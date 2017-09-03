Please select your home edition
Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - Day 2

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 2:32 pm 31 August - 3 September 2017
Training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley on day 0 of the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island © LW Media

With a promise of an increasing breeze 110 entries went afloat in sunshine and a light breeze on Hayling Bay for Day 2 of the 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals.

Day 2 turned out to be a stella day, Hayling at its best. Four races were held for each fleet with the breeze steadily increasing from 7kn to 14kn through the day. In the last two of those races the waves on Hayling Bay built to provide great rides downwind.

In the RS Aero 5 Kate Sargent (Lee on Solent) blitzed the first to to make a comeback to equal 1st overall with Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham). Liina Kolk (Estonia) holds 3rd one point behind going into the final day.

The 73 boat RS Aero 7 fleet were fresh on their start line incurring a couple of recalls and a number of competitors suffering the Black Flag. British Sailing Team member, Sam Whaley (Swanage) sailed in a class of his own winning all four races, mostly with a big lead to. Three points adrift is younger brother Ben Whaley (Swanage). Kristo Ounap (Estonia) lies in third, only another three points back.

Wins in the RS Aero 9 fleet were taken by Ben Charnley (Ouse), Phil McCoy (Emsworth Slipper) and Peter Barton (Lymington), with Peter one point ahead of Chris Larr (Northampton) going into the final day.

Many thanks to Selden Masts for providing 'Selden Saturday', the refreshment drinks at the tally board yesterday - a good motivator for prompt tallying in! The daily prize giving and annual awards followed dinner before the fleet returned to the bar to Olympic DJ Mark Covell's tunes, to party until late with the Hayling members. A few sore legs and sore heads today perhaps!

With the current 15kn wind set to increase to 25kn and a ebb tide straight into a southerly breeze the decision has been made to sail inside the harbour today for the final day's racing. A course can be set over the bank with as many races as possible whilst depth permits. Each of the fleet's scores are close and it is set to be an enthralling final day of UK Championship racing!

Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the 'drinks for tallies' initiative!

