Calling all Bart's Bash Supporters The countdown has begun. There are now less than 2 WEEKS TO GO until the big BART'S BASH weekend (16th - 17th September) kicks off once again.

Now is the time to prepare and get ready for this EPIC EVENT . Sign up & take part in Bart's Bash The emphasis is on FUN! No matter how big or small your sailing club is, there are plenty of ways to bring some added FUN to your event, including Cake Sales, Charity Auction/Raffle, BBQ, Bart’s Buoy Race, Cardboard Boat Races or Fancy Dress like Olton Mere Sailing Club in 2014 (see above).

This year the Andrew Simpson Foundation has an online auction running from today until Monday 18th September. Get your hands on some incredible items/experiences and support the sailing charity. Visit This year the Andrew Simpson Foundation has an online auction running from today until Monday 18th September. Get your hands on some incredible items/experiences and support the sailing charity. Visit www.bartsbashauction.com and start bidding. The funds raised via Bart's Bash have already helped thousands of young people access regular sailing sessions who otherwise would not have been able to. The more funds we can raise together, the bigger the difference we can make in helping the next generation. Find out more about the Andrew Simpson Foundation As ever, there is no fee for being part of this incredible results service but if you as an individual sailor truly want to help make a difference, we hope you will make a donation to be a part of it. If you live in the UK, a simple way to do this is to text BART76 followed by an amount to 70070 e.g. BART76 £5.



Of course everyone can make it so much more than that - you and your venue can raise more money for the charity through sponsorship or other fund raising events on the day. Our partner, Justgiving.com, is a charity fund raising website that will collect your sponsorship money on our behalf, making it very easy wherever you are in the world.

Order by Tuesday 12th September to get it in time for the big day.

All profits from the sale of merchandise will be donated to the Andrew Simpson Foundation Check out our BRAND NEW Bart's Bash merchandise featuring the new logo. It is AVAILABLE NOW along with our SIMPSON SUNNIES at http://www.captainkid.org.uk/store/c25/Bart%27s_Bash_.html Order by Tuesday 12th September to get it in time for the big day.All profits from the sale of merchandise will be donated to the Andrew Simpson Foundation Share the FUN - Social media is a great way to let your friends and family know how much of a great day you have had taking part in the Bash, it also helps spread the word about how incredible this sport is. Four simple ways to do this: Facebook live - Make sure you tag @bartsbash and use #bartsbash #sailonbart so we can share it Share a picture/video of your day to Facebook/YouTube/Twitter and where possible tag in Bart's Bash and Andrew Simpson Foundation : the Sailing Charity. #sailonbart #bartsbash Instagram - tag barts_bash_ in your post and use #sailonbart #bartsbash Twitter - @bartsbash and again #sailonbart #bartsbash We hope that by all PULLING TOGETHER we can MAKE A REAL DIFFERENCE and share the JOY and BENEFITS that sailing brings to many more young people around the world.



Thanks for all you support. #sailonbart

