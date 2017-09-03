Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper 2017-18 Race Leg 1: Liverpool to Punta del Este - Day 14

by Clipper Race today at 2:51 pm 3 September 2017

It's getting tight at the top as the Clipper Race leader, Qingdao, is being caught up by its nearest rivals after going through the Scoring Gate yesterday and entering lighter winds.

Most of the fleet has now crossed (or bypassed) the Scoring Gate. The official crossing times (all UTC) yesterday for the first three teams were 0939:13 for Qingdao, 1410:12 for GREAT Britain and 1611:00 for Sanya Serenity Coast. Points will be awarded accordingly to these top three teams unless Greenings crosses the Scoring Gate by 0255:51 UTC on 5 September.

Chris Kobusch, Skipper of Qingdao, said: "The rest of the day brought light and shifting winds and GREAT Britain is now back in AIS (Automatic Identification System) range and chasing us. We are getting closer to the Doldrums Corridor and are expecting the rest of the fleet to slowly catch up with us.

"The crew is still focused as ever and willing to go the extra mile to stay ahead. The next couple of days and miles will indeed be interesting and the race might restart."

The leading pack is starting to converge and Andy Burns, Skipper of second-placed GREAT Britain, said: "Crossing the Scoring Gate hasn't given us the desired effect of leading the pack but staying west has paid dividends and we are now only 10 miles behind our closest competitors, Qingdao. The downfall is we have Sanya Serenity Coast and Liverpool 2018 hot on our tail. That's Ocean racing for you - everything can and will change. It's just a matter of when."

Visit Seattle is now also firmly back in the mix, and leapt in to third place, having opted not to go for the Scoring Gate. Skipper, Nikki Henderson, reports: "We decided a while ago not to go for the Scoring Gate as the lead that the other three had on us was too big. We're hoping that decision has saved us some miles and we can gain some ground on the leaders.

Liverpool 2018 and Sanya Serenity Coast are currently in fourth and fifth position respectively after battling for position through the night. PSP Logistics, meanwhile, has firmly established itself in sixth position with Unicef and HotelPlanner.com crossing the Scoring Gate in seventh and eighth not too far behind.

HotelPlanner.com had a challenging night of spinnaker hoisting, which has impacted its position. Skipper, Conall Morrison, explains: "Another quiet and hot day on HotelPlanner.com has turned into quite a busy evening and night time...the aftermath of so many spinnaker wools is evident now at 5am as there is some fatigue..."

Looking ahead, he added: "The forecast is for very light winds so our crew will have to be alert like little cats to subtle changes in wind direction and there will be some important calls on sail selection. Our spinnaker changing skills which have had more and more practice will be called into action once more."

Dare To Lead, in ninth place, has made better progress over the past 24 hours and Skipper, Dale Smyth, reports: "We're still trying to ascertain how we fell off the pace so badly for 48 hrs and, after pulling a big ball of rope off one of our rudders, I do wonder if it had not been there longer than we thought."

Garmin, which has taken the most easterly route of the fleet, remains in tenth position and Nasdaq is currently in eleventh but with its medium-weight spinnaker still flying.

Greenings, currently in twelfth position has had an easier time than of late now that it is in the Trade Winds and interim Skipper, Dan Smith, said: "We are already starting to think that with redress we won't be last any more but obviously we won't know until we finish and the fat lady sings."

The leading teams to the south are facing a bit of a slow as they hit the more disturbed weather around the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). The forecast for the ITCZ shows it looking quite wide at the moment, which implies a whole lot of sail changes to come for the Clipper Race fleet leaders.

All positions correct at time of writing. To stay up to date with the fleet's positions keep an eye on the Clipper Race Viewer.

Read all the Skipper reports in full and also read the Crew Diaries for insightful views into life onboard on the Clipper Race website.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 13
First teams cross scoring gate Qingdao guaranteed itself the first points of the Clipper 2017-18 Race after being the first team to cross the Scoring Gate this morning. GREAT Britain and Sanya Serenity Coast are expected to be the second and third teams to cross the gate. Posted on 2 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 12
Fleet prepares for the tropics Qingdao continues to lead the fleet today, followed by Great Britain in second and Sanya Serenity Coast in third as the teams push towards the Scoring Gate. Posted on 1 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 11
Teams eye Scoring Gate points The battle for positions continues with Qingdao holding onto its narrow lead. GREAT Britain is hot on its stern however, with Sanya Serenity Coast moving back up into third place and the rest of the fleet continuing to jostle for positions in the heat. Posted on 31 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 10
Leaders feeling the heat The Clipper Race fleet continued to make good progress under spinnaker in the Trade Winds but the race leaders further south are starting to feel the heat, quite literally. Posted on 30 Aug Greenings resume racing in Leg 1
Of the Clipper 2017-18 Race The Greenings team resumed its Clipper 2017-18 Race campaign yesteday evening following the yacht's diversion to Portugal after Skipper David Hartshorn suffered a serious hand injury. Posted on 30 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 9
Perfect spinnaker sailing conditions Following an impressive climb up the leaderboard, Qingdao, is still holding pole position, with GREAT Britain in second place and Sanya Serenity Coast third, as champagne sailing conditions provide perfect spinnaker sailing. Posted on 29 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 8
Qingdao storms in to the lead There has been a major change to the Clipper Race leaderboard in the last 24 hours as Qingdao has stormed through to take pole position after wind shifts favoured the westerly positioned teams. Posted on 28 Aug Countdown to Whitsunday Clipper Carnival
Final stage of Australian leg in January 2018 The countdown is on for the Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival, after the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race set sail from the UK on Sunday August 20th on an epic 11-month voyage. Posted on 28 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 7
Westerly tactics start to pay off It has been yet another testing 24 hours for the Clipper Race fleet with a mixed bag of conditions leading to further movement on the leader board. Posted on 27 Aug Clipper Race team diverts to Portugal
Following injury to Skipper David Hartshorn One of the twelve teams competing in the 40,000 nautical mile Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race is diverting to Porto, Portugal, after the team's Skipper suffered a serious injury to his left hand which requires emergency medical attention. Posted on 27 Aug

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy