International Moth Grand Prix at the Weymouth & Portland Sailing Academy
by Richard Mason today at 7:15 am
2-3 September 2017
Weymouth International Moth Grand Prix podium (l-r) Kyle Stoneham (2nd), Simon Hiscocks (1st), Richard Mason (3rd) © IMCA UK
A very dodgy forecast and a closed A1 kept many people away from the Moth GP in Weymouth this weekend. However, those 18 who did take a punt were rewarded with a full series of six races.
On Saturday, in stunning Costa del Portland sunshine, the fleet launched into a young and fickle sea breeze. Race one was started in very marginal conditions with less than half the fleet foiling at the gun. As the race progressed the wind established itself and gradually the whole fleet were up and going.
Throughout the day, full blown shouting turned to minor cussing on the edges of the race course as it became easier to keep the boats in the sky through the manoeuvres. The wind gradually built to 12kts.
A gentleman's agreement at the morning briefing allowed for four races to be sailed since Sunday's forecast looked marginal at best.
It was decided the Dorset Burger Company would be the best place to refuel that evening. Almost the entire fleet descended on the restaurant, which was conveniently close to the hen party-filled bars of Weymouth town centre.
Sunday was the polar opposite of the day before. The forecast rain and wind had arrived. The fleet of 18 had already turned to 15 as some fled the boat park Saturday night claiming; "I don't actually own my boat so I don't want to break it" and "my boat is too new to be torn apart by 35 knot gusts".
People converged in the canteen for a 'big breakfast' and it was generally agreed that we much preferred the water under our boats rather than falling from the sky. A nervous-looking race officer showed up and asked whether we actually wanted to go out. A few more decided not to go sailing.
Launch time came and news that a 30 knot gust had just been recorded on the wall sent a shock wave through the fleet. In the end, 7 boats launched into what Simon Hiscocks admitted was the "windiest moth racing he'd ever done".
Two races were sailed with the wind peaking at 37kts in the second. The 30kt boat speed barrier was smashed left, right and centre. Kyle 'Biceps' Stoneham winning the fastest recorded peak of the day at 31.3kts. Sam 'Eitherbraveorstupid' Barker gets a special mention for completing both races with no bowsprit or adjustable wand.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|4050
|Simon Hiscocks
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|‑3
|7
|2nd
|4442
|Kyle Stoneham
|TBYC
|‑8
|6
|6
|3
|1
|1
|17
|3rd
|4439
|Richard Mason
|WPNSA
|5
|3
|‑8
|4
|4
|2
|18
|4th
|4499
|Dominic Hutton
|Stokes Bay SC
|2
|5
|7
|‑8
|5
|4
|23
|5th
|3980
|Alex Adams
|Castle Cove SC
|9
|‑10
|5
|5
|3
|5
|27
|6th
|10
|David Hivey
|
|10
|2
|2
|1
|(DNC)
|DNC
|34
|7th
|2
|Jim McMillan
|Stokes Bay SC
|3
|7
|3
|6
|(DNC)
|DNC
|38
|8th
|4010
|Sam Barker
|Castle Cove SC
|4
|12
|‑13
|11
|7
|6
|40
|9th
|4214
|Michael Barnes
|WWSC
|11
|9
|12
|9
|6
|(RET)
|47
|10th
|4438
|Matthew Lea
|RSC
|12
|13
|4
|7
|(DNC)
|DNC
|55
|11th
|4208
|Tom Lambert
|Wilsonian SC
|7
|8
|10
|12
|(DNC)
|DNC
|56
|12th
|4350
|David Smithwhite
|Hayling Island SC
|6
|4
|9
|(DNS)
|DNC
|DNC
|57
|13th
|4136
|Ed Redfearn
|
|15
|11
|11
|10
|(DNC)
|DNC
|66
|14th
|4525
|Alex Hayman
|Lymington Town SC
|13
|16
|16
|14
|(DNC)
|DNC
|78
|15th
|4033
|Adam Golding
|Hayling Island SC
|14
|14
|15
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|81
|16th
|4100
|Chris White
|Restronguet SC
|17
|15
|14
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|84
|17th
|3870
|Eddie Gatehouse
|Hayling Island SC
|(DNF)
|17
|17
|13
|DNC
|DNC
|85
|18th
|372
|Charlie Coulborn
|Netley SC
|16
|18
|18
|15
|(DNC)
|DNC
|86
The top 3 boats won new goose-necks courtesy of Shock Sailing which confused the safety boat crews attending the prize giving. They wondered why they weren't shiny, or shaped like cups.
A big thanks to WPNSA who did an excellent job to get a full series in.
Next event is the Irish Nationals www.nyc.ie/2017/08/irish-moth-nationals-2017
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!