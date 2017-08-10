Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals - Runners and Riders

Devastatingly quick on occasion, the big question is will they see it thru? Chris's catchphrase is "I hate sailing" and these Chew boys have garnered a deserved reputation for sneaking off home, sometimes before the first race has even started. I presume they are not great lottery-ticket buyers, missing the concept behind "gotta be in it to win it". Clive Eplett Having grabbed last-minute defeat from the jaws of victory at Como, your correspondent is hoping the conditions require cunning and sneakiness rather than that sitting-out business. In fact holding the event at Frensham Pond would suit me fine. Will be looking for any opportunity to sail Mark down the fleet, as a matter of principle.

RS100 Europeans at Lake Como - photo © Alexander Panzeri Giles Peckham A proven race winner, Gentleman Giles has been hiding his light under a bushel this year. If it's light he cannot be discounted, as long as his butler gets his boat there, that is. Greg Booth The hardest hiker of them all, Greg is a force to be reckoned with once he can get his arse over the side, but does not always manage to string a series together. Has rarely missed an event since the boat's inception so has more miles in a 100 than perhaps all but the Chairman. May also benefit if his Daemon, David Smartie, cannot make it; they are usually too busy racing each other to notice the rest of us. Needs to stay away from sheep in the lead-up. Ian Gregory My Frensham club-mate has been on a hot streak for a while, winning events for fun (2016 Summers and the first two opens this year) but under-performed at HISC. Has he been sailing his Laser Radial too much and forgotten what the flappy thing at the front is for? I suspect not. Mark Harrison Giles' boat-butler never seems to miss an event. Often manages to win a race, usually when it's windy but results get dodgier when the wind drops. We may have to let him win as a bribe to continue as Class Chairman. Netley Boys Nils Joliffe seems to be the top gun of the new, super-keen Netley fleet (Huw being the Godfather of course), showing hot form at both Hayling and Lake Como. Keep an eye on him, he's only gonna get better, damn it. Once he'd worked off his Tuesday hangover (on Friday) at Como, Nick Shuttleworth showed some great pace when the wind came up. Hopefully, he's bought a new spinny halyard and checked the boat for what will fail on him next. Needs to stay away from bars and booze. The very keen Luke Goble is young, fit and has a high-leverage physique, still on the learning curve, but shows flashes of brilliance. May need to stop being such a lovely fella to get to the top. Is there another ringer hiding in this rapidly expanding Netley fleet. I would not be surprised. Leader of the Netley gang, Mark Cockerill, seems to have ducked out completely, in favour of spending time on massive floating hotels. Just don't ask us for room as you steam past Mark, without bribing us with some of that special rum you've been smuggling collecting as souvenirs. Robert Richardson Young gun Robert made his potential clear at the Rutland Sprints, then stuffed us all at the HISC Summers. Fresh from a strong performance at the RS200 Nationals (and a summer of other championships too) he'll be a pest as usual; heaven help us when he's filled out and put on another couple of stone. Needs to learn respect for his elders. Steven Lee The only time England's football team truly delivered to potential was playing at home in 1966. This year's champs are at Steve's home club of Weston. Can he do the same? We may have to insist he sleeps in a tent, not at home in his own bed, to slow him down. Winner of last year's circuit, he's perfectly capable of getting his name on the trophy.