Please select your home edition
Edition
Wessex Resins - Epoxycraft 3
Product Feature
Trident Orbit Front Zip Drysuit
Trident Orbit Front Zip Drysuit

90th Anniversary Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race

by CYC Around the Island Race today at 3:46 pm 3 September 2017
90th Anniversary Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race © Cate Brown Photography

Heavy breeze and high seas – remnants of Hurricane Harvey – made for some exhilarating racing on Narragansett Bay on Sunday, September 3rd for the 90th edition of the Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race.

The day kicked off with wind speeds clocking in over 20 knots, forcing Race Committee to postpone the start 1.5 hours and send the five small boat classes on a shortened inshore course. The remaining five classes proceeded to race 18.1 nautical miles counter clockwise around Conanicut Island.

90th Anniversary Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race - photo © Cate Brown Photography
90th Anniversary Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race - photo © Cate Brown Photography

Although the rigorous conditions convinced 35 of the original 98 entrants to drop out before the start, the remaining 63 teams all successfully finished the race and winners were crowned in ten classes. Taking the overall event win was Jamestown sailor and race newcomer Chris Cannon and his team aboard his Alden 63 Verissimo.

90th Anniversary Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race - photo © Cate Brown Photography
90th Anniversary Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race - photo © Cate Brown Photography

"It was a great race and we exceeded expectations by an infinite amount," said Cannon adding that they started the race in about 20 knots of breeze coming out of the east, which died down as the race progressed, to around 13-15 knots at the finish. "It was very windy and wet but once we got out there it was great. We had a good start and we just stayed in front of everybody. It was really a reaching race, which was great for our boat. We did one gybe, at Sterns Farm at the top of the island, and one tack at Beavertail, that was it!"

90th Anniversary Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race - photo © Cate Brown Photography
90th Anniversary Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race - photo © Cate Brown Photography

Cannon also took home two of the event's four perpetual trophies. The Eads Johnson Trophy for CYC Member with the lowest corrected that is 31 feet and over and the Commodore John C. Quinn Trophy for the boat that finished with the fastest corrected time.

Mike Hill's J/24 Obstreperous took home the Robert A. MacLeod Rear Commodore Trophy for being the CYC member with the lowest corrected time in a boat with an overall length less than 31 feet. William Hubbard's Siren was awarded the Commodore Bruce R. Brakenhoff Memorial Trophy for finishing the race with the shortest elapsed time.

90th Anniversary Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race - photo © Cate Brown Photography
90th Anniversary Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race - photo © Cate Brown Photography

"This is the second year in a row that we've had to contend with hurricanes during the race, but I think the conditions definitely made for an exciting race and competitors enjoyed the challenge that it provided," said Race Organizing Chairman Alan Baines. "The Around the Island Race is a summer favourite among many sailors in the area and the enthusiasm surrounding it seems to build every year. All in all I think we rang in The Race's 90th anniversary in style, mixing some thrilling racing with lots of fun. I look forward to what next year will bring."

Overall Results: (top three, full results can be found here)

Division: A
1. Carinthia, Todd Cook
2. Serendipity, Gary Venable
3. Mental Floss, Randy Church

Division: B
1. Lynx, Dennis Nixon
2. Relentless, Charles Beal
3. Seeadler, Bill Read

Division: C
1. Outnumbered, Bob McBride
2. Perfect Summer, Glenn Babich
3. Temptress, Dexter Hoag

Division: D
1. Two Dogs, David McClintock
2. Luna, Chris Brown
3. Obstreperous, Mike Hill

Division: E
1. High Energy, Ed Adams
2. Arion, Steve Frary
3. Simpatico, Kyle Van Brocklin

Division: F
1. Giddy Up, Ross Weene / JP DeRoy
2. Lucky, Chris Murray

Division: G
1. Kestrel, Sean Doyle
2. Breakaway, Paul Grimes
3. Yonder, Douglas Newhouse

Division: H
1. Verissimo, Chris Cannon
2. Haerlem, Hendrikus Wisker
3. C'est Bon, Carl Merz

Division: J
1. Bella, Mark Nannin
2. Stark Raving Mad VIII, Jim Madden
3. Incognito, Jeff Johnstone / Joe Brito

Division: K
1. USA 2600, Siren, William Hubbard
2. USA 4, Reef Points, Gurdon Wattles
3. GRE 55, Irie 2, Brian Cunha

www.conanicutyachtclub.org/ATI

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

CYC celebrates 90th Around the Island Race
One of the oldest ongoing sailboat races on Narragansett Bay Conanicut Yacht Club's popular Around the Island Race returns this coming Labor Day Weekend and will be celebrating its 90th Anniversary on Narragansett Bay. Posted on 2 Jul 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta overall
German team, American boat and Swiss craftsmanship With two firsts and a second in testing offshore conditions, Harald Bruning and his team on the C&C30 Topas separated from a competitive nine-boat fleet and won overall class honours in the 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta presented by Rolex. Posted on 12 Jun 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta day 1
Gladiator outduels Spookie for Around the Island honours On the water, the father-and-son team of Tony and Bernard Langley, sailing Gladiator (above, left), suffered the narrowest of defeats to Steve and Heidi Benjamin's Spookie on Day 1 of the 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta presented by Rolex. Posted on 10 Jun Ida Lewis Distance Race
Popular overnight sailboat race set for August The 13th edition of the Ida Lewis Distance Race is scheduled to start on Friday, August 18, 2017, promising once again to deliver an exciting late-season topper to a busy summer of competitive racing on Narragansett Bay. Posted on 22 Apr Skyway Yacht Works COLORS Regatta preview
To be held on 3-4 June 2017 on Lake Michigan The city of Chicago will be kicking off its racing season with the Skyway Yacht Works COLORS Regatta June 3-4, 2017 at Columbia Yacht Club. Posted on 1 Apr 2017 Conch Republic Cup
Island Flyer perseveres to win Denny Manrique (Tonka Bay, Minnesota) and the crew aboard his Wauquiez Centurion 40 Island Flyer have won the Conch Republic Cup (CRC) with a best-overall performance in the four-part series that comprised this year's Key West Cuba Race Week. Posted on 10 Feb Sperry Charleston Race Week registration is open
Spring sailing might be the last thing on your mind... Spring sailing might be the last thing on your mind right now, but Sperry Charleston Race Week 2016 is only six months away. So now is the time to line up all the logistics and ensure that you'll enjoy the best, most fun regatta possible. Posted on 24 Oct 2015 Charleston Race Week overall
Best racing was on the last day With an early start time, a moderate yet consistent breeze from the southeast, and a ripping tide pouring out of Charleston Harbor, the overall victories and podium finishes were up for grabs throughout most of the fleet at Sperry Charleston Race Week. Posted on 20 Apr 2015 Quantum Key West Race Week overall
A fantastic was to finish Most of the marquee classes at Quantum Key West Race Week 2015 came down to the last day of the regatta, which delivered the toughest conditions of the week. Posted on 24 Jan 2015 Quantum Key West Race Week day 4
"Gorgeous, Exceptional, Classic" It probably won't be a late night on Duval Street for the sailors competing on Division 2 and 3. After doing three races in strong winds on Thursday, there are no doubt a lot of sore muscles, aching bones and tired bodies. Posted on 23 Jan 2015

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy