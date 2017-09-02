Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
A2028 - 20mm back to back
A2028 - 20mm back to back

Boats for sale

Endurance 38 Decksaloon
located in Plymouth

Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series - Race 1

by Simon Dobson today at 9:16 am 2 September 2017
Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series Race 1 © Nick Fisher

The beginning of meteorological Autumn saw the frivolity of the Bucket and Spade Series supplanted by the serious business of race one of the Salcombe Yacht Club's Autumn Series.

Traditionally one of the most popular series amongst competitors for its combination of sunshine, decent breeze and a harbour unencumbered by hordes of visiting boats, this Saturday did not disappoint with plenty of sunshine and pleasant force 3 attracting over 40 boats to the start line.

Race Officer Paul Ellis set a slightly risky first leg to a mark under the lee of Bolt Head, followed by a couple of laps around Crossways and Blackstone. In the event however, the breeze held in under the cliffs reasonably well and the beat out from the start line to the mark next to Little Eelstone on the edge of Starehole Bay proved a tactically challenging one with the many wind shifts providing lots of opportunities for gains and losses.

The Cadet fleet was first away, swelled in numbers by the return of the club's young hotshots from various National and Regional championships. Evie Booth re-established her position at the front of the fleet in her Tera Pro, followed home by George Alexander and Ben Meek.

Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series Race 1 - photo © Nick Fisher
Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series Race 1 - photo © Nick Fisher

The Medium Handicap fleet numbered 10 boats, more than half helmed by ladies. The new Firefly of Peter Cook and Janet Exelby proved dominant, winning by over 5 minutes. The RS Feva of Andrew and Lewis Groves did well to come in second on corrected time, ahead of the Laser Radial of Ester McLarty.

In the Fast Handicap fleet, the Phantom of Alistair Morley did enough to take the win on corrected time from the RS400s of Peter and Sue Colclough and John and Annie McLaren.

In the fleet of 15 Solos Chris Cleaves nailed the start and lead out of the harbour chased by Julian Meek and Roger Guess. As the breeze became shifty past Limebury Point, Simon Dobson came through from fourth to lead at the first windward mark. On the run back into the harbour Graham Cranford Smith found more breeze out to the east and sailed through to second place. Although Cranford Smith closed on Dobson on a couple of occasions on the subsequent laps of the harbour, the leading three maintained these positions until the finish.

In the Yawl fleet Martin Beck took an early lead that he was not relinquish, extending it steadily all the way around the course. Behind him the classic boats of Peter Stratton and Carolyn Adcock and Barney and Juanita Greenhill pushed the modern boat of Geoff Gilson and Chris Spencer Chapman into fourth place.

Race 1 Results:

Cadets
1st Tera Pro, Evie Booth
2nd Tera Pro, George Alexander
3rd Tera Sport, Ben Meek

Medium Handicap
1st Firefly, Peter Cook and Janet Exelby
2nd RS Feva XL, Andrew and Lewis Groves
3rd Laser Radial, Ester McLarty

Fast Handicap
1st Phantom, Alistair Morley
2nd RS400, Peter and Sue Colclough
3rd RS400, John and Annie McLaren

Solos
1st Simon Dobson
2nd Graham Cranford Smith
3rd Chris Cleaves

Yawls
1st Martin Beck and Stephen Page
2nd Peter Stratton and Carolyn Adcock
3rd Barney and Juanita Greenhill

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Minima Regatta 2017
Full range of sailing conditions at Kingston Crews at the Minima regatta, which is sponsored by TWM solicitors, faced pretty well the full range of sailing conditions at Kingston at the weekend. Posted today at 7:57 am A glorious summer in Salcombe
With more events ahead this year and in 2018 Unlike say, spring in Val d'Isere, the visual cues in Salcombe that the season of mist and mellow fruitfulness is soon to be upon us, are less easy to discern. Posted on 31 Aug Royal Lymington YC Junior Regatta
Challenging racing for the 153 young sailors The first day of the RLymYC 2017 Junior Regatta (August 21-25) saw light and tricky sailing conditions for 153 junior competitors. Light winds from the SE gave competitors some challenging racing but had the advantage of a gentle start to the week. Posted on 30 Aug RS Tera National Championships overall
Basking in the Weymouth sunshine Day two dawned at WPNSA with a fresher breeze than predicted; with the sun still blazing in the sky it was the hottest Bank Holiday weather for many a year. Posted on 28 Aug RS Tera National Championships day 1
Four races for the 124 sailors in Weymouth Clear blue skies greeted the 124 sailors attending the 2017 RS Tera Nationals at the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy on Saturday 26th August, another year on year growth for this up and coming class of single handed dinghy. Posted on 27 Aug Fun and adventure in June & July
Recognised in Henri Lloyd Report of the Month What a summer it has been so far! No less than 157 reports were nominated in June and July for the Henri Lloyd Report of the Month, but there were two clear winners of the Land Rover BAR caps. Posted on 23 Aug SWYSA sailors take top 8 places
At Torbay Junior Regatta The eight top places at the Royal Torbay YC's Junior Single Handed Regatta all went to South West Youth Sailing Academy sailors. Tera Sailor William James (10) came first closely followed by Topper sailors Miles Ripley (12) and Toby Bloomfield (13). Posted on 23 Aug The Salcombe Gin SYC Regatta 2017
An increase in attendance with 160 boats racing Salcombe Yacht Club welcomed one hundred and sixty boats to its week long regatta, an increase on the previous year. Winds were generally from the southern quadrant and tides were neapy, making for most enjoyable racing. Posted on 22 Aug Developing sails for the F101 foiling tri
We speak to Hyde Sails' Richard Lovering We spoke to Richard Lovering about Hyde Sails' role in the development of the F101 foiling trimaran. Richard went in to it with almost a clean sheet as it wasn't just a new boat, but also a new concept. Posted on 17 Aug Salcombe Town Regatta
Family friendly event with plenty of beach time As part of the Salcombe Town Regatta, the sailing racing took place from 7th -11th August. This is a family friendly event with racing taking place in the morning allowing plenty of time for the beach or other Town Regatta activities in the afternoon. Posted on 15 Aug

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy