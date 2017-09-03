Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals at Exe Sailing Club - Overall
by Bob Horlock today at 6:58 pm
1-3 September 2017
Trio sailors arrived at Exe Sailing Club this morning to find that the weather forecast was all too accurate. Rain dampened the spirits and the F6 SE meant that, in complete contrast to yesterday's flat calm, the way out to sea was filled with foaming breakers.
Even hardy Trio sailors baulked at the opportunity to sail in these conditions and today's Race Officer Stuart Hills, had the easiest of decisions to make in cancelling the final day's racing.
There was much discussion about what had been learnt from the first appearance in competition of the new Mk2 rig, with Selden spars and North sails. In truth the results say it all, it's not about which kit you've got it's how well the helm and crew sail the boat and 6 times Trio National Champions Andrew and Caroline McAusland were not about to allow any of the new rigs to outsail them in their trusty original rig.
Skill always shows through in the end and whilst those with the new rig had benefitted in the very light winds of Saturday morning once the breeze got above 10 kts there was little to choose between the performance of the new and original rigs. How they will compare in stronger winds will have to wait until another day.
So Andrew and Caroline were duly crowned Trio National Champions for the 7th time and picked up all the principal chocolates! With the generous sponsorship of Noble Marine there were prizes for the first 3 overall and the first 3 original rigs.
After 6 races the top 5 places were separated by only 6 points and all of the top 5 had a race win. Andrew thanked Exe Sailing Club for hosting an excellent championships and with some of the closest racing ever seen at a Trio Nationals the class is in good heart after a turbulent year.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat Name
|Rig
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|Piglet
|Original
|472
|Andrew McAusland
|Caroline McAusland
|ESC
|2
|1
|2
|‑6
|‑4
|1
|6
|2nd
|Go with the Flow
|New
|428
|Guy Farrant
|Graham Sykes
|ESC
|‑7
|2
|‑4
|1
|2
|4
|9
|3rd
|Scarlet Lady
|New
|476
|Steve Ashford
|Martin Yeomans
|Whitefriars
|3
|‑5
|1
|3
|‑6
|2
|9
|4th
|
|Original
|433
|Adrian Padro
|Tracie Padro
|Shustoke SC
|1
|3
|3
|‑4
|‑5
|3
|10
|5th
|Dash
|New
|393
|Rex Frost
|Sue Frost
|ESC
|‑5
|4
|5
|2
|1
|‑7
|12
|6th
|Haze
|Original
|398
|Stuart Bush
|Rory Bush
|Holowell
|4
|‑9
|‑7
|5
|3
|6
|18
|7th
|Exe t'Sea
|Original
|394
|Bob Horlock
|Colette Horlock
|ESC
|‑8
|6
|6
|‑8
|7
|5
|24
|8th
|Mayniac
|Original
|348
|Chris Mayne
|David Talbot
|Hawley Lake
|‑9
|7
|8
|‑9
|8
|9
|32
|9th
|Red Alert
|Original
|495
|Simon Gregory
|Veronique Hart
|ESC
|10
|8
|9
|‑13
|10
|‑12
|37
|10th
|Cirrus
|Original
|364
|Symon Doliczny
|Lou Doliczny
|Cotswold
|‑12
|10
|‑12
|11
|9
|8
|38
|11th
|Pooh
|Original
|431
|Nick Pearce
|Paul Beer
|ESC
|6
|11
|11
|12
|‑14
|(RET)
|40
|12th
|Celtic Blaze
|New
|429
|Ian Upton
|Mary Upton
|ESC
|13
|‑14
|10
|7
|11
|‑20
|41
|13th
|White Lightning
|Original
|487
|Louis Hockings‑Cooke
|Anthony Garratt
|ESC
|14
|‑18
|13
|‑19
|15
|10
|52
|14th
|Daisy
|Original
|443
|Keith Lawson
|Hazel Lawson
|ESC
|‑20
|‑17
|15
|10
|17
|11
|53
|15th
|Tamsyn ll
|Original
|475
|Toby Elliot
|
|ESC
|‑16
|13
|‑17
|14
|13
|13
|53
|16th
|Abigail Rose
|New
|457
|Saul Tyler
|Deborah Tyler
|ESC
|11
|12
|14
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|60
|17th
|Deep Purple
|Original
|374
|Ken Allison
|Richard Linsdale
|ESC
|15
|15
|‑16
|16
|16
|‑18
|62
|18th
|Kingfisher
|Original
|485
|Peter Labdon
|Richard Young
|ESC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|15
|12
|15
|65
|19th
|Triple Exe
|Original
|426
|John Lee
|Nick Webber
|ESC
|‑19
|16
|‑19
|17
|18
|17
|68
|20th
|
|Original
|467
|Zak White
|Steve White
|Cody
|18
|19
|‑20
|20
|‑21
|14
|71
|21st
|Kraken
|Original
|444
|Paul Furler
|Steve Johncock
|ESC
|17
|‑20
|18
|‑21
|20
|19
|74
|22nd
|No Worries
|Original
|368
|Mike Hart
|Jenny Hart
|ESC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|18
|19
|16
|76
