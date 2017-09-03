Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - Day 2

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 2:32 pm

With a promise of an increasing breeze 110 entries went afloat in sunshine and a light breeze on Hayling Bay for Day 2 of the 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals.

Day 2 turned out to be a stella day, Hayling at its best. Four races were held for each fleet with the breeze steadily increasing from 7kn to 14kn through the day. In the last two of those races the waves on Hayling Bay built to provide great rides downwind.

In the RS Aero 5 Kate Sargent (Lee on Solent) blitzed the first to to make a comeback to equal 1st overall with Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham). Liina Kolk (Estonia) holds 3rd one point behind going into the final day.

The 73 boat RS Aero 7 fleet were fresh on their start line incurring a couple of recalls and a number of competitors suffering the Black Flag. British Sailing Team member, Sam Whaley (Swanage) sailed in a class of his own winning all four races, mostly with a big lead to. Three points adrift is younger brother Ben Whaley (Swanage). Kristo Ounap (Estonia) lies in third, only another three points back.

Wins in the RS Aero 9 fleet were taken by Ben Charnley (Ouse), Phil McCoy (Emsworth Slipper) and Peter Barton (Lymington), with Peter one point ahead of Chris Larr (Northampton) going into the final day.

Many thanks to Selden Masts for providing 'Selden Saturday', the refreshment drinks at the tally board yesterday - a good motivator for prompt tallying in! The daily prize giving and annual awards followed dinner before the fleet returned to the bar to Olympic DJ Mark Covell's tunes, to party until late with the Hayling members. A few sore legs and sore heads today perhaps!

With the current 15kn wind set to increase to 25kn and a ebb tide straight into a southerly breeze the decision has been made to sail inside the harbour today for the final day's racing. A course can be set over the bank with as many races as possible whilst depth permits. Each of the fleet's scores are close and it is set to be an enthralling final day of UK Championship racing!

Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the 'drinks for tallies' initiative!

