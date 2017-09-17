|
No matter how big or small your sailing club is, there are plenty of ways to bring some added FUN to your event, including Cake Sales, Charity Auction/Raffle, BBQ, Bart’s Buoy Race, Cardboard Boat Races or Fancy Dress like Olton Mere Sailing Club in 2014 (see above).
This year the Andrew Simpson Foundation has an online auction running from today until Monday 18th September. Get your hands on some incredible items/experiences and support the sailing charity. Visit www.bartsbashauction.com
and start bidding.