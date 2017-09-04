Contender British Championship at Abersoch - Days 1 & 2
by Ed Presley today at 3:05 pm
1-4 September 2017
Contender Nationals at Abersoch © Peter Hickson
The 2017 Contender Nationals, hosted by SCYC in Abersoch, saw 35 finely tuned athletes attempt to cross Wales, from mostly the south coast, to compete for the UK Contender title. With lots of new faces and the expected Contender legends in attendance the field is wide open.
The event began in a fickle 8 knot north easterly breeze with 2 races scheduled for day one with big shifts and varying pressure characterising the first day. It was those with a cool head who rose to front.
Race 1 saw Gary Langdown lead from the gun, going the right way and getting on the right side of the course in time for the shifts. All this gave him a storming lead at the windward mark that he was able to protect for the rest of the race. Behind him the three fellas were battling for 2nd place. Pete Noble started well but was unable to hold off Graham Scott on the light reaches in which he excels, Pete then turn his attention to keeping Stuart Jones back, this time he was more successful beating Jones over the line by three feet.
Race 2 gave us another obligatory recall and an early move to Black flag, Ed Presley and Ben Holden at the pin couldn't contain their excitement and were spotted. Nick Noble coming in from the right rounded first but had lots of company, in the form of Jones and Scott. These two passed Nick to start their own battle at the front which Scott ultimately won, Richard Franks showed his love of Mid condition with a 3rd.
The setting at Abersoch looked glorious throughout the day and the club looked after us very well, the fleet celebrated with free beer and nibbles as they were welcomed to the area by the Commodore, prizes were exchanged winner congratulated and New boy Fraser McMillan received a prize for nearly missing the finish, a new sponge.
Due to the frightening forecast on Sunday the decision was made to do 3 races on day two.
Once again Nick Noble passed everyone to lead at the first buoy, once again Jones passed him the reaches to lead and hold this to the end. Both Gary Langdown and Graham Scott recovered from poor starts to get to 2nd and 3rd respectively showing that these 3 are the form sailors in 10-11 knots range.
The next race was another opportunity for the fleet to challenge starting etiquette and the black flag soon swept the transgressors off of the course. Simon Mussell looked to have a commanding lead half way up the beat but a shift at the end allowed Scott to truck in from the left. Chased by Gary Langdown this was a 2 horse race, it would have been 3 but James Spikesley hooked onto his trapeze elastic and fell out of the boat. Ben Holden came through for third behind Scott and Langdown.
The last race of the day became a real Scott benefit, leading from start to finish and handling the major shift with ease, Simon Mussell was the first challenger but a bad beat left him further back, and allowed Thomas Hooton who had made gains down the reaches to move into 2nd, James Spikesley again had 3rd tied up until a large shift on the last beat saw Mussell move back to 3rd.
Graham Scott now has a 4 point lead from Langdown and then Jones, with Sunday unlikely to be sailed there will be 3 more races on Monday in 15-18 knots forecast. This wind strength will favour others in the fleet and the pack will shuffle again. More to follow, stand by!
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1
|720
|
|Graham Scott
|RYA
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
|2439
|
|Gary Langdown
|Highcliffe SC
|1
|4
|2
|2
|6
|9
|3
|2465
|Green Floaty Thing
|Stuart Jones
|Datchet Water SC
|4
|2
|1
|4
|7
|11
|4
|630
|
|James Spikesley
|Netley SC
|6
|5
|7
|6
|4
|21
|5
|678
|
|Thomas Hooton
|Burton SC
|15
|7
|6
|8
|2
|23
|6
|716
|
|Richard Franks
|Weston SC
|5
|3
|19
|5
|13
|26
|7
|2315
|
|Ben Holden
|Halifax SC
|11
|35
|10
|3
|5
|29
|8
|2420
|
|Simon Mussell
|Highcliffe SC
|12
|10
|8
|9
|3
|30
|9
|2607
|
|Carl Tagoe
|Oxford SC
|9
|9
|5
|14
|9
|32
|10
|691
|
|Peter Noble
|Broadstairs SC
|3
|25
|13
|10
|10
|36
|11
|2618
|
|Nick Noble
|Portishead YC
|13
|8
|4
|35
|11
|36
|12
|2383
|Bit O Wet
|David Davies
|Loch Ryan SC
|10
|6
|35
|7
|14
|37
|13
|2511
|Awkward Tortoise
|Mark Watts
|Weston SC
|23
|12
|12
|12
|16
|52
|14
|2505
|Last Waltz
|Peter Dives
|Eastbourne Sovereign
|7
|13
|15
|35
|21
|56
|15
|657
|
|Simon Turnbull
|Saundersfoot SC
|16
|20
|18
|18
|8
|60
|16
|666
|Price of Darkness
|Bill Hooton
|Burton SC
|25
|11
|11
|15
|24
|61
|17
|2522
|
|Chris Boshier
|Thorpe Bay YC
|18
|22
|17
|11
|17
|63
|18
|2572
|Stormtrooper
|Ed Presley
|Cotswold SC
|8
|35
|9
|35
|12
|64
|19
|2422
|Maria
|Neil Ferguson
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|24
|14
|14
|13
|25
|65
|20
|2432
|Syringa
|Jerry Hone
|Lancing SC
|20
|16
|21
|27
|15
|72
|21
|2407
|RB Sport & Travel
|Richard Buttner
|RNSA/RYA
|14
|18
|22
|25
|19
|73
|22
|2210
|
|Mark Hartley
|Blithfield
|21
|15
|26
|19
|20
|75
|23
|2496
|bds‑uk.com
|Tony Brooks
|Oxford SC
|17
|27
|16
|17
|28
|77
|24
|559
|
|Paul Ross
|Shotley SC
|28
|17
|27
|16
|18
|78
|25
|712
|Foxy Lady
|Rodger White
|King George SC
|22
|24
|20
|20
|22
|84
|26
|625
|
|Fiona Collins
|Netley SC
|19
|23
|23
|35
|23
|88
|27
|2477
|Rabbiting On
|Chris Howe
|Oxford SC
|26
|19
|28
|24
|26
|95
|28
|2599
|Sovolatile
|Tony Cook
|Downs SC
|30
|26
|25
|21
|27
|99
|29
|697
|Celebros
|Malcolm Hall
|Carsington SC
|29
|21
|30
|22
|32
|102
|30
|2639
|
|Ralph Drew
|Weston SC
|27
|29
|24
|26
|30
|106
|31
|2490
|
|Paul Green
|Clwb Hwylio Y Felinheli
|31
|28
|29
|23
|29
|109
|32
|1747
|
|Fraser McMillan
|Loch Ryan SC
|33
|32
|33
|28
|31
|124
|33
|4
|
|Ewan Murray
|Loch Ryan SC
|32
|31
|32
|29
|33
|124
|34
|317
|
|Iain Jennings
|Draycote Water SC
|35
|30
|31
|35
|35
|131
