funds for The Cirdan Trust Allen is proud to announce its support of the 30th East Coast Piers Race, which raises funds for 'The Cirdan Trust' to further support their important work with socially or physically disadvantaged children. Posted on 25 Jun Tornado Nationals at Thorpe Bay
Eleven teams battle for the title Over the weekend of the 10th and 11th June the Tornado fleet headed to Thorpe Bay for a weekend of racing to fight out who would be national champion. Posted on 16 Jun

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy