Inter-club Warwick Trophy at Hollowell Sailing Club

by Stewart Elder today at 11:00 am 3 September 2017

Hollowell Sailing Club hosted the annual inter-club Warwick Trophy, Sunday 3rd September. Three local clubs took part and despite other attractive Open Meetings to attend Hollowell, Northampton and Cransley put in strong teams.

This is an annually run meeting and always has been keenly contested. The meeting consists of three fleets FAST, SLOW and JUNIOR. Northampton held the trophy from last year and came prepared to take it back with them fielding and particular strong fast fleet with Oliver Davenport (Laser) and Geoff Holden (Solo) taking 1st and 3rd places respectively. However, Team Hollowell taking 2nd with Simon Cray (Laser) 3rd with Mike and Helen Playle (Wayfarer) and Ian Clark 5th (Laser), Martin Hudson 6th (Laser) boosted the points sufficiently to give 46 points to Hollowell, 85 to Northampton and 138 to Cransley. Their first boat being the Britton family in a nicely turned-out Wayfarer.

The Junior fleet often shows the adults how serious competitive sailing is. Hollowell has for a few years now had a strong Junior team and this showed by the first three places going to them. Jude Singleton (Topper) Georgia King (Laser) and Andrew Sturt (RS Aero7) respectively. Special mention needs to be made to the two young lads Rory Odell and Josh Bonsey (Northampton) who sailed a RS200 in the squally and twisted winds. The were at times 'flying' under a difficult to control spinnaker. The two Cransley Juniors Guyett (Topper) and Sleet (Laser Radial) had an excellent sail and seem to be enjoying the occasion and sailed sufficiently well to take the points for second place.

The slow fleet was dominated by Dave Wade (NSC) and daughter Harriet in a Mirror with three firsts. Oli Wells and Gary Stuart (Solos) made this Northampton strongest team. Best of the rest goes to Alison Linnel 4th (Laser 4.7,HSC) and N. Austin 10th (Comet Duo, Cransley).

Dave & Harriett Wade Inter-club Warwick Trophy at Hollowell - photo © Stewart Elder
Dave & Harriett Wade Inter-club Warwick Trophy at Hollowell - photo © Stewart Elder

Hollowell Sailing Club's Commodore Rob Dunkley announced the winners and it was not clear until this who had won. The trophy went to Hollowell with 158 points, NSC with 232 and Cransley 397. Mark Hope the HSC team organiser accepted the trophy from Northampton Sailing Club and quote for him " Put back in its place in the Hollowell Trophy shelf".

Mark Hope accepting the Inter-club Warwick Trophy at Hollowell - photo © Stewart Elder
Mark Hope accepting the Inter-club Warwick Trophy at Hollowell - photo © Stewart Elder

46 Boats were on the water which give the OOD Richard Sturt and his crew and very hard day. Well done also to everyone who took part and especially to a very hard-working team on the shore. Hope to see you all at Cransley SC for the next Warwick Trophy. More images on Hollowell's web site, www.hollowellsc.org.uk/galleryhomepage.html

