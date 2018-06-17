Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Fit to Win 1 728
Product Feature
Land Rover BAR Cool Dri Polo
Land Rover BAR Cool Dri Polo

Groupama Race - The world's longest windward/leeward race

by Lisa Ratcliff / OCC on 9 Sep 17 June 2018
X3 Mange Mieux Bouge Plus during the 2016 Groupama Race © Patrice Morin

Though considered a race in paradise, like previous editions the sixth biennial Groupama Race around the island of Noumea will prove tactically difficult for all crews who accept the challenge.

Taking between two and a half and five days to complete the 654 nautical mile course due to start on June 17, 2018, the fleet of monohull and multihull yachts will trace a course around New Caledonia, a jewel of the Pacific southwest.

French yachtsman Michel Desjoyeaux, a two-time winner of the Vendée Globe, said, "The weather forecast is beautiful almost all the time. The country is majestic, still very wild, sparsely inhabited with miles of land virtually untouched.

"I was invited to be part of the 2016 race and I was excited at the prospect of visiting New Caledonia, a wild and enchanting island with smiling people who take the time to say hello."

An offshore and coastal race

There was little time for pleasantries on Simon Hull's Orma 60 Team Vodafone on the first day of their 2016 race, given they were running under spinnaker at 30 plus knots of boat speed (55 kph).

Placed exactly in the axis of the tradewinds, the Groupama Race is both an offshore and coastal race that offers sailors the opportunity to strategize and navigate the best route based on the sea state, currents and weather. For Desjoyeaux, "the Groupama Race is an Olympic course on the scale of an island."

Latitude 22 degrees south

The route is simple enough. Under the direction of the organising club, Cercle Nautique Calédonien Yacht Club, the fleet start off their journey in Nouméa and finish back at Nouméa with only two compulsory points they must pass on the northernmost point of the island.

300nm surfing under spinnaker

When the fleet passes the southernmost point of New Caledonia, high-speed downwind rides are possible for the next 24-48hrs.

"Surfing the waves, illuminated by the moon, it is simply magical," said Alain Vilas, the Caledonian skipper of the catamaran Birdies Furax 2.

Skipper of the Crusader monohull, Antony Leighs, came away from the event saying, "Sensational! Surfing the waves as we did along the East Coast was magical. This is something I will never forget. We had the best hyper-fast sliding sessions. We'll come back!"

"A race like no other in the world", well-known Hong Kong sailor Karl Kwok and owner of the maxi Beau Geste said, adding: "in 2016 we had to put in a lot of gybes, to avoid the reefs."

This is our Cape Horn

Once the sailors arrive in the far north, a transition phase awaits - Le Grand Passage – or as the locals refer to the area: "our Cape Horn". The sea can be cross at this point; the waves bigger, and the wind and current more powerful. The sea life is also bountiful; it's where banks of tuna, whales and manta rays abound.

From 1000m to 2m depth under the keel

As the fleet follows the descent to the island's south there could be a 24 - 48 hour period of upwind sailing and being soaked by 26 degree warm-water waves.

"It's something special, you spend a few moments in waters more than 1000m deep and suddenly a few metres in front of you there are waves breaking on the reef that protects a white sandy beach," Australian skipper of the record-holding supermaxi Scallywag and current skipper of the Volvo Ocean Race entry of the same name said.

"We must be vigilant to sail in paradise. On the way back, when you finally enter the lagoon, it's wonderful!" Witt added.

Along the reef nearest to the west, some sailors try to protect themselves from the waves and look for calmer waters. Others take the option of heading further offshore before returning to the lagoon.

Eventually the fleet ends up back at Noumea where crews are welcomed any time of the day or night by helpful CNC staff and volunteers, and invited to have a hot shower and a hearty meal at the club. Then it's down to the business of recounting the highlights and the moments when each crew's Groupama Race was won or lost.

The French touch of the Pacific

Anthony Leighs, who recently participated in the Rolex Fastnet Race, offers his advice to sailors worldwide: "Go there! It is an exceptional place of the world, a fantastic race, and not simple. The environment is exceptional: it is a very complete race."

For the first time in Groupama Race history, four different feeder races leaving from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland will coincide to deliver their respective fleets to Noumea in time for the June 17 start.

Groupama Race fast facts:

  • Race start: Sunday June 17, 2018
  • Organising club: Cercle Nautique Calédonien
  • Entries close: April 17, 2018
  • Distance: 654 nautical miles
  • Race records - Multihulls: Team Vodafone - 2 days, 00h 33min 12s (2016)
  • Race records - Monohulls: Scallywag - 2 days, 13H 19min 55s (2016)
www.groupamarace.nc
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

New Caledonia Match Race overall
Home team win for the first time The New Caledonian Team of Cyril Fortin, Kim Goetz and Félipé Minier have won the Aircalin Match Racing Cup. The Cercle Nautique Calédonien have run this event since 2012 and until now Australian or New Zealand teams have always won. Not this year! Posted on 15 Aug New Caledonia Match Race day 3
Semi final line-up almost complete Three Caledonians have qualified for the semi finals; Cyril Fortin, Tugdual Piriou and Tom Picot, the name of the fourth will be known tomorrow morning but it will be a New Zealander. Posted on 14 Aug New Caledonia Match Race day 1
Local team takes the lead after 39 matches 39 Matches were raced today in an oscillating wind of 10/12 kts sliding at the end of the day. At the end of the first round Robin the local Cyril Fortin is first! Posted on 13 Aug New chapter in 2018
For the New Caledonia Groupama Race Four feeder races making up Sail Noumea 2018 and a change of date for the start of the 654 nautical mile Groupama Race around the island of New Caledonia mark an exciting new chapter for the beautiful French Pacific Island sailing event. Posted on 24 Jun Auckland Noumea Yacht Race 2018
Launched by the Royal Akarana Yacht Club In less than twelve months time a racing and cruising fleet will depart Auckland for the beautiful French Pacific Islands of New Caledonia. Posted on 18 Jun New monohull record
In the New Caledonia Groupama Race Scallywag, the longest monohull, is also the fastest boat to sail around New-Caledonia. She takes only 2 days, 13 hours, 19 min and 55s. Thus, she has established a new record for monohulls. Posted on 28 Sep 2016 2 days 33 minutes 12 seconds
Around the biggest lagoon in the world Vodafone has arrived in Nouméa after 2 days of racing. She is the fastest boat to finish the New Caledonia longest windward / leeward race. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 New Caledonia Groupama Race start
19 sailing yachts leave Baie des Citrons in Noumea 19 sailing yachts took the departure at 10am on Sunday 25 September from Baie des Citrons, in Noumea. More than 100 boats, stand up paddles, catamarans and a thousand of people attended the departure, under an unusually west wind around 10 to 12 knots. Posted on 26 Sep 2016 Safety is top priority for the Groupama Race
Lifejackets and PLBs are to be worn for the whole race 170 sailors will be on the starting line on the 25th September for a 654 nautical mile race around New Caledonia. Running (with the wind behind) in sometimes breath-taking seas, or beating to windward against the swell. Posted on 31 Aug 2016 Youth Match Racing Worlds overall
Will Dargaville and his Australian team crowned champions The crew from Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club sailed their last "duel in paradise" against their fellow countrymen from the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia. Posted on 18 Jun 2016

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy