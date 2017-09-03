Please select your home edition
Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals at Exe Sailing Club - Overall

by Bob Horlock today at 6:58 pm 1-3 September 2017

Trio sailors arrived at Exe Sailing Club this morning to find that the weather forecast was all too accurate. Rain dampened the spirits and the F6 SE meant that, in complete contrast to yesterday's flat calm, the way out to sea was filled with foaming breakers.

Even hardy Trio sailors baulked at the opportunity to sail in these conditions and today's Race Officer Stuart Hills, had the easiest of decisions to make in cancelling the final day's racing.

Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals at Exe - photo © Mike Acred
Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals at Exe - photo © Mike Acred

There was much discussion about what had been learnt from the first appearance in competition of the new Mk2 rig, with Selden spars and North sails. In truth the results say it all, it's not about which kit you've got it's how well the helm and crew sail the boat and 6 times Trio National Champions Andrew and Caroline McAusland were not about to allow any of the new rigs to outsail them in their trusty original rig.

Skill always shows through in the end and whilst those with the new rig had benefitted in the very light winds of Saturday morning once the breeze got above 10 kts there was little to choose between the performance of the new and original rigs. How they will compare in stronger winds will have to wait until another day.

So Andrew and Caroline were duly crowned Trio National Champions for the 7th time and picked up all the principal chocolates! With the generous sponsorship of Noble Marine there were prizes for the first 3 overall and the first 3 original rigs.

Prize winners in the Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals at Exe - photo © Marilyn Booker
Prize winners in the Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals at Exe - photo © Marilyn Booker

After 6 races the top 5 places were separated by only 6 points and all of the top 5 had a race win. Andrew thanked Exe Sailing Club for hosting an excellent championships and with some of the closest racing ever seen at a Trio Nationals the class is in good heart after a turbulent year.

Overall Results:

PosBoat NameRigSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1stPigletOriginal472Andrew McAuslandCaroline McAuslandESC212‑6‑416
2ndGo with the FlowNew428Guy FarrantGraham SykesESC‑72‑41249
3rdScarlet LadyNew476Steve AshfordMartin YeomansWhitefriars3‑513‑629
4th Original433Adrian PadroTracie PadroShustoke SC133‑4‑5310
5thDashNew393Rex FrostSue FrostESC‑54521‑712
6thHazeOriginal398Stuart BushRory BushHolowell4‑9‑753618
7thExe t'SeaOriginal394Bob HorlockColette HorlockESC‑866‑87524
8thMayniacOriginal348Chris MayneDavid TalbotHawley Lake‑978‑98932
9thRed AlertOriginal495Simon GregoryVeronique HartESC1089‑1310‑1237
10thCirrusOriginal364Symon DolicznyLou DolicznyCotswold‑1210‑12119838
11thPoohOriginal431Nick PearcePaul BeerESC6111112‑14(RET)40
12thCeltic BlazeNew429Ian UptonMary UptonESC13‑1410711‑2041
13thWhite LightningOriginal487Louis Hockings‑CookeAnthony GarrattESC14‑1813‑19151052
14thDaisyOriginal443Keith LawsonHazel LawsonESC‑20‑171510171153
15thTamsyn llOriginal475Toby Elliot ESC‑1613‑1714131353
16thAbigail RoseNew457Saul TylerDeborah TylerESC111214(DNC)(DNC)DNC60
17thDeep PurpleOriginal374Ken AllisonRichard LinsdaleESC1515‑161616‑1862
18thKingfisherOriginal485Peter LabdonRichard YoungESC(DNC)(DNC)DNC15121565
19thTriple ExeOriginal426John LeeNick WebberESC‑1916‑1917181768
20th Original467Zak WhiteSteve WhiteCody1819‑2020‑211471
21stKrakenOriginal444Paul FurlerSteve JohncockESC17‑2018‑21201974
22ndNo WorriesOriginal368Mike HartJenny HartESC(DNC)(DNC)DNC18191676
Land Rover BAR Cap
Related Articles

Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals day 2
'Surely we're not going out... there's no wind!' Saturday dawned calm and sunny. Surely we're not going out, there's no wind! But as the Race Officer, Les Arscott, said 'If we don't go, the tide will turn and we'll never get out of the estuary!'. Posted today at 6:30 am Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals day 1
Racing starts at Exe Sailing Club The three day Comet Trio National Championships, kindly sponsored by Noble Marine, started at Exe Sailing Club on 1st September. With 22 boats entered the fleet was slightly bigger than last year. Posted on 2 Sep Combined Comet Class Association Inlands
At Burghfield SC sponsored by Noble Marine A select band of Comet Trios and Comet Duos assembled at Burghfield Sailing Club on Saturday 27th May for the CCCA Inland Championships sponsored by Noble Marine. Posted on 30 May Comet, Supernova and Comet Trio Open
Intergalactic phenomenon at Sutton Bingham Sounds like some intergalactic phenomenon but no, it was three classes of sailing dinghy competing on the reservoir at Sutton Bingham just outside Yeovil last weekend. Posted on 2 May Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr Comet Trios at Shustoke
Lucky Pants Padro Wins! A small but competitive fleet of six Comet Trios took part in the Comet Trio Open at Shustoke Sailing Club on Saturday 25 March 2017. Posted on 29 Mar Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals overall
Another beautiful day to finish in Exmouth! Another beautiful day in Exmouth! The sun shone and the gentle gradient wind battled valiantly with the gentle sea breeze and stalemate ensued. Posted on 14 Aug 2016 Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals day 2
Yet another beautiful day at Exe Yet another beautiful day! The briefing was short and to the point - launch as soon as you can! The fleet launched bolstered by those unfortunates who had to work on Friday. So 20 Trios sailed down Exmouth seafront in bright sunshine and a Westerly F2. Posted on 13 Aug 2016 Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals day 1
Nineteen teams on the water at Exe The Comet Trio Nationals, sponsored by Noble Marine started in bright sunny conditions at Exe SC today. The 19 entries launched in a gentle F2 NW gradient and sailed out to sea only to be met with a glassy sea state as the sea breeze fought for supremacy. Posted on 12 Aug 2016 Noble Marine Combined Comet Class Inlands
Trios and Versas at Cotswold SC The CCCA Inlands, sponsored by Noble Marine, took place at Cotswold Sailing Club over the bank holiday weekend. 12 Comet Trios and 4 Comet Versas competed for the trophies over excellent courses set by race officer Neil Wetherley. Posted on 30 May 2016

