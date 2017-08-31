Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - Overall

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

After a fabulous championship with close racing throughout the 100 boat fleet, the final results are:

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals day 4

Sun, fun and fair wind followed by a choice of socials Day 4 of the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals Championship, Rooster Wednesday, summed up in Alex Irwin's photos! Sun, fun and fair wind, followed by a choice of social, a full-on crews' union vs a jovial masters meal.

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals day 3

Three race day after a big night in Tenby After what turned into a big night for some last night (Tom McLean/Tommy Darling/Syd McLean et al) where karaoke followed from Julian's questionably intellectual quiz, the sailors arrived early to the boat park for a three race day.

Chichester Harbour Race Week overall

Ending on a high note! After four days of glorious sailing on Chichester Harbour, one brand-new competitor summed up his feelings to the organisers...

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals days 1 & 2

Many ice-creams consumed in Tenby Great sunshine in the seaside town of Tenby. Sandcastles built, Noble Marine water bottles and Forward WIP sun visors received and put to use and many ice-creams consumed.

200 RS200 sailors #TrekToTenby

For the Volvo Noble Marine Nationals As the 200 RS200 sailors pack their bags and make the #TrekToTenby for the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships starting on Sunday, the entry stats show just how diverse this ever-popular fleet is.

RS200 Runners and Riders

Ahead of the Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Tenby Sun (maybe), sea (waves definitely), sand (lots of it) and over 200 competitors head to Tenby for the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship.

RS200 Vote result

Social Programme wins with 90%! A week ago the RS200 Class Association members where asked to choose whether the Social Programme and Sailing Instructions should be published at the weekend... the vote went 9:1 in favour of the social programme!

Irish RS200, RS400 & RS Feva Inlands

Over 40 boats race at Blessington SC Over 40 crews arrived at Blessington Sailing Club to the clubs usual very friendly hospitality to join the newly established local fleet of RS200s.

Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week final report

A range of conditions for the second half of the event After Wednesday's light winds organisers and competitors waited with interest to see what the second half of the week would bring. Thursday had a misty start and there was a brief postponement until the wind filled in from the West.