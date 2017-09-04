Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Contender Cover
Rain and Sun Contender Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Contender 2446
located in Birchington

Contender British Championship at Abersoch - Days 1 & 2

by Ed Presley today at 3:05 pm 1-4 September 2017
Contender Nationals at Abersoch © Peter Hickson

The 2017 Contender Nationals, hosted by SCYC in Abersoch, saw 35 finely tuned athletes attempt to cross Wales, from mostly the south coast, to compete for the UK Contender title. With lots of new faces and the expected Contender legends in attendance the field is wide open.

The event began in a fickle 8 knot north easterly breeze with 2 races scheduled for day one with big shifts and varying pressure characterising the first day. It was those with a cool head who rose to front.

Race 1 saw Gary Langdown lead from the gun, going the right way and getting on the right side of the course in time for the shifts. All this gave him a storming lead at the windward mark that he was able to protect for the rest of the race. Behind him the three fellas were battling for 2nd place. Pete Noble started well but was unable to hold off Graham Scott on the light reaches in which he excels, Pete then turn his attention to keeping Stuart Jones back, this time he was more successful beating Jones over the line by three feet.

Race 2 gave us another obligatory recall and an early move to Black flag, Ed Presley and Ben Holden at the pin couldn't contain their excitement and were spotted. Nick Noble coming in from the right rounded first but had lots of company, in the form of Jones and Scott. These two passed Nick to start their own battle at the front which Scott ultimately won, Richard Franks showed his love of Mid condition with a 3rd.

The setting at Abersoch looked glorious throughout the day and the club looked after us very well, the fleet celebrated with free beer and nibbles as they were welcomed to the area by the Commodore, prizes were exchanged winner congratulated and New boy Fraser McMillan received a prize for nearly missing the finish, a new sponge.

Contender Nationals at Abersoch - photo © Peter Hickson
Contender Nationals at Abersoch - photo © Peter Hickson

Due to the frightening forecast on Sunday the decision was made to do 3 races on day two.

Once again Nick Noble passed everyone to lead at the first buoy, once again Jones passed him the reaches to lead and hold this to the end. Both Gary Langdown and Graham Scott recovered from poor starts to get to 2nd and 3rd respectively showing that these 3 are the form sailors in 10-11 knots range.

The next race was another opportunity for the fleet to challenge starting etiquette and the black flag soon swept the transgressors off of the course. Simon Mussell looked to have a commanding lead half way up the beat but a shift at the end allowed Scott to truck in from the left. Chased by Gary Langdown this was a 2 horse race, it would have been 3 but James Spikesley hooked onto his trapeze elastic and fell out of the boat. Ben Holden came through for third behind Scott and Langdown.

The last race of the day became a real Scott benefit, leading from start to finish and handling the major shift with ease, Simon Mussell was the first challenger but a bad beat left him further back, and allowed Thomas Hooton who had made gains down the reaches to move into 2nd, James Spikesley again had 3rd tied up until a large shift on the last beat saw Mussell move back to 3rd.

Graham Scott now has a 4 point lead from Langdown and then Jones, with Sunday unlikely to be sailed there will be 3 more races on Monday in 15-18 knots forecast. This wind strength will favour others in the fleet and the pack will shuffle again. More to follow, stand by!

