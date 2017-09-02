Please select your home edition
by Carolyn Elder today at 6:53 pm 2 September 2017
Scottish Two Handed Race 2017 © Carolyn Elder

The "best Two Handed Race ever" declared the competitors of this year's annual two handed race around either Arran or Holy Island. In its 30th year, this fiercely fought race puts boats of all sizes on an equal playing field with only 2 sailors per boat.

Perfect sunny southerly wind conditions provided a beat south with an ebb tide and a sparking downwind run back with all the Holy Island fleet finishing by 7pm and the Round Arran fleet in record time by 8.30pm.

The winner of the Viking Sword was Samurai J (McLeod/Knowles) and overall Yacht of the Week Nemo (A Malcolm).

Overall Results:

Class 1 Round Arran
1. Samurai J (A McLeod/A Knowles)
2. Blackjack of Kip (P Moyes/R Stone)
3. Clockwork (P Foulds/M Reedy)

Class 2
1. Lingo (B MacKay/P Forrest)
2. Leumadair (M Homer/J Guthrie)
3. Topaz (R and M James)

Class 3
1. Ubiquity (N Le Clanche/L le Garrec)
2. Piecemaker (S Hamilton/J Hagan)
3. Cool Bandit (C Anderson/G Bamford)

Class 4
1. Bombard (C Wood/P Glasgow)
2. Nemo 4 (A and D Malcolm)
3. Caol Ila (G Stewart)

Class 5 (restricted)
1. Lyrebird (C and F Reeves)
2. Breagha (D Baker/B Bocker)
3. Solus (R and A Forrest)

Class 6 (restricted)
1. Sundowner (H Smallwood/S Nimmo)
2. Iapetus (D Stewart/P Hamill)
3. Crusader (D Mackay/B Randall)

Best performance with highest aggregate age: Mallie (McClelland/McFadyen)
Fastest sail around Arran: Blackjack of Kip (P Moyes)
Best family performance: Lyrebird (C and F Reeves)
Dinghy of the Week: Nacra 18 (Nigel Lynn)

Viking Sword winner Samurai J (McLeod/Knowles) in the Scottish Two Handed Race 2017 - photo © Carolyn Elder
Viking Sword winner Samurai J (McLeod/Knowles) in the Scottish Two Handed Race 2017 - photo © Carolyn Elder
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
