adidas Poole Week 2017 at Parkstone Yacht Club - Overall

by David Harding today at 7:08 pm 27 August - 1 September 2017

Poole Week 2017 was notable on a number of counts. Despite the generally light and perpetually shifty conditions that tested the skill and patience of the race officers to the limit, no racing was lost to the weather.

Apart from the challenging winds, it was also a week that could broadly be described as pleasant throughout – warm, mostly sunny, and dry bar about three spots of drizzle on Wednesday afternoon.

The numbers tell a similarly positive story: 150 boats representing 17 clubs and 25 classes, and more than 250 sailors on the water every day. All agreed that Parkstone Yacht Club put on a first-rate event in every department, from the catering to the race management and the evening entertainment. It will be remembered as the last Poole Week run by the club from the current clubhouse: the new building is approaching completion, so there will be something extra special for competitors to look forward to in 2018.

As for the regatta results, many were very close indeed, as you would expect in an event featuring everything from former Olympians and world champions to the up-and-coming.

adidas Poole Week 2017 day 6 - photo © David Harding / www.sailingscenes.com
adidas Poole Week 2017 day 6 - photo © David Harding / www.sailingscenes.com

Undoubtedly one of the toughest fleets – and the largest, with 37 boats – the Lasers were topped by Alan Davis from Oxford Sailing Club, pursued by plenty of home-grown talent. He and the other Laser prize-winners were rewarded with vouchers presented by Laser Performance, one of the supporters whose sponsorship contributed enormously to the week's success together with that of adidas, LV, Craftinsure, The Fencing Centre, North Sails and Richard Whitworth Sailing.

More information at www.parkstoneyachtclub.com/Sailing/Poole_Week.aspx