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 5 Rig 1st 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC 1 ‑7 2 4 5 1 13 2nd 2130 Kate Sargent Lee on Solent SC ‑19 3 1 1 4 4 13 3rd 2369 Liina Kolk Pirita Svertpaadiklubi /Saaremaa MS 4 1 6 ‑9 1 2 14 4th 1685 Lucy Greenwood Oxford SC 2 4 4 3 3 ‑7 16 5th 9 Sander Puppart Pirita Svertpaadiklubi ‑8 8 3 2 2 5 20 6th 117 Ben Batchelor Isle of Man YC 6 5 5 6 ‑7 3 25 7th 1099 Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC 5 6 7 7 8 ‑17 33 8th 1795 Sammy Isaacs‑Johnson Claires Court 12 2 (UFD) 8 6 6 34 9th 2152 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC 3 11 8 5 12 ‑19 39 10th 1178 Cathy Bartram Chew Valley LSC 11 10 9 14 11 ‑16 55 11th 2293 Caroline Martin Lee on Solent SC 16 12 (UFD) 10 10 8 56 12th 1030 Hilary Baker Hayling Island SC 15 ‑16 11 13 9 9 57 13th 7 George Tardrew Hayling Island SC 7 13 12 12 ‑16 14 58 14th 1017 Janet Schofield Spinnaker SC 9 14 (UFD) 16 14 12 65 15th 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC 10 9 10 18 20 ‑21 67 16th 1402 William Homewood Lymington Town SC 13 15 13 11 ‑21 20 72 17th 1181 Roger Belton Felpham SC 17 18 (UFD) 17 13 10 75 18th 1301 Emily Davis Great Moor SC ‑20 19 15 15 15 11 75 19th 1296 Maggie Dunn Lyme Regis SC 14 ‑22 17 19 19 13 82 20th 11 Emily Roots Cardiff Bay YC ‑21 20 14 20 17 18 89 21st 2100 Julie Willis Lymington Town SC ‑22 21 16 21 18 15 91 22nd 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC 18 17 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 104 7 Rig 1st 2204 Sam Whaley Swanage SC ‑4 3 1 1 1 1 7 2nd 2386 Ben Whaley Swanage SC 1 1 3 3 2 ‑4 10 3rd 2321 Kristo Ounap Pirita Svertpaadiklubi 2 2 ‑5 2 5 2 13 4th 2319 Stephen Cockerill Stokes Bay SC ‑15 4 12 8 3 3 30 5th 1232 Steve Norbury Warsash SC ‑11 9 4 6 6 6 31 6th 12 Billy Vennis‑Ozanne Hayling Island SC 5 6 (BFD) 7 12 9 39 7th 1332 Nick Robins Hayling Island SC 10 5 (BFD) 4 7 15 41 8th 2346 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC/ RS Sailing ‑21 13 6 11 9 5 44 9th 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC ‑31 21 8 17 4 8 58 10th 2131 Greg Kelly Isle of Man YC 8 11 2 ‑36 23 22 66 11th 1172 David Batchelor Isle of Man YC ‑28 16 10 18 10 16 70 12th 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC 7 ‑26 17 12 17 20 73 13th 2028 Chris Jenkins Bowmoor SC ‑20 14 20 14 20 7 75 14th 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC 27 ‑34 24 19 8 10 88 15th 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales SC 22 ‑39 18 15 16 21 92 16th 1819 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC 6 27 (BFD) 25 24 11 93 17th 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC 18 22 16 9 30 ‑41 95 18th 1211 James Eales Lymington Town SC 16 42 (BFD) 10 15 14 97 19th 1331 Rory Cohen Frampton on Severn SC 34 ‑50 26 13 11 13 97 20th 2053 Clive Goodwin Burghfield SC 23 7 30 21 ‑50 19 100 21st 2161 Paul Robson Claires Court 3 28 15 20 35 ‑46 101 22nd 2318 Karl Thorne Lymington Town SC 25 19 27 16 21 ‑30 108 23rd 2390 Matt Hill Claires Court 19 15 29 ‑35 18 28 109 24th 2367 Ants Haavel Pirita Svertpaadiklubi 9 8 (BFD) 5 14 DNF 110 25th 2058 Duncan De Boltz Thorpe Bay YC ‑37 31 9 33 19 18 110 26th 2101 Chris Hobday Gurnard SC 33 17 7 ‑47 31 27 115 27th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC ‑38 23 13 29 26 24 115 28th 2320 Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 14 30 23 ‑31 22 26 115 29th 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC ‑41 24 14 32 29 17 116 30th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC ‑53 20 11 28 33 34 126 31st 1843 Rachael Jenkins Bowmoor SC 12 25 21 30 40 ‑44 128 32nd 2384 Jake Hardman Hayling Island SC 13 33 28 ‑45 27 29 130 33rd 2288 Paul Gardner Stokes Bay SC ‑40 18 25 26 25 36 130 34th 1715 Jane Peckham Gurnard SC 29 29 ‑33 22 28 25 133 35th 2287 Sarah Smith Hayling Island SC 17 12 (BFD) 37 36 32 134 36th 1183 George Catchpole Waveney and Oulton YC 30 10 19 ‑43 41 35 135 37th 2146 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales SC ‑65 36 22 27 45 42 172 38th 1305 Ed Storey Yorkshire Dales SC 62 45 (BFD) 42 13 12 174 39th 1809 Paul Lingham Salcombe YC 32 40 36 ‑49 34 33 175 40th 1031 Arthur Goldsmith Hayling Island SC 24 49 31 34 42 ‑55 180 41st 1568 Caitlin Atkin Whitstable YC 43 37 35 38 (DNF) 37 190 42nd 2387 Chris Nash Claires Court ‑54 46 39 24 47 39 195 43rd 2322 Mark Stokes Hayling Island SC ‑55 47 38 40 48 23 196 44th 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC (DNC) DNC 34 23 32 38 201 45th 2173 Arnaud Bouchez Club Nautique de Wimereux 35 41 43 ‑46 39 43 201 46th 2057 Simon Hill Hayling Island SC 45 35 40 39 44 ‑48 203 47th 1135 Phil White Frampton on Severn SC 48 32 50 41 49 ‑58 220 48th 1815 Fraser Elms Hayling Island SC 47 48 42 ‑52 43 40 220 49th 1261 Martin Roots Cardiff Bay YC 49 57 48 ‑59 37 31 222 50th 1509 Peter Craggs York RI SC ‑59 52 41 51 38 47 229 51st 2196 Liz Potter West Kirby SC ‑66 64 32 50 46 49 241 52nd 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 60 ‑62 37 44 57 52 250 53rd 1844 Robin Caiger Bough Beech SC 44 ‑61 47 53 51 59 254 54th 1594 Julie Archer Ullswater YC 46 54 52 ‑57 52 56 260 55th 1777 Catherine Hemsley Felpham SC 51 ‑60 49 60 56 45 261 56th 2113 Christopher Smith Island Barn SC ‑63 53 45 54 59 53 264 57th 1060 Mike Linney Chichester YC 50 63 (DNC) 48 54 57 272 58th 2055 Chris Woolley Combs SC 58 ‑59 54 56 55 54 277 59th 2389 James Munn Weston SC 64 ‑67 53 61 53 50 281 60th 2225 John McKeown Lancing SC 56 56 51 ‑63 61 61 285 61st 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC 26 38 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 286 62nd 1044 Lucy Tardrew Hayling Island SC 61 58 44 64 63 (DNC) 290 63rd 2223 Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC ‑69 68 56 62 58 51 295 64th 1543 Robin Pilcher Bartley SC ‑68 66 55 55 60 60 296 65th 2114 Fernando Gamboa Lee on Solent SC/ CDPA 36 44 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 302 66th 2270 Andrew Petter Littleton SC (DNC) DNC 46 58 62 62 302 67th 1747 Andrew Cooney 42 51 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 315 68th 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC 39 55 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 316 69th 1463 Paul Wright‑Anderson Island Barn SC 52 43 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 317 70th 1455 Tom Dobbs Chichester YC 57 65 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 344 71st 2149 Michael Yates Weston SC 67 69 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 358 72nd 1723 Marcus Walther DSCL Frankfurt (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 370 72nd 1176 Andrew Williams Mudeford SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 370 9 Rig 1st 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC ‑4 3 1 1 2 1 15 2nd 1888 Chris Larr Northampton SC 2 1 2 3 ‑5 2 17 3rd 1411 Phil McCoy ESSC ‑8 2 4 2 1 3 24 4th 2193 Ben Charnley Ouse SC 1 8 ‑9 5 4 4 32 5th 2148 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn SC 6 4 3 7 ‑10 9 49 6th 1637 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 11 5 5 (BFD) 8 5 60 7th 1489 Toby Freeland Downs SC 5 ‑11 7 6 9 8 53 8th 1551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC 10 7 6 10 ‑12 6 56 9th 1171 Ffinlo Wright Isle of Man YC DPI 14 (DNF) 4 7 7 71 10th 2368 Jim Hood Lymington Town SC 13 9 (DNC) 8 11 12 82 11th 2001 Keith Willis Lymington Town SC 3 12 10 14 13 ‑15 79 12th 1744 Matt Thursfield Chelmarsh SC 15 10 12 9 6 14 86 13th 1184 Robert Freeland Downs SC 9 6 8 ‑17 16 16 87 14th 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC (DNC) DNC DNC 11 3 10 95 15th 1024 Jason Hardman Hayling Island SC 14 13 (DNC) 13 15 11 99 16th 1818 Lester Korzilius Emsworth SC 16 15 11 15 17 ‑18 108 17th 1231 Tim Bilbrough Hayling Island SC 12 16 13 16 18 17 112 18th 1463 Paul Wright‑Anderson Island Barn SC (DNC) DNC DNC 12 14 13 113 19th 1455 Tom Dobbs Chichester YC (DNC) DNC DNC 18 19 19 133

Stay tuned to see who will come out on top at the end of the 11 race series!

