Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Rigsense - 728x90
Product Feature
Gul Fastnet Boot
Gul Fastnet Boot
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Day of surprises kicks off Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup 2017

by James Boyd, www.sailingintelligence.com today at 8:04 pm 3-9 September 2017

Racing began today at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship in Porto Cervo. This annual event is jointly organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, this year celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the International Maxi Association, the body sanctioned by World Sailing to represent the Maxi classes.

It was a day of surprises for the seven classes competing. Firstly, there were the conditions: despite an 8 knot forecast, the course down the length of 'Bomb Alley' to the island of Spargi and back, eventually was seeing gusts of 15+ knots, albeit patchy.

Most delighted by his team's performance was winner of the Wally Class, Toni Cacace, owner of the Wally 94 Magic Blue. She was first Wally today despite being the sole boat in the 11-strong class not to have competed at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup before, under her present ownership. The building breeze today favoured smaller boats while the start was very stressful with these glamorous sailing giants all stacked up at the committee boat.

"This is very encouraging for us," said Cacace. The boat knows the course well, having previously been Sir Lindsay Owen Jones' Magic Carpet", winner in 2006 and 2012. Here her crew includes Wally President Luca Bassani and America's Cup veterans such as Flavio Favini.

First time Wally winner - Toni Cacace's Magic Blue on day 1 of the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo - photo © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi
First time Wally winner - Toni Cacace's Magic Blue on day 1 of the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo - photo © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi

Cacace continued: "We suffer when it is very light, but today the average was 12 knots, even if it increased later. The start was tense, but we went upwind well. When you don't mistakes, even a 14-year-old boat can win."

While the smaller Wally 77 Lyra and Wally 80 Nahita filled the podium on IRC corrected time, among the big Wallys, the Wallycento Galateia won. "The plan was to be in the top third of the line, but I made a hash of it," admitted tactician Kelvin Harrap. "We had an avenue to get out to the right where we picked up a nice righty. We crossed ahead at the top and that set us up for the whole race." Galateia is currently fifth.

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 1 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 1 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

In the Maxi 72s, defending Rolex World Champion Hap Fauth's Bella Mente won today, despite the team of the International Maxi Association Vice President having had a disappointing season. "We were last in the last two regattas so we've made some changes below the water," said Fauth. This involved enlarging the keel fin.

Hap Fauth's defending Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship winner Bella Mente leads after day one of the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo - photo © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi
Hap Fauth's defending Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship winner Bella Mente leads after day one of the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo - photo © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi

George Sakelleris' Proteus was ahead at the top mark, but Bella Mente's crew pulled off a better set to lead from there. "The long windward leg was very tactical, but we protected well and coming back downwind, Proteus was very fast downwind. It was a very close boat race," said Fauth. "The crew executed very well and tactically Terry did a terrific job."

Tactician Terry Hutchinson was pleased: "We did a really nice job on the beat out around Spargi. We were always touching lighter air first and Proteus did a nice job of keeping it close and compressing. It was a great boat handling day. The fin modifications were most encouraging."

Elsewhere Lord Irvine Laidlaw's Reichel Pugh 82 Highland Fling 11 won the Maxi class from the Juan Ball's Swan 90 Nefertiti.

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 1 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

In the Super Maxis, International Maxi Association member Filip Balcaen came ashore assuming his Baltic 112 Nilaya had scored a deep result. In fact, she had won ahead of Salvatore Trifiro's new 32.6m long Malcolm McKeon design, Ribelle. Balcaen explained: "We had a fantastic race. We made a good start and didn't make many mistakes. Down to Spargi we sailed nicely and kept our speed all the time. We struggled a little downwind not having the right sail but some good tactics from our tactician, we got round many smaller boats without being bothered by their bad air. But towards the end we got stuck beneath a smaller boat and we lost a lot there, which is why I am surprised we won."

Nilaya is no stranger to Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup victory having won three times before. Taking time off Volvo Ocean Race duties, tactican Bouwe Bekking has sailed with Balcaen since 2003. As to how he found shoehorning one of the biggest boats at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup down rock-strewn Bomb Alley – Balcaen said with a smile "No comment!"

Filip Balcaen's Nilaya leads Salvatore Trifiro's Ribelle in the Supermaxi class on day 1 of the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo - photo © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi
Filip Balcaen's Nilaya leads Salvatore Trifiro's Ribelle in the Supermaxi class on day 1 of the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo - photo © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi

In the Mini Maxi Racing class, Sir Peter Ogden's Vrolijk 72 Jethou was the clear winner ahead of American Bryon Ehrhart's Reichel Pugh 63, Lucky, recent winner of the Palermo-Montecarlo Race.

Mini Maxi RC1 saw Gérard Logel's @Robas finish just ahead of favourite Roberto Lacorte's 2015 winner SuperNikka, but this was not as close as in Mini Maxi RC2, where Giuseppe Puttini's Swan 65 Shirlaf, one of the oldest boats competing here, won by just 48 seconds from Riccardo de Michele's H20.

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 1 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 1 - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

For Gérard Logel, today's result was a surprise as this is the first occasion he has sailed his Swan 601 this year. But he and his crew have been practising aboard their TP52. He believes that his yacht prefers the light conditions. "Even lighter conditions would have been better! Today the wind was a bit shifty between the islands but that was the game. We are having a tough fight with the other Swans - having three boats on the same rating is fantastic."

Racing continues tomorrow with a first start at 1130. The Maxi 72s and Wallys will sail windward-leewards and the other classes coastal courses.

Racing at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship takes places from 4th until 9th September with a layday scheduled for Thursday 7th September.

The International Maxi Association will be hosting its annual dinner at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda on Wednesday, 6th September, with the IMA Annual General Meeting taking place on Thursday 7th September.

For more information visit www.internationalmaxiassociation.com or the YCCS's event site.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Form wide open
For next week's Rolex Maxi 72 Worlds Competition is set to be the tightest ever at next week's Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship, taking place once again as part of the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. Posted on 30 Aug 13th Palermo-Montecarlo race
L'Ottavo Peccato wins The curtain falls on the Palermo-Montecarlo international offshore regatta of nearly 500 miles which continues to be a theatre of exciting fights on the sea, a charming race coming from a route that Phoenicians did in the past. Posted on 29 Aug Close encounters of the third kind
At Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez promises a unique gathering, under the invitation of the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez, of the most beautiful classic and modern yachts in the world, closing the regatta season. Posted on 27 Aug New faces and hardware
At the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup 2017 Action between the world's largest racing yachts on the world's most magnificent race course is due to take place over 3rd to the 9th September. Posted on 27 Aug Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo preview
48 yachts from 18 to 36 metres Pulses look set to race once again at the Mediterranean's greatest festival of big boat competition. The Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup is organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS), which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary Posted on 26 Aug Fatigue and its effect on rope performance
Explanation by Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, examines the effect of fatigue on the performance of rope and rigging. Ropes, like people, suffer from fatigue. Unlike people a good night's sleep does not reinvigorate them. Posted on 18 Aug Gill sponsor the J/70 Worlds in Port Cervo
As the Official Technical Clothing Partner Gill, the leading global sailing clothing brand is proud to be the official technical clothing sponsor to the J/70 Worlds, held in Porto Cervo. Posted on 17 Aug A September to remember
Coming up in Porto Cervo With the first half of the sporting season now completed, the Club is preparing for an equally busy time in September. Before then there will of course be the Club's participation in the traditional Trofeo Formenton. Posted on 13 Aug International competitors look back
At the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race Last night crews braved the elements for a successful prizegiving for the Rolex Fastnet Race and a lively final evening of entertainment at Plymouth Yacht Haven. Posted on 12 Aug Rolex Farr 40 World Championships overall
Plenty wins in Costa Smeralda Plenty, owned by Alex Roepers with tactician Terry Hutchinson, the defending champions at the start of the event, are World Champions for the third time in the Farr 40 One Design Class. Posted on 16 Jul

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy