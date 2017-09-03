Please select your home edition
Port Edgar YC home-grown talented sailors win place in European final

by Ian Hands today at 4:04 pm 1-3 September 2017
The Port Edgar Yacht Club team during the SAILING Champions League event in St. Moritz © SCL / David Pichler

Port Edgar Yacht Club is pleased to announce that last weekend a team of its top young sailors have qualified as the only GB team in the final of the European Sailing Champions League in late September 2017.

The team have honed their skills at Port Edgar Yacht Club (PEYC) which is now sponsoring them to compete in this prestigious event. This crew is racing J/70 class yachts against top sailors from other club crews from across Europe in the ultimate keelboat challenge of the year. All the hard work has paid off to the delight of their sponsors, PEYC. The Scots crew with Callum Calder on helm together with Iain Dick, Callum Reid and Ramsay Leuchers as crew, will now travel to Puerto Cervo in Sardinia to represent GB, Scotland and the club in the final of the European Sailing Champions League in 3 weeks time.

The Sailing Champions League final this year brings together 31 crews from 12 European nations which takes place in Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

The first series of the 2017 Champions League took place close to the historic city of St Petersberg, Russia, in the glorious but cool inshore waters of the Baltic Sea. The first 15 teams qualified from that event in early August.

The second leg, known as 'Act 2', took place in St Moritz, Switzerland, better known for its chocolate box scenery and downhill skiing. Summertime in the mountains provides a stunning backdrop for Europe's highest altitude sailing regatta. On the Lake of St. Moritz, only 600 metres wide, fast turning manoeuvres with excellent tactics and perfect handling were key to the success enjoyed by the GB crew. The breeze was light and tricky which caught the team out in races 5 and 6 leaving them a mountain to climb (no pun intended). However, they rose to the challenge and having been over the start early managed to get back, produce a remarkable recovery and secure the second place that put them in a qualifying position. A mid-fleet result in the last race secured their place in the finals.

Ian Hards, the club's Development Officer, commented, "The PEYC is proud to have developed such talent in Scotland and honoured to support Callum and his team. This result is testament to the success of the race training initiative at the club. If anyone is interested in being a future sailing champion, this superb centre of excellence at Port Edgar Yacht Club is where to look."

