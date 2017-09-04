Contender British Championship at Abersoch - Days 1 & 2

Contender Nationals at Abersoch © Peter Hickson Contender Nationals at Abersoch © Peter Hickson

by Ed Presley today at 3:05 pm

The 2017 Contender Nationals, hosted by SCYC in Abersoch, saw 35 finely tuned athletes attempt to cross Wales, from mostly the south coast, to compete for the UK Contender title. With lots of new faces and the expected Contender legends in attendance the field is wide open.

The event began in a fickle 8 knot north easterly breeze with 2 races scheduled for day one with big shifts and varying pressure characterising the first day. It was those with a cool head who rose to front.

Race 1 saw Gary Langdown lead from the gun, going the right way and getting on the right side of the course in time for the shifts. All this gave him a storming lead at the windward mark that he was able to protect for the rest of the race. Behind him the three fellas were battling for 2nd place. Pete Noble started well but was unable to hold off Graham Scott on the light reaches in which he excels, Pete then turn his attention to keeping Stuart Jones back, this time he was more successful beating Jones over the line by three feet.

Race 2 gave us another obligatory recall and an early move to Black flag, Ed Presley and Ben Holden at the pin couldn't contain their excitement and were spotted. Nick Noble coming in from the right rounded first but had lots of company, in the form of Jones and Scott. These two passed Nick to start their own battle at the front which Scott ultimately won, Richard Franks showed his love of Mid condition with a 3rd.

The setting at Abersoch looked glorious throughout the day and the club looked after us very well, the fleet celebrated with free beer and nibbles as they were welcomed to the area by the Commodore, prizes were exchanged winner congratulated and New boy Fraser McMillan received a prize for nearly missing the finish, a new sponge.

Due to the frightening forecast on Sunday the decision was made to do 3 races on day two.

Once again Nick Noble passed everyone to lead at the first buoy, once again Jones passed him the reaches to lead and hold this to the end. Both Gary Langdown and Graham Scott recovered from poor starts to get to 2nd and 3rd respectively showing that these 3 are the form sailors in 10-11 knots range.

The next race was another opportunity for the fleet to challenge starting etiquette and the black flag soon swept the transgressors off of the course. Simon Mussell looked to have a commanding lead half way up the beat but a shift at the end allowed Scott to truck in from the left. Chased by Gary Langdown this was a 2 horse race, it would have been 3 but James Spikesley hooked onto his trapeze elastic and fell out of the boat. Ben Holden came through for third behind Scott and Langdown.

The last race of the day became a real Scott benefit, leading from start to finish and handling the major shift with ease, Simon Mussell was the first challenger but a bad beat left him further back, and allowed Thomas Hooton who had made gains down the reaches to move into 2nd, James Spikesley again had 3rd tied up until a large shift on the last beat saw Mussell move back to 3rd.

Graham Scott now has a 4 point lead from Langdown and then Jones, with Sunday unlikely to be sailed there will be 3 more races on Monday in 15-18 knots forecast. This wind strength will favour others in the fleet and the pack will shuffle again. More to follow, stand by!

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 720 Graham Scott RYA 2 1 3 1 1 5 2 2439 Gary Langdown Highcliffe SC 1 4 2 2 6 9 3 2465 Green Floaty Thing Stuart Jones Datchet Water SC 4 2 1 4 7 11 4 630 James Spikesley Netley SC 6 5 7 6 4 21 5 678 Thomas Hooton Burton SC 15 7 6 8 2 23 6 716 Richard Franks Weston SC 5 3 19 5 13 26 7 2315 Ben Holden Halifax SC 11 35 10 3 5 29 8 2420 Simon Mussell Highcliffe SC 12 10 8 9 3 30 9 2607 Carl Tagoe Oxford SC 9 9 5 14 9 32 10 691 Peter Noble Broadstairs SC 3 25 13 10 10 36 11 2618 Nick Noble Portishead YC 13 8 4 35 11 36 12 2383 Bit O Wet David Davies Loch Ryan SC 10 6 35 7 14 37 13 2511 Awkward Tortoise Mark Watts Weston SC 23 12 12 12 16 52 14 2505 Last Waltz Peter Dives Eastbourne Sovereign 7 13 15 35 21 56 15 657 Simon Turnbull Saundersfoot SC 16 20 18 18 8 60 16 666 Price of Darkness Bill Hooton Burton SC 25 11 11 15 24 61 17 2522 Chris Boshier Thorpe Bay YC 18 22 17 11 17 63 18 2572 Stormtrooper Ed Presley Cotswold SC 8 35 9 35 12 64 19 2422 Maria Neil Ferguson Yorkshire Dales SC 24 14 14 13 25 65 20 2432 Syringa Jerry Hone Lancing SC 20 16 21 27 15 72 21 2407 RB Sport & Travel Richard Buttner RNSA/RYA 14 18 22 25 19 73 22 2210 Mark Hartley Blithfield 21 15 26 19 20 75 23 2496 bds‑uk.com Tony Brooks Oxford SC 17 27 16 17 28 77 24 559 Paul Ross Shotley SC 28 17 27 16 18 78 25 712 Foxy Lady Rodger White King George SC 22 24 20 20 22 84 26 625 Fiona Collins Netley SC 19 23 23 35 23 88 27 2477 Rabbiting On Chris Howe Oxford SC 26 19 28 24 26 95 28 2599 Sovolatile Tony Cook Downs SC 30 26 25 21 27 99 29 697 Celebros Malcolm Hall Carsington SC 29 21 30 22 32 102 30 2639 Ralph Drew Weston SC 27 29 24 26 30 106 31 2490 Paul Green Clwb Hwylio Y Felinheli 31 28 29 23 29 109 32 1747 Fraser McMillan Loch Ryan SC 33 32 33 28 31 124 33 4 Ewan Murray Loch Ryan SC 32 31 32 29 33 124 34 317 Iain Jennings Draycote Water SC 35 30 31 35 35 131