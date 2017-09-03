Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Graduate Cover
Rain and Sun Graduate Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester

Bembridge Sailing Club September Keelboat Racing

by Mike Samuelson today at 6:52 am 2-3 September 2017

What a difference 24 hours makes. Saturday was almost perfect, Sunday was damp and pretty miserable. However, it was really nice to be able to welcome members of the Poole Redwing fleet to come and race in our waters over the weekend.

With a F3 Southerly breeze and three races for the six Redwings and the five One-Designs to try to get completed on Saturday, a start line based on Fitzwilliam was the obvious choice. The first course for both classes had Tara as the windward mark, Moreton as the wing mark and Ruthven as the leeward mark. Joe Robertson helming Plover for the first time with Dorian Campbell crewing, lead almost from the start despite mutterings of "I can't work out where some of rig controls are!"; the beat back from Ruthven was a bit of a procession although Angela Bentley in Toucan with Colin Samuelson crewing did try an early tack which sadly did not work for them. Avocet helmed by Alastair Speare-Cole with Jessica S-C and Nick Parker crewing was second; Quintessence with Robin Culpan helming and Robin Ebsworth and Heather Culpan crewing was third.

The course for the second race was a simple windward/leeward using Tara and Ruthven. The start was not quite as good as the first one and after split tacks, it was again Plover in the lead, albeit only just as Malcolm Bentley helming Red Gauntlet II with Annie Robertson showing him the ropes narrowed their lead on the run to Ruthven. However on the beat back to Fitzwilliam, it was Toucan who took up the chase with Avocet in third.

Bembridge SC September Keelboat Racing - photo © Mike Samuelson
Bembridge SC September Keelboat Racing - photo © Mike Samuelson

Although not a prefect beat, the final race took the Redwings to Cochrane and then back to Janson with the finish at Under Tyne. After a clean start, the fleet again split tacks with Quintessence heading inshore early - a tactic that paid handsomely and put them into first place for the rest of the race. Red Gauntlet II, having also gone inshore early was second and Avocet and Plover finished inches apart in third and fourth places.

The five One-Designs had the same courses as the Redwings for their first two races. In the first, Anna Row in No 8 with husband James crewing took an early lead and never looked like relinquishing it. On the run to Moreton and Ruthven Mark Grzegorczyk in No 9 with Peter Truman crewing and Xander Shaw in No 10 were close however Xander got it wrong on the final beat and finished at the back. William Bland and D Orange in No 12 were third. Xander got his own back in the second race and finished ahead of No 6, being helmed by James Row. D Orange in No 12 and Peter Truman in No 9 finished very close together in third and fourth.

Bembridge SC September Keelboat Racing - photo © Mike Samuelson
Bembridge SC September Keelboat Racing - photo © Mike Samuelson

In the final race of the day, the One-Designs had Tara rather Cochrane as their initial windward mark. As in the previous race Xander in No 10 picked the best way to go and pulled out a considerable lead ahead of No 8 and No 9.

All in all an excellent day's racing.

Start of the First Redwing Race:

Start of the Second One-Design Race:

Start of the Third Redwing Race:

More photos can be found on flickr here.

Damp and with a Southerly F4 gusting F5, the One-Designs decided to stay ashore on Sunday and leave four of the Redwings to have their two races as planned. With conditions at Fitzwilliam pretty unpleasant, the start was based on Britten with Footprint as the initial windward mark and Derrick the leeward one. Set for two rounds the first race took around 41 minutes; it was won by Joe Robertson back helming his own boat, Red Gauntlet II with his Mum, Annie and Rod Thorpe crewing. Colin Samuelson in Toucan with Malcolm Bentley crewing finished second ahead of Jonathan Nainby-Luxmore with Angela Bentley in Snow Goose.

As the wind had not veered nor backed the race committee decided to keep the same course for the second race. Robin Ebsworth and Nick Parker in Quintessence was the first to cross the start line and get to the first mark but he was overtaken on the run to Derrick by Joe Robertson in Red Gauntlet II who went on to secure their second win of the day. A battle developed for second place between Quintessence and Toucan, helmed for this race by Malcolm Bentley. It came down to the final beat when the latter read the finishing line bias correctly and pipped Quintessence on the line. Fourth was Snow Goose and fifth was Avocet helmed by George Greenwood with Alastair Speare-Cole crewing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Final August racing for the Bembridge Keelboats
Finishing off with Mediterranean conditions Despite a dozen plus Redwings on the moorings at Under Tyne, racing on Monday was limited to four One-Designs. Despite initial talk of genoas, they appeared for the start with normal jibs which meant that progress was quite slow. Posted on 29 Aug Bembridge Sailing Club keelboats
Another week of racing After the disappointment of the previous day when the lack of wind at Seaview resulted in no Redwing or One-Design races on the first day of the SVYC annual Regatta, seven redwings and four One-Designs made the trip to Seaview for the second day's races. Posted on 21 Aug Bembridge Sailing Club Annual Regatta
A record 106 entries! The number of boats entered for the Inshore Regatta on Friday were a record 106 which certainly tested the race committee! Posted on 14 Aug Bembridge One-Design Racing Week
A windy week in the Eastern Solent With the Bembridge Redwings sailing at Cowes Week, the Bembridge One-Designs had Bembridge to themselves for a week of racing. Posted on 7 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 8
Whooper confirmed as the overall winner Giovanni Belgrano's 38ft Laurent Giles Whooper, which was confirmed yesterday as overall winner among the Black Group yachts, has also been announced as overall Lendy Cowes Week winner. Posted on 5 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 7
Return to gloriously sunny weather The penultimate day saw a return to gloriously sunny weather, with a west south westerly breeze of 15-22 knots. Today saw a change of start lines for many classes, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 4
Racing in a classic south-westerly breeze A ridge of high pressure over the English Channel brought more bright and sunny weather, with a classic south-westerly breeze, to day four of Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 2 Aug

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy