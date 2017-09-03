International Moth Grand Prix at the Weymouth & Portland Sailing Academy

Weymouth International Moth Grand Prix podium (l-r) Kyle Stoneham (2nd), Simon Hiscocks (1st), Richard Mason (3rd) © IMCA UK Weymouth International Moth Grand Prix podium (l-r) Kyle Stoneham (2nd), Simon Hiscocks (1st), Richard Mason (3rd) © IMCA UK

by Richard Mason today at 7:15 am

A very dodgy forecast and a closed A1 kept many people away from the Moth GP in Weymouth this weekend. However, those 18 who did take a punt were rewarded with a full series of six races.

On Saturday, in stunning Costa del Portland sunshine, the fleet launched into a young and fickle sea breeze. Race one was started in very marginal conditions with less than half the fleet foiling at the gun. As the race progressed the wind established itself and gradually the whole fleet were up and going.

Throughout the day, full blown shouting turned to minor cussing on the edges of the race course as it became easier to keep the boats in the sky through the manoeuvres. The wind gradually built to 12kts.

A gentleman's agreement at the morning briefing allowed for four races to be sailed since Sunday's forecast looked marginal at best.

It was decided the Dorset Burger Company would be the best place to refuel that evening. Almost the entire fleet descended on the restaurant, which was conveniently close to the hen party-filled bars of Weymouth town centre.

Sunday was the polar opposite of the day before. The forecast rain and wind had arrived. The fleet of 18 had already turned to 15 as some fled the boat park Saturday night claiming; "I don't actually own my boat so I don't want to break it" and "my boat is too new to be torn apart by 35 knot gusts".

People converged in the canteen for a 'big breakfast' and it was generally agreed that we much preferred the water under our boats rather than falling from the sky. A nervous-looking race officer showed up and asked whether we actually wanted to go out. A few more decided not to go sailing.

Launch time came and news that a 30 knot gust had just been recorded on the wall sent a shock wave through the fleet. In the end, 7 boats launched into what Simon Hiscocks admitted was the "windiest moth racing he'd ever done".

Two races were sailed with the wind peaking at 37kts in the second. The 30kt boat speed barrier was smashed left, right and centre. Kyle 'Biceps' Stoneham winning the fastest recorded peak of the day at 31.3kts. Sam 'Eitherbraveorstupid' Barker gets a special mention for completing both races with no bowsprit or adjustable wand.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 4050 Simon Hiscocks 1 1 1 2 2 ‑3 7 2nd 4442 Kyle Stoneham TBYC ‑8 6 6 3 1 1 17 3rd 4439 Richard Mason WPNSA 5 3 ‑8 4 4 2 18 4th 4499 Dominic Hutton Stokes Bay SC 2 5 7 ‑8 5 4 23 5th 3980 Alex Adams Castle Cove SC 9 ‑10 5 5 3 5 27 6th 10 David Hivey 10 2 2 1 (DNC) DNC 34 7th 2 Jim McMillan Stokes Bay SC 3 7 3 6 (DNC) DNC 38 8th 4010 Sam Barker Castle Cove SC 4 12 ‑13 11 7 6 40 9th 4214 Michael Barnes WWSC 11 9 12 9 6 (RET) 47 10th 4438 Matthew Lea RSC 12 13 4 7 (DNC) DNC 55 11th 4208 Tom Lambert Wilsonian SC 7 8 10 12 (DNC) DNC 56 12th 4350 David Smithwhite Hayling Island SC 6 4 9 (DNS) DNC DNC 57 13th 4136 Ed Redfearn 15 11 11 10 (DNC) DNC 66 14th 4525 Alex Hayman Lymington Town SC 13 16 16 14 (DNC) DNC 78 15th 4033 Adam Golding Hayling Island SC 14 14 15 (RET) DNC DNC 81 16th 4100 Chris White Restronguet SC 17 15 14 (RET) DNC DNC 84 17th 3870 Eddie Gatehouse Hayling Island SC (DNF) 17 17 13 DNC DNC 85 18th 372 Charlie Coulborn Netley SC 16 18 18 15 (DNC) DNC 86

The top 3 boats won new goose-necks courtesy of Shock Sailing which confused the safety boat crews attending the prize giving. They wondered why they weren't shiny, or shaped like cups.

A big thanks to WPNSA who did an excellent job to get a full series in.

Next event is the Irish Nationals www.nyc.ie/2017/08/irish-moth-nationals-2017