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1720 Graham ScottRYA213115
22439 Gary LangdownHighcliffe SC142269
32465Green Floaty ThingStuart JonesDatchet Water SC4214711
4630 James SpikesleyNetley SC6576421
5678 Thomas HootonBurton SC15768223
6716 Richard FranksWeston SC531951326
72315 Ben HoldenHalifax SC1135103529
82420 Simon MussellHighcliffe SC121089330
92607 Carl TagoeOxford SC99514932
10691 Peter NobleBroadstairs SC32513101036
112618 Nick NoblePortishead YC1384351136
122383Bit O WetDavid DaviesLoch Ryan SC1063571437
132511Awkward TortoiseMark WattsWeston SC231212121652
142505Last WaltzPeter DivesEastbourne Sovereign71315352156
15657 Simon TurnbullSaundersfoot SC16201818860
16666Price of DarknessBill HootonBurton SC251111152461
172522 Chris BoshierThorpe Bay YC182217111763
182572StormtrooperEd PresleyCotswold SC8359351264
192422MariaNeil FergusonYorkshire Dales SC241414132565
202432SyringaJerry HoneLancing SC201621271572
212407RB Sport & TravelRichard ButtnerRNSA/RYA141822251973
222210 Mark HartleyBlithfield211526192075
232496bds‑uk.comTony BrooksOxford SC172716172877
24559 Paul RossShotley SC281727161878
25712Foxy LadyRodger WhiteKing George SC222420202284
26625 Fiona CollinsNetley SC192323352388
272477Rabbiting OnChris HoweOxford SC261928242695
282599SovolatileTony CookDowns SC302625212799
29697CelebrosMalcolm HallCarsington SC2921302232102
302639 Ralph DrewWeston SC2729242630106
312490 Paul GreenClwb Hwylio Y Felinheli3128292329109
321747 Fraser McMillanLoch Ryan SC3332332831124
334 Ewan MurrayLoch Ryan SC3231322933124
34317 Iain JenningsDraycote Water SC3530313535131
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Contenders at Downs
Free bacon cobs and cups of tea on arrival The weekend of the 5th and 6th of August saw the Contender fleet travel to Downs Sailing Club at Deal, Kent. The fleet received a warm welcome with bacon cobs and cups of tea for free, which were clearly needed by some who had come down the night before. Posted on 20 Aug Contender British Championship Runners and Riders
Fleet set for picturesque South Caernarvonshire YC The Contender fleet will assemble for the annual British Championships 2017 which is being held at the picturesque South Caernarvonshire YC, Wales from the 1st to 4th September. Posted on 17 Aug Contenders at WOSH 2017
Seven races and 5 race winners at Weston 21 Contenders met at the Weston Open for Single Handers as part of the BSC Travellers Series. Some notable Contender glitterati were missing, choosing to stay at home licking their wounds after the recent Contender Worlds in Denmark. Posted on 17 Aug Contender Worlds at Sønderborg, Denmark overall
Jason Beebe crowned champion - it's been emotional The forecasted light winds on day five proved correct with the Master's experience showing the youngsters how to sail in very fluky conditions. Posted on 22 Jul Contender Worlds at Sønderborg, Denmark day 4
Beebe dominant in the tricky conditions Jason Beebe was continuously looking over his shoulder throughout the fourth day at the Contender Worlds in Sønderborg, Denmark. Keeping a close watch on his fellow Australian, Mark Bulka, he stretched his winning streak with a further two bullets. Posted on 21 Jul Contender Worlds at Sønderborg, Denmark day 3
Plenty of racing and then a 'Jagerbomb Train'... The Danish wind arrived and the clouds parted to give the 107 Contender sailors perfect conditions to complete three races at the 2017 Contender Worlds. Posted on 20 Jul Contender Worlds at Sønderborg, Denmark day 2
Racing postponed and PRO pulled over by the local police... The wind was very light and the race officer decided to postpone racing. The race officer Andreas Kuckler went on the water in a RIB several times to look out for the wind. Posted on 19 Jul Contender Worlds at Sønderborg, Denmark day 1
Reigning European & World Champions split race wins 107 Contender dinghies were ready for racing on day 1 for the Contender World Championship in Sønderborg in the southern part of Denmark. The wind was westerly 11-16 knots quite shifty. Posted on 18 Jul Contenders at Poole
25 helms get some practice ahead of the Worlds The upcoming World Championships in Sonderborg, Denmark and a fine weather forecast was enough to lure a season best fleet of 25 boats to Poole Yacht Club for some much needed race practice. Posted on 28 Jun Kieler Woche day 4
Seven nations celebrating victories The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee have been decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their home country. Posted on 20 Jun

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy