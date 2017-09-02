Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series Race 12

by Chris Baldwick today at 4:24 pm

Following a successful Folkboat Week at Yarmouth with some 28 boats entered, only 4 boats turned up to race in the 12th race of the Royal Lymington Series on the following Saturday.

The four competitors faced light winds and a neap tide, initially ebbing. Bonnie got off to a flying start, and established a good lead before realising that she was heading to the wrong mark!

Padfoot, having misjudged the wind and tide in the start sequence, took a more direct line to the first mark on the Island side. As the tide slackened and changed, Bonnie and Samphire who had both sailed towards the wrong mark, were left with a broad reach to make the correct mark, allowing Padfoot to overtake inside them. Padfoot and Bonnie both then headed towards the Island shore to get uptide before crossing back to the mainland shore, while Samphire, followed by Jos, tacked early.

With the wind fickle close in to the Island, Samphire overtook Bonnie and chased Padfoot hard into the second mark. Positions stayed the same for a run down tide on the mainland shore followed by a beat to a finish at the RLym platform. Padfoot was the winner by 40 seconds, followed by Samphire, Bonnie and Jos.

Series results so far can be found here.