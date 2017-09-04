Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
West Country Cruising Companion (8th edition) by Mark Fishwick
West Country Cruising Companion (8th edition) by Mark Fishwick
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Iain Murray appointed Performance Director of Australian Sailing

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing today at 6:34 am 4 September 2017
Nathan Outteridge with Iain Murray © ACEA / Gilles Martin-Raget

Highly respected and awarded sailor Iain Murray AM joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director, responsible for the Australian Sailing Team and the supporting Performance programs.

Widely recognised for his achievements, Iain's experience from the 2008 Olympic Games, multiple World and Australian Championships and consecutive 18ft Skiff titles will serve the Team well. He is a respected tactician and boat designer who, many decades after his first Australian Championship win in 1973, continues to compete, most recently at Hamilton Island Race Week.

Iain Murray & Andrew Palfrey racing in the Star class in 2008 - photo © Fred Elliott
Iain Murray & Andrew Palfrey racing in the Star class in 2008 - photo © Fred Elliott

Iain has a long connection with the America's Cup serving as Regatta Director for the 34th and 35th America's Cup campaigns in 2013 and 2017 respectively and was CEO of America's Cup Race Management. In the 1983 America's Cup challenge at Newport, he sailed on Syd Fischer's Advance and in 1987 co-designed and skippered Kookaburra in their campaign against Dennis Connor's Stars and Stripes off Fremantle.

On his announcement, Iain said, "For many years, I have been involved with sailing in Australia and it is a privilege to join with the Australian Sailing Team and the athletes in our Performance programs around the country.

"There are strong foundations to build on as we head towards Tokyo 2020 and I look forward to working with the athletes, coaches and management as we collectively grow our programs for the future", Iain said.

Iain Murray during the 2014 Australian Sailing Awards - photo © Richard Wearne
Iain Murray during the 2014 Australian Sailing Awards - photo © Richard Wearne

Australian Sailing President Matt Allen said, "We are pleased to welcome Iain back to Australian Sailing, he has been involved with us over the years, both on and off the water, and it is great to have him leading our Performance program.

"Iain is one of the few people in the world who has been involved in every dimension the sport has to offer.

"He is recognised for his design and achievements in 18ft skiffs, is an Olympian and multiple World and Australian Champion. His connection with the America's Cup includes as skipper, he has twice held the role of Regatta Director and hosted the Competitors Forum.

"Over many years, he has had enormous success in ocean racing including as tactician of Wild Oats XI with multiple overall wins in Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

"Iain has had an expansive sailing career and remains passionately committed to not only his own pursuits, but the development of others. We are fortunate to have him join us", Matt added.

Iain formally commences with Australian Sailing on Wednesday 4 October after competing in the 2017 Etchells World Championship in San Francisco. Prior to his departure he will be meeting with key Performance staff at the National Training Centre (NTC) in Sydney.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

National Multihull Regatta to be incorporated
At the 2018 Australian Yachting Championships Multihull racing at its finest will be viewed by a large potential new audience following the decision to incorporate the Australian Multihull National Championships into the 2018 Australian Yachting Championships next January. Posted on 2 Sep Peter Conde to depart Australian Sailing
Following his appointment as Director of the Australian Institute of Sport Australian Sailing will farewell Performance Director Peter Conde after 13 years following his appointment as Director of the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS). Posted on 30 Aug Big call for Tweddell after shattered finger
Critical few days ahead of Finn Worlds in Hungary One of Australia's premier Finn class sailors faces a critical few days as he weighs up the prospect of competing at the upcoming World Championships in Hungary with multiple fractures in one of his hands. Posted on 26 Aug 100 days to go to fifth edition of SSL Finals
Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin first team confirmed There are a little more than 100 days to the SSL Finals 2017 in Nassau Bahamas, 4-9 December, and just a few regattas that can give points and change the top 10 skippers of the SSL Rankings until September 12th, when the leaders for 2017 will be definite. Posted on 24 Aug Etchells North Americans at San Diego overall
Scott Kaufman wins Saturday was an exciting last day of the 2017 Etchells North American Championship hosted by San Diego Yacht Club (SDYC) and Etchells Fleet 13. Twenty-nine teams completed the last two races in Coronado Roads. Posted on 20 Aug Entries reach double figures
For Australian Yachting Championship 2018 Entries for Australia's Premier Keelboat event, the Australian Yachting Championships, are open with a swag of boats signing up across IRC, ORC and ORCi divisions for the 2018 edition of the race to be hosted by Sandringham Yacht Club from 19-21 January. Posted on 20 Aug Etchells North Americans at San Diego day 2
Kaufman takes the day It was another day of remarkable conditions at the 2017 Etchells North American Championship hosted by San Diego Yacht Club and Etchells Fleet 13. Posted on 19 Aug Etchells North Americans at San Diego day 1
Camet leads in glorious conditions The first day of the 2017 Etchells North American Championship was a true textbook definition of champagne sailing. The talent of the twenty-nine boat fleet was apparent as competitors took to the waters. Posted on 18 Aug A Medal for the 470 Medal Maker
Will Ryan gives coach his World Championship medal Australian Sailing's Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record, his sailors have won ten Olympic medals and 19 world championships. Posted on 15 Aug 18ft Skiff UK Nationals at Plymouth overall
ChameleonI wraps it up on Sunday Two races were sailed on the final day of the UK 18ft Skiff Nationals on a glorious summer's day on Plymouth Sound. The fleet was held ashore for a short while to let the wind to establish into a good 5 to 8 knots on the course. Posted on 14 Aug

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy