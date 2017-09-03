Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals at Exe Sailing Club - Overall

by Bob Horlock today at 6:58 pm

Trio sailors arrived at Exe Sailing Club this morning to find that the weather forecast was all too accurate. Rain dampened the spirits and the F6 SE meant that, in complete contrast to yesterday's flat calm, the way out to sea was filled with foaming breakers.

Even hardy Trio sailors baulked at the opportunity to sail in these conditions and today's Race Officer Stuart Hills, had the easiest of decisions to make in cancelling the final day's racing.

There was much discussion about what had been learnt from the first appearance in competition of the new Mk2 rig, with Selden spars and North sails. In truth the results say it all, it's not about which kit you've got it's how well the helm and crew sail the boat and 6 times Trio National Champions Andrew and Caroline McAusland were not about to allow any of the new rigs to outsail them in their trusty original rig.

Skill always shows through in the end and whilst those with the new rig had benefitted in the very light winds of Saturday morning once the breeze got above 10 kts there was little to choose between the performance of the new and original rigs. How they will compare in stronger winds will have to wait until another day.

So Andrew and Caroline were duly crowned Trio National Champions for the 7th time and picked up all the principal chocolates! With the generous sponsorship of Noble Marine there were prizes for the first 3 overall and the first 3 original rigs.

After 6 races the top 5 places were separated by only 6 points and all of the top 5 had a race win. Andrew thanked Exe Sailing Club for hosting an excellent championships and with some of the closest racing ever seen at a Trio Nationals the class is in good heart after a turbulent year.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name Rig Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st Piglet Original 472 Andrew McAusland Caroline McAusland ESC 2 1 2 ‑6 ‑4 1 6 2nd Go with the Flow New 428 Guy Farrant Graham Sykes ESC ‑7 2 ‑4 1 2 4 9 3rd Scarlet Lady New 476 Steve Ashford Martin Yeomans Whitefriars 3 ‑5 1 3 ‑6 2 9 4th Original 433 Adrian Padro Tracie Padro Shustoke SC 1 3 3 ‑4 ‑5 3 10 5th Dash New 393 Rex Frost Sue Frost ESC ‑5 4 5 2 1 ‑7 12 6th Haze Original 398 Stuart Bush Rory Bush Holowell 4 ‑9 ‑7 5 3 6 18 7th Exe t'Sea Original 394 Bob Horlock Colette Horlock ESC ‑8 6 6 ‑8 7 5 24 8th Mayniac Original 348 Chris Mayne David Talbot Hawley Lake ‑9 7 8 ‑9 8 9 32 9th Red Alert Original 495 Simon Gregory Veronique Hart ESC 10 8 9 ‑13 10 ‑12 37 10th Cirrus Original 364 Symon Doliczny Lou Doliczny Cotswold ‑12 10 ‑12 11 9 8 38 11th Pooh Original 431 Nick Pearce Paul Beer ESC 6 11 11 12 ‑14 (RET) 40 12th Celtic Blaze New 429 Ian Upton Mary Upton ESC 13 ‑14 10 7 11 ‑20 41 13th White Lightning Original 487 Louis Hockings‑Cooke Anthony Garratt ESC 14 ‑18 13 ‑19 15 10 52 14th Daisy Original 443 Keith Lawson Hazel Lawson ESC ‑20 ‑17 15 10 17 11 53 15th Tamsyn ll Original 475 Toby Elliot ESC ‑16 13 ‑17 14 13 13 53 16th Abigail Rose New 457 Saul Tyler Deborah Tyler ESC 11 12 14 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 60 17th Deep Purple Original 374 Ken Allison Richard Linsdale ESC 15 15 ‑16 16 16 ‑18 62 18th Kingfisher Original 485 Peter Labdon Richard Young ESC (DNC) (DNC) DNC 15 12 15 65 19th Triple Exe Original 426 John Lee Nick Webber ESC ‑19 16 ‑19 17 18 17 68 20th Original 467 Zak White Steve White Cody 18 19 ‑20 20 ‑21 14 71 21st Kraken Original 444 Paul Furler Steve Johncock ESC 17 ‑20 18 ‑21 20 19 74 22nd No Worries Original 368 Mike Hart Jenny Hart ESC (DNC) (DNC) DNC 18 19 16 76