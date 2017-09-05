Tornado World Championship at Nautical Club of Thessaloniki - Day 3

Tornado Worlds at Thessaloniki, Greece day 3 © Nikos Pantis Tornado Worlds at Thessaloniki, Greece day 3 © Nikos Pantis

by Maria Tsaousidou on 3 Sep

The multiple world champion Iordanis Paschalides and his 18 year old crew Petros Konstantinidis from Greece are coming closer to the title of World Champions with just 5 points, scoring five first places and one fourth in the six races held so far.

Steady in second place in the overall classification with 10 points remain the twin and ex European Champions Nikolaos Mavros and Alexandros Tagaropoulos who were third in the first race on Saturday and first in the second. In 3rd place overall is the German team of Bob and Marc Baier.

Kostas Trigonis and Stavros Tavoularis had their best outing so far in this world championship and moved up to fourth position in the general ranking after finishing with a 2nd and 3rd in the last two races and are now pushing for a podium place. Do they have enough time?

Jürgen and Sarah Jentsch are the leaders in the Mixed division, but Zibi Piekarski and Dominika Haltmarova are close behind with just 2 points difference. Zdenek Pavlis & Michaela Pavlisova and Markus Betz & Monika Schuster stand in 3rd and 4th place respectively having equal points and are only two points behind second place! What a fight it will be for the Mixed division title!

A delicious official Gala Dinner took place at 'Karabourno' restaurant after Saturday's races, while Sunday, the rest day, was ideal for the sailors to visit the 'Gerovasiliou' vinery for some wine tasting and history learning before tasting some of the Greek delicacies and relaxing by the sea at 'Kima beach bar'.

An expected strong Northerly wind for Monday looks challenging for all crews!

Stay tuned...

Full results can be found here.