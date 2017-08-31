Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - Overall

by Sally Campbell today at 2:55 pm 26-31 August 2017

Congratulations to Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright, RS200 National Champions!

After a fabulous championship with close racing throughout the 100 boat fleet, the final results are:

  • RS200 National Champions - Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright
  • Harken Man of the Match - Rory Odell and Josh Bonsey
  • 1st silver - Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe
  • 1st bronze - Kevin Druce and Izzy Frazer
  • 1st Master - Tom Hewitson and Lucy Hewitson
  • Loving Cup - Jonny and Sarah McGovern
  • 1st Lady helm - Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson
  • 1st Lady Team - Penny Clark and Jo Hewitson
  • 1st Youth Helm Crew and Boat - Oliver Groves and Esther Parkhurst
  • 1st Junior Boat - Henry Rastrick and Lucy Ferguson
  • 1st Junior Helm - Henry Rastrick and Lucy Ferguson
  • 1st Junior Crew - Lucy Hewitson (helmed by Tom Hewitson)
  • 1st Family - Tom and Lucy Hewitson
  • Top Club - Itchenor SC, Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson, Jack Holden and Holly Scott, Arthur and Mary Henderson
  • Buddy Group Winners - Pete Vincent, Abigail Campbell, Chay Taylor, Niamh, Kevin Druce, Izzy Frazer
  • Harken Mid Fleet McLube -Joseph and Ben Bradley
  • Youngest competitors - Abigail Campbell and Ioan Thompson, aged 13

Penny Clark, Pete Vincent & Jo Hewitson during the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
We congratulate our winners and thank:

  • Our loyal title sponsors Volvo and Noble Marine.
  • RS Sailing for the coming ashore beers and Juniors event support, Forward WIP for the visors, Harken for the generous array of product prizes and much-appreciated 50th anniversary cup cakes, Rooster for the Roosater Wednesday support, prizes and delicious ice creams and Uber for the youth can coolers and key rings.
  • Alex Irwin from Sportography for the amazing photos.
  • The awesome team at Tenby Sailing Club who delivered a superb championship - we will be back!

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
Final event report to follow.

Overall Results:

PosFleetSail NoHelmCrewMain ClubBuddyR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1stGold1628Ben PalmerAmy SeabrightHISCHalibut1‑342157‑10117
2ndGold1657Hamish WalkerEmma HiveyRNSAAngelfish31‑66‑911618
3rdGold1642Maria StanleyRob HendersonItchenor SCFlying Fish2213‑75‑47720
4thGold1626Edd WhiteheadMillie AlcockParkstone YCSea Cucumber‑175746‑102428
5thGold1601Jonny McGovernSarah McGovernY FelinheliStarfish114‑2321‑2471035
6thGold1615Matt MeeEmma NorrisRed Wharf Bay SCDolphin10‑1647‑1434937
7thGold1639Jack HoldenHolly ScottItchenor SCCrab‑2314‑2411245541
8thGold1509Alistair NorrisHelen SummersgillRed Wharf Bay SCEel810105‑28128‑2553
9thGold91Penny ClarkJo HewitsonRNSAPorpoise49‑38‑2732112756
10thGold385Matt ReidBecca JonesSpinnaker SCMermaid6131214‑3193‑2657
11thGold1347David JessopSophie MearGrafham Water SCClown Fish137‑3525158‑341381
12thGold772Tom HewitsonLucy HewitsonHISCPlankton‑32‑70181619199283
13thGold1637Ollie GrovesEsther ParkhurstBeaver SCJellyfish21‑302112413‑411485
14thGold629Arthur HendersonMary HendersonItchenor SCBlue Whale12‑483‑641711271888
15thGold1391Tom DarlingCharlie DarlingHISCOctopus15245‑521820‑521294
16thGold1570Robbie KingMarcus TresslerRoyal Thames YCSea Horse24‑3825913‑48131195
17thSilver1536Andrew BrownAlex SutcliffeTynemouth SCLionfish30‑35318‑32156898
18thGold846Jeremy StephensBecca StephensPenzance SCOrca9171722‑582122‑46108
19thGold1600Oliver TurnerRheanna PaveyStarcross YCPrawn‑4683318‑3761728110
20thGold1545Georgie VickersDan VickersParkstone YCPiranha2812‑52‑451139183111
21stGold1552Owain HughesMari ShepherdParkstone YCBarracuda‑65‑4381925301229123
22ndSilver1229Caroline CroftAlex WarrenShoreham SCPrawn296‑8310461821‑51130
23rdSilver1652Stewart BowenJack BowenParkstone YCTurtle‑8028‑392316312016134
24thGold1237Dicken MacleanHannah YoungHISCCoral‑403615(RET [102])10233924147
25thSilver1215Sam ThompsonLeanne HibberdRNSANarwhal39‑5244‑638142620151
26thGold1082Henry RastrickLucy FergusonYorkshire Dales SCManatee‑8111‑543420253231153
27thSilver801Nick MartingdaleRuth KenyonChew Valley Lake SCEel2018193235‑5330‑50154
28thGold1331Tom BallantineMaddy AndersonWessex SCPufferfish35269332232‑43‑37157
29thGold633Ross ThompsonJames ScottFrensham Pond SCHake52227‑59‑59374430165
30thGold1136Nicki BirrellKate AllamParkston YCGreat White Shark‑6420‑731712174959174
31stSilver1023Anthony ParkeClaudia WilsonHISCAngelfish25293621‑4928‑4635174
32ndGold626Will TaylorCaithlin JonesBrighlingsea SCShrimp263214‑464142‑7523178
33rdSilver796Robin RichardsonImogen BellfieldRoyal Windermere YCClown Fish362337‑44‑45412319179
34thSilver985Chay TaylorNiamhBurnham SCAnchovy7391641‑514631‑48180
35thSilver1071Sam WallerIsaac MarshBeaver SCSea Lion‑8244‑514229361615182
36thGold418Fred MainwaringLiz TeagueRed Wharf Bay SCLobster444622303816‑67‑54196
37thSilver1634Cam StewartTom HarrisonHISCGreat White Shark‑59‑78291539435617199
38thSilver1425Rory OdellJosh BonseyHISCPorpoise38‑503435‑54223739205
39thBronze1605Kevin DruceIzzy FrazerBurghfield SCAnchovy‑75156020405219‑83206
40thGold1451Jamie HarrisTaddy HBCYCNarwhal‑60422029335135‑78210
41stSilver1175Matt Lulham‑RobinsonAmy SparksYorkshire Dales SCOrca‑612145‑5436265334215
42ndSilver1235Matt WhitfieldJoanna KalderonItchenor SCPiranha27682638(RET [102])(DNS [102])2532216
43rdSilver998Josh KerrFenella CorlettLargs SCStarfish31(RET [102])42392629‑7249216
44thSilver1511Mike GreenLynne RatcliffeEastbourne Sovereign SCMussel47‑51‑635027401447225
45thGold1178Julian BradleyHelen CafferataWembly SCSea Lion4234149‑6235‑6656226
46thGold1445Pete Ugly VincentAbi CampbellBristol Corinthian SCAnchovy51‑84‑691355612422226
47thBronze806Brenden LynchMatt MorsonPort Edgar YCBarracuda48‑80465624‑653821233
48thSilver17Hatty MorsleyThomas WallworkRedesmere SCPufferfish54‑565040304715‑67236
49thGold1631Martin PentyTom PentyBeaver SCShrimp226440‑682350(DSQ [102])43242
50thSilver1046Joseph BradleyBenjamen BradleyHill Head SCCrab18‑614943483848‑57244
51stSilver1458Gus DixonDan VenablesRHYCManatee37‑7632364744‑7052248
52ndGold1200Keri HarrisTheo HarrisRNSATurtle50‑5756‑7534274540252
53rdSilver1296Matt BromleyFaye CasewellYorkshire Dales SCHaddock14‑7113655254‑7458256