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
5 Rig
1st1312Andrew FrostSutton Bingham SC1‑7245113
2nd2130Kate SargentLee on Solent SC‑193114413
3rd2369Liina KolkPirita Svertpaadiklubi /Saaremaa MS416‑91214
4th1685Lucy GreenwoodOxford SC24433‑716
5th9Sander PuppartPirita Svertpaadiklubi‑88322520
6th117Ben BatchelorIsle of Man YC6556‑7325
7th1099Ralph NevileFrensham Pond SC56778‑1733
8th1795Sammy Isaacs‑JohnsonClaires Court122(UFD)86634
9th2152Sam SchofieldSpinnaker SC3118512‑1939
10th1178Cathy BartramChew Valley LSC111091411‑1655
11th2293Caroline MartinLee on Solent SC1612(UFD)1010856
12th1030Hilary BakerHayling Island SC15‑1611139957
13th7George TardrewHayling Island SC7131212‑161458
14th1017Janet SchofieldSpinnaker SC914(UFD)16141265
15th1964Alice LucyRutland SC109101820‑2167
16th1402William HomewoodLymington Town SC13151311‑212072
17th1181Roger BeltonFelpham SC1718(UFD)17131075
18th1301Emily DavisGreat Moor SC‑20191515151175
19th1296Maggie DunnLyme Regis SC14‑221719191382
20th11Emily RootsCardiff Bay YC‑21201420171889
21st2100Julie WillisLymington Town SC‑22211621181591
22nd1108Charlie PearceDabchicks SC1817(DNC)DNCDNCDNC104
7 Rig
1st2204Sam WhaleySwanage SC‑4311117
2nd2386Ben WhaleySwanage SC11332‑410
3rd2321Kristo OunapPirita Svertpaadiklubi22‑525213
4th2319Stephen CockerillStokes Bay SC‑1541283330
5th1232Steve NorburyWarsash SC‑119466631
6th12Billy Vennis‑OzanneHayling Island SC56(BFD)712939
7th1332Nick RobinsHayling Island SC105(BFD)471541
8th2346Ben RolfeBurghfield SC/ RS Sailing‑21136119544
9th1817Chris JonesSutton Bingham SC‑31218174858
10th2131Greg KellyIsle of Man YC8112‑36232266
11th1172David BatchelorIsle of Man YC‑28161018101670
12th1566Tim HireRoyal Lymington YC7‑261712172073
13th2028Chris JenkinsBowmoor SC‑2014201420775
14th2155Iain McGonigalEast Lothian YC27‑34241981088
15th1581Steve StewartYorkshire Dales SC22‑391815162192
16th1819Mark RiddingtonEmsworth Slipper SC627(BFD)25241193
17th1230Noah ReesTorpoint Mosquito SC182216930‑4195
18th1211James EalesLymington Town SC1642(BFD)10151497
19th1331Rory CohenFrampton on Severn SC34‑502613111397
20th2053Clive GoodwinBurghfield SC2373021‑5019100
21st2161Paul RobsonClaires Court328152035‑46101
22nd2318Karl ThorneLymington Town SC2519271621‑30108
23rd2390Matt HillClaires Court191529‑351828109
24th2367Ants HaavelPirita Svertpaadiklubi98(BFD)514DNF110
25th2058Duncan De BoltzThorpe Bay YC‑37319331918110
26th2101Chris HobdayGurnard SC33177‑473127115
27th1792Andy HillHayling Island SC‑382313292624115
28th2320Sarah CockerillStokes Bay SC143023‑312226115
29th2157Nigel RolfeBurghfield SC‑412414322917116
30th2162Peter ChaplinBurghfield SC‑532011283334126
31st1843Rachael JenkinsBowmoor SC1225213040‑44128
32nd2384Jake HardmanHayling Island SC133328‑452729130
33rd2288Paul GardnerStokes Bay SC‑401825262536130
34th1715Jane PeckhamGurnard SC2929‑33222825133
35th2287Sarah SmithHayling Island SC1712(BFD)373632134
36th1183George CatchpoleWaveney and Oulton YC301019‑434135135
37th2146Nick CravenYorkshire Dales SC‑653622274542172
38th1305Ed StoreyYorkshire Dales SC6245(BFD)421312174
39th1809Paul LinghamSalcombe YC324036‑493433175
40th1031Arthur GoldsmithHayling Island SC2449313442‑55180
41st1568Caitlin AtkinWhitstable YC43373538(DNF)37190
42nd2387Chris NashClaires Court‑544639244739195
43rd2322Mark StokesHayling Island SC‑554738404823196
44th1108Charlie PearceDabchicks SC(DNC)DNC34233238201
45th2173Arnaud BouchezClub Nautique de Wimereux354143‑463943201
46th2057Simon HillHayling Island SC4535403944‑48203
47th1135Phil WhiteFrampton on Severn SC4832504149‑58220
48th1815Fraser ElmsHayling Island SC474842‑524340220
49th1261Martin RootsCardiff Bay YC495748‑593731222
50th1509Peter CraggsYork RI SC‑595241513847229
51st2196Liz PotterWest Kirby SC‑666432504649241
52nd1264Jackie CravenYorkshire Dales SC60‑6237445752250
53rd1844Robin CaigerBough Beech SC44‑6147535159254
54th1594Julie ArcherUllswater YC465452‑575256260
55th1777Catherine HemsleyFelpham SC51‑6049605645261
56th2113Christopher SmithIsland Barn SC‑635345545953264
57th1060Mike LinneyChichester YC5063(DNC)485457272
58th2055Chris WoolleyCombs SC58‑5954565554277
59th2389James MunnWeston SC64‑6753615350281
60th2225John McKeownLancing SC565651‑636161285
61st1002David CherrillBroadwater SC2638(DNC)DNCDNCDNC286
62nd1044Lucy TardrewHayling Island SC6158446463(DNC)290
63rd2223Mark FoxStokes Bay SC‑696856625851295
64th1543Robin PilcherBartley SC‑686655556060296
65th2114Fernando GamboaLee on Solent SC/ CDPA3644(DNC)DNCDNCDNC302
66th2270Andrew PetterLittleton SC(DNC)DNC46586262302
67th1747Andrew Cooney 4251(DNC)DNCDNCDNC315
68th2074Matt EvansGreat Moor SC3955(DNC)DNCDNCDNC316
69th1463Paul Wright‑AndersonIsland Barn SC5243(DNC)DNCDNCDNC317
70th1455Tom DobbsChichester YC5765(DNC)DNCDNCDNC344
71st2149Michael YatesWeston SC6769(DNC)DNCDNCDNC358
72nd1723Marcus WaltherDSCL Frankfurt(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC370
72nd1176Andrew WilliamsMudeford SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC370
9 Rig
1st2093Peter BartonLymington Town SC‑43112115
2nd1888Chris LarrNorthampton SC2123‑5217
3rd1411Phil McCoyESSC‑82421324
4th2193Ben CharnleyOuse SC18‑954432
5th2148Gareth GriffithsIsland Barn SC6437‑10949
6th1637Greg BartlettStarcross YC1155(BFD)8560
7th1489Toby FreelandDowns SC5‑11769853
8th1551Liam WillisLymington Town SC107610‑12656
9th1171Ffinlo WrightIsle of Man YCDPI14(DNF)47771
10th2368Jim HoodLymington Town SC139(DNC)8111282
11th2001Keith WillisLymington Town SC312101413‑1579
12th1744Matt ThursfieldChelmarsh SC151012961486
13th1184Robert FreelandDowns SC968‑17161687
14th2074Matt EvansGreat Moor SC(DNC)DNCDNC1131095
15th1024Jason HardmanHayling Island SC1413(DNC)13151199
16th1818Lester KorziliusEmsworth SC1615111517‑18108
17th1231Tim BilbroughHayling Island SC121613161817112
18th1463Paul Wright‑AndersonIsland Barn SC(DNC)DNCDNC121413113
19th1455Tom DobbsChichester YC(DNC)DNCDNC181919133

Stay tuned to see who will come out on top at the end of the 11 race series!

You can also keep in touch with Everything Aero via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and the facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass

