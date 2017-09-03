Rytov conquers the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division

2017 Melges 20 Russian Open Champion, Melges 20 World League, European Division Champion © IM20CA 2017 Melges 20 Russian Open Champion, Melges 20 World League, European Division Champion © IM20CA

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 6:17 am

The first edition of the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division ended on Sunday on the Fraglia Vela Riva racing field.

All the success goes to Igor Rytov's RUSSIAN BOGATYRS who has confirmed that he is the strongest team this season in the International Melges 20 Class fleet.

Without debate, Rytov wins the fifth and final stage of the 2017 Melges World League in Europe and is now the Divisional Champ. With this win, it only strengthens his leadership on the International ranking and proves he is aiming to collect all the titles available on the circuit.

"We are very pleased with our results so far and how we sailed," said Rytov. "Race Four was a bit complicated for us, but we are thankful for a discard. This allowed us to get back on top of the scoreboard. We now look forward to training in the U.S. as we anticipate the World Championship in Newport."

Occupying second place is Vladimir Prosikhin's NIKA, while Achille Onorato at the helm of MASCALZONE LATINO, JR. is third after five events - Portovenere, Scarlino, Zadar, Sibenik and Riva del Garda.

Italian colors fly high above the Corinthian category with Emanuele Savoini on EVINRUDE in first on the Melges 20 World League, European Division. Wilma Homann on FANTASICHINA placed second followed by Johannes Lind Windstram sailing INTERMEZZO.

The final event also served as the Russian Open in which Dario Levi's FREMITO D'ARJIA finished up in second, Onorato came third.

The next Melges 20 World League event, number thirteen on the circuit out of sixteen is the World Championship taking place in Newport, RI hosted by the New York Yacht Club on October 2-7.

The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza, Norda and Barracuda Communication.

Overall Results: (top five, 6 races, 1 discard)

1.) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS; 2-1-3-[24]-1-1 = 8pts

2.) Dario Levi, FREMITO D'ARJIA; [15]-3-2-3-7-10 = 25pts

3.) Achille Onorato/Matteo Savelli, MASCALZONE LATINO, JR; 5-4-9-5-5-[14] = 28pts

4.) Manfredi Vianini Tolomei, MAOLCA; [17]-8-6-1-13-6 = 34pts

5.) Leonid Altukhov, RUS-199; 3-[11]-5-9-10-8 = 35pts

2017 Melges 20 World League Results: (after 11 events)

1.) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 128pts

2.) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE = 77pts

3.) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA = 72pts

4.) Liam Kilroy, WILDMAN = 66pts

5.) Achille Onorato, MASCALZONE LATINO, JR. = 64pts

2017 Melges 20 World Leage, Europe Results:

1.) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 90pts

2.) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA = 83pts

3.) Achille Onorato, MASCALZONE LATINO, JR. = 82pts

4.) Alexander Ezhkov, PIROGOVO = 73pts

5.) Krzysztof Krempec, MAG TINY = 62pts