54thSilver1299Kelvin MatthewsKirsty MatthewsHISCBlue Whale52374358‑6333‑6133256
55thSilver1621Ewan WilsonJamie RastrickWormit Boating ClubOctopus16316847‑80‑725442258
56thBronze953Harry BowermanWill Birch‑TomlinsonHISCLobster4558482821‑73‑6464264
57thSilver1378Andy KilburnFiona MulcahyNotts County SCHaddock5619‑6551604933‑69268
58thGold1658John HarveySally HarveyThornbury SCLionfish69‑9011‑8144593665284
59thSilver911Rory RoseMichael O'DonovanAberdeen & Stonehaven YCHake‑6740572653(RET [102])5853287
60thBronze1654Mike WarwickerKate FitzsimmonsBough Beech SCSea Lion33‑912866435869‑80297
61stSilver1573Henrik AsplundGeorgina KingGuernsey YCCoral49556137‑664550‑76297
62ndSilver584Tim FreemanHannah LiptrotWarsash SCLobster342778‑835062‑8560311
63rdBronze1009Simom ShillakerDan ShillakerHill Head SCShrimp41‑864762687429‑85321
64thSilver1452Alistair HodgsonJoanna WorrallRYABarracuda‑83‑81712442816841327
65thBronze993Alex McCormackMillie GibbonsScaling Dam SCPrawn‑775430‑7665714075335
66thSilver1110Roscoe MartinKent MartinOgston SCFlying Fish43‑8367‑7473346366346
67thSilver915Victoria UptonWill WardExe SCDolphin‑78‑82745356665938346
68thBronze1253Ed GibbonsLiam GardnerBrightlingsea SCManatee66‑77556177(DNS [102])7136366
69thSilver880Duncan JamiesonJess HammettHISCSea Cucumber7425(DSQ [102])‑7867755771369
70thBronze1510Chris EamesRachel TilleyBallyholme YCPorpoise‑766770577656‑8044370
71stBronze864Ben ShorrockLainey TerkelsenFrensham Pond SCHalibut1988584864(RET [102])94(DNC [102])371
72ndSilver1247Willow BlandLucie OffordWaldringfield SCHalibut865984‑97‑88602855372
73rdBronze909Jack VincentLizzie FullerBough Beech SCAngelfish53‑8962736155‑8372376
74thGold961Andrew ClewerSarah CollingwoodPoole YCMussel68536631(RET [102])(DNC [102])7782377
75thBronze1376Katie‑May MonroSamuel JamesRoyal Findhorn YCEel‑926272676964(DSQ [102])63397
76thSilver609Peter RoseIoan ThompsonTenby SCPlankton574776‑84825779‑88398
77thSilver581Matthew RhodesWill RhodesNorthampton SCJellyfish63338571(DSQ [102])(DNC [102])7374399
78thBronze1145Nicholas SmithMax RossBristol Corinthain YCSea Cucumber‑8766‑756074686570403
79thBronze352James MorsonRoss MalloyPort Edgar YCPiranha‑9175‑797970794262407
80thBronze1092Ethan DawsonEllie ClarkBassenthwaite SCPufferfish73795970‑85‑826268411
81stBronze1284Tony WilkinsonKelly AaronParkston YCCrab7949‑8969577682‑84412
82ndBronze1390Syd McleanTom McleanHISCOctopus71656487(RET [102])(DNC [102])8145413
83rdSilver1397Paul FreyMax CareyParkstone YCSea Horse‑88727782‑83705173425
84thBronze489Jas StubbsSteve StubbsTenby SCMermaid55‑96‑918091786061425
85thBronze805Harry OdlingLarissa ConnabeerPlymouth UniversityJellyfish8545‑90777967‑9577430
86thBronze1098Andrew CorlettCallum ForsythLargs SCNarwhal848582557163‑89‑91440
87thBronze1167Bernard ClarkEdward RussellRipon SCHaddock627486‑89818655‑94444
88thBronze984Dan DiscombeSophie CoggerBough Beech SCGreat White Shark‑994187868969‑9186458
89thBronze519Sue BrannamMike ProvenBurghfield SCCoral‑9660‑949072808789478
90thBronze1076Ollie HawkinsIsabel AbbattUllswater YCFlying Fish72‑948091857776‑95481
91stBronze1342Sarah GreenDavid GreenLlandegfedd SCTurtle‑90738188‑92857879484
92ndBronze593Martin ClaphamRupert ClaphamThornbury SCStarfish‑8969‑888578838487486
93rdBronze964Lewis BowenAlice PowellNorthampton SCLionfish5887(DSQ [102])92758492‑93488
94thBronze756Chris SaundersPippa HardmanMumbles YCDolphin70(DNC [102])5372(DNC [102])DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]501
95thBronze547James WrightDaniel WrightDurleigh SCSea Horse97639293(RET [102])(DNC [102])8896529
96thBronze1398Paul GriffithsJulia GriffithsSaundersfoot SCHake93‑95959487(DNS [102])8681536
97thBronze959Tommie CluleyAnna BlagdenCarsington SCOrca‑959293‑9586879092540
98thBronze866Heather SwordLucy RawboneLoch Tummel SCClown Fish‑9893(DSQ [102])9690889390550
99thBronze439Julia LewisEd LewisWembly SCMussel94(RET [102])9698(DNC [102])DNC [102]9697583
100thBronze429David FenechAlison WilliamsWilsonian SCBlue Whale(DNC [102])(DNC [102])DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]612
100thBronze358Jonathan BaddeleyStefan WardHISCPlankton(DNC [102])(DNC [102])DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]612
