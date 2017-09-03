Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - Day 2
31 August - 3 September 2017
Training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley on day 0 of the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island © LW Media
With a promise of an increasing breeze 110 entries went afloat in sunshine and a light breeze on Hayling Bay for Day 2 of the 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals.
Day 2 turned out to be a stella day, Hayling at its best. Four races were held for each fleet with the breeze steadily increasing from 7kn to 14kn through the day. In the last two of those races the waves on Hayling Bay built to provide great rides downwind.
In the RS Aero 5 Kate Sargent (Lee on Solent) blitzed the first to to make a comeback to equal 1st overall with Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham). Liina Kolk (Estonia) holds 3rd one point behind going into the final day.
The 73 boat RS Aero 7 fleet were fresh on their start line incurring a couple of recalls and a number of competitors suffering the Black Flag. British Sailing Team member, Sam Whaley (Swanage) sailed in a class of his own winning all four races, mostly with a big lead to. Three points adrift is younger brother Ben Whaley (Swanage). Kristo Ounap (Estonia) lies in third, only another three points back.
Wins in the RS Aero 9 fleet were taken by Ben Charnley (Ouse), Phil McCoy (Emsworth Slipper) and Peter Barton (Lymington), with Peter one point ahead of Chris Larr (Northampton) going into the final day.
Many thanks to Selden Masts for providing 'Selden Saturday', the refreshment drinks at the tally board yesterday - a good motivator for prompt tallying in! The daily prize giving and annual awards followed dinner before the fleet returned to the bar to Olympic DJ Mark Covell's tunes, to party until late with the Hayling members. A few sore legs and sore heads today perhaps!
With the current 15kn wind set to increase to 25kn and a ebb tide straight into a southerly breeze the decision has been made to sail inside the harbour today for the final day's racing. A course can be set over the bank with as many races as possible whilst depth permits. Each of the fleet's scores are close and it is set to be an enthralling final day of UK Championship racing!
Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the 'drinks for tallies' initiative!
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|5 Rig
|1st
|1312
|Andrew Frost
|Sutton Bingham SC
|1
|‑7
|2
|4
|5
|1
|13
|2nd
|2130
|Kate Sargent
|Lee on Solent SC
|‑19
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|13
|3rd
|2369
|Liina Kolk
|Pirita Svertpaadiklubi /Saaremaa MS
|4
|1
|6
|‑9
|1
|2
|14
|4th
|1685
|Lucy Greenwood
|Oxford SC
|2
|4
|4
|3
|3
|‑7
|16
|5th
|9
|Sander Puppart
|Pirita Svertpaadiklubi
|‑8
|8
|3
|2
|2
|5
|20
|6th
|117
|Ben Batchelor
|Isle of Man YC
|6
|5
|5
|6
|‑7
|3
|25
|7th
|1099
|Ralph Nevile
|Frensham Pond SC
|5
|6
|7
|7
|8
|‑17
|33
|8th
|1795
|Sammy Isaacs‑Johnson
|Claires Court
|12
|2
|(UFD)
|8
|6
|6
|34
|9th
|2152
|Sam Schofield
|Spinnaker SC
|3
|11
|8
|5
|12
|‑19
|39
|10th
|1178
|Cathy Bartram
|Chew Valley LSC
|11
|10
|9
|14
|11
|‑16
|55
|11th
|2293
|Caroline Martin
|Lee on Solent SC
|16
|12
|(UFD)
|10
|10
|8
|56
|12th
|1030
|Hilary Baker
|Hayling Island SC
|15
|‑16
|11
|13
|9
|9
|57
|13th
|7
|George Tardrew
|Hayling Island SC
|7
|13
|12
|12
|‑16
|14
|58
|14th
|1017
|Janet Schofield
|Spinnaker SC
|9
|14
|(UFD)
|16
|14
|12
|65
|15th
|1964
|Alice Lucy
|Rutland SC
|10
|9
|10
|18
|20
|‑21
|67
|16th
|1402
|William Homewood
|Lymington Town SC
|13
|15
|13
|11
|‑21
|20
|72
|17th
|1181
|Roger Belton
|Felpham SC
|17
|18
|(UFD)
|17
|13
|10
|75
|18th
|1301
|Emily Davis
|Great Moor SC
|‑20
|19
|15
|15
|15
|11
|75
|19th
|1296
|Maggie Dunn
|Lyme Regis SC
|14
|‑22
|17
|19
|19
|13
|82
|20th
|11
|Emily Roots
|Cardiff Bay YC
|‑21
|20
|14
|20
|17
|18
|89
|21st
|2100
|Julie Willis
|Lymington Town SC
|‑22
|21
|16
|21
|18
|15
|91
|22nd
|1108
|Charlie Pearce
|Dabchicks SC
|18
|17
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|104
|7 Rig
|1st
|2204
|Sam Whaley
|Swanage SC
|‑4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|2nd
|2386
|Ben Whaley
|Swanage SC
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|‑4
|10
|3rd
|2321
|Kristo Ounap
|Pirita Svertpaadiklubi
|2
|2
|‑5
|2
|5
|2
|13
|4th
|2319
|Stephen Cockerill
|Stokes Bay SC
|‑15
|4
|12
|8
|3
|3
|30
|5th
|1232
|Steve Norbury
|Warsash SC
|‑11
|9
|4
|6
|6
|6
|31
|6th
|12
|Billy Vennis‑Ozanne
|Hayling Island SC
|5
|6
|(BFD)
|7
|12
|9
|39
|7th
|1332
|Nick Robins
|Hayling Island SC
|10
|5
|(BFD)
|4
|7
|15
|41
|8th
|2346
|Ben Rolfe
|Burghfield SC/ RS Sailing
|‑21
|13
|6
|11
|9
|5
|44
|9th
|1817
|Chris Jones
|Sutton Bingham SC
|‑31
|21
|8
|17
|4
|8
|58
|10th
|2131
|Greg Kelly
|Isle of Man YC
|8
|11
|2
|‑36
|23
|22
|66
|11th
|1172
|David Batchelor
|Isle of Man YC
|‑28
|16
|10
|18
|10
|16
|70
|12th
|1566
|Tim Hire
|Royal Lymington YC
|7
|‑26
|17
|12
|17
|20
|73
|13th
|2028
|Chris Jenkins
|Bowmoor SC
|‑20
|14
|20
|14
|20
|7
|75
|14th
|2155
|Iain McGonigal
|East Lothian YC
|27
|‑34
|24
|19
|8
|10
|88
|15th
|1581
|Steve Stewart
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|22
|‑39
|18
|15
|16
|21
|92
|16th
|1819
|Mark Riddington
|Emsworth Slipper SC
|6
|27
|(BFD)
|25
|24
|11
|93
|17th
|1230
|Noah Rees
|Torpoint Mosquito SC
|18
|22
|16
|9
|30
|‑41
|95
|18th
|1211
|James Eales
|Lymington Town SC
|16
|42
|(BFD)
|10
|15
|14
|97
|19th
|1331
|Rory Cohen
|Frampton on Severn SC
|34
|‑50
|26
|13
|11
|13
|97
|20th
|2053
|Clive Goodwin
|Burghfield SC
|23
|7
|30
|21
|‑50
|19
|100
|21st
|2161
|Paul Robson
|Claires Court
|3
|28
|15
|20
|35
|‑46
|101
|22nd
|2318
|Karl Thorne
|Lymington Town SC
|25
|19
|27
|16
|21
|‑30
|108
|23rd
|2390
|Matt Hill
|Claires Court
|19
|15
|29
|‑35
|18
|28
|109
|24th
|2367
|Ants Haavel
|Pirita Svertpaadiklubi
|9
|8
|(BFD)
|5
|14
|DNF
|110
|25th
|2058
|Duncan De Boltz
|Thorpe Bay YC
|‑37
|31
|9
|33
|19
|18
|110
|26th
|2101
|Chris Hobday
|Gurnard SC
|33
|17
|7
|‑47
|31
|27
|115
|27th
|1792
|Andy Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|‑38
|23
|13
|29
|26
|24
|115
|28th
|2320
|Sarah Cockerill
|Stokes Bay SC
|14
|30
|23
|‑31
|22
|26
|115
|29th
|2157
|Nigel Rolfe
|Burghfield SC
|‑41
|24
|14
|32
|29
|17
|116
|30th
|2162
|Peter Chaplin
|Burghfield SC
|‑53
|20
|11
|28
|33
|34
|126
|31st
|1843
|Rachael Jenkins
|Bowmoor SC
|12
|25
|21
|30
|40
|‑44
|128
|32nd
|2384
|Jake Hardman
|Hayling Island SC
|13
|33
|28
|‑45
|27
|29
|130
|33rd
|2288
|Paul Gardner
|Stokes Bay SC
|‑40
|18
|25
|26
|25
|36
|130
|34th
|1715
|Jane Peckham
|Gurnard SC
|29
|29
|‑33
|22
|28
|25
|133
|35th
|2287
|Sarah Smith
|Hayling Island SC
|17
|12
|(BFD)
|37
|36
|32
|134
|36th
|1183
|George Catchpole
|Waveney and Oulton YC
|30
|10
|19
|‑43
|41
|35
|135
|37th
|2146
|Nick Craven
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|‑65
|36
|22
|27
|45
|42
|172
|38th
|1305
|Ed Storey
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|62
|45
|(BFD)
|42
|13
|12
|174
|39th
|1809
|Paul Lingham
|Salcombe YC
|32
|40
|36
|‑49
|34
|33
|175
|40th
|1031
|Arthur Goldsmith
|Hayling Island SC
|24
|49
|31
|34
|42
|‑55
|180
|41st
|1568
|Caitlin Atkin
|Whitstable YC
|43
|37
|35
|38
|(DNF)
|37
|190
|42nd
|2387
|Chris Nash
|Claires Court
|‑54
|46
|39
|24
|47
|39
|195
|43rd
|2322
|Mark Stokes
|Hayling Island SC
|‑55
|47
|38
|40
|48
|23
|196
|44th
|1108
|Charlie Pearce
|Dabchicks SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|34
|23
|32
|38
|201
|45th
|2173
|Arnaud Bouchez
|Club Nautique de Wimereux
|35
|41
|43
|‑46
|39
|43
|201
|46th
|2057
|Simon Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|45
|35
|40
|39
|44
|‑48
|203
|47th
|1135
|Phil White
|Frampton on Severn SC
|48
|32
|50
|41
|49
|‑58
|220
|48th
|1815
|Fraser Elms
|Hayling Island SC
|47
|48
|42
|‑52
|43
|40
|220
|49th
|1261
|Martin Roots
|Cardiff Bay YC
|49
|57
|48
|‑59
|37
|31
|222
|50th
|1509
|Peter Craggs
|York RI SC
|‑59
|52
|41
|51
|38
|47
|229
|51st
|2196
|Liz Potter
|West Kirby SC
|‑66
|64
|32
|50
|46
|49
|241
|52nd
|1264
|Jackie Craven
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|60
|‑62
|37
|44
|57
|52
|250
|53rd
|1844
|Robin Caiger
|Bough Beech SC
|44
|‑61
|47
|53
|51
|59
|254
|54th
|1594
|Julie Archer
|Ullswater YC
|46
|54
|52
|‑57
|52
|56
|260
|55th
|1777
|Catherine Hemsley
|Felpham SC
|51
|‑60
|49
|60
|56
|45
|261
|56th
|2113
|Christopher Smith
|Island Barn SC
|‑63
|53
|45
|54
|59
|53
|264
|57th
|1060
|Mike Linney
|Chichester YC
|50
|63
|(DNC)
|48
|54
|57
|272
|58th
|2055
|Chris Woolley
|Combs SC
|58
|‑59
|54
|56
|55
|54
|277
|59th
|2389
|James Munn
|Weston SC
|64
|‑67
|53
|61
|53
|50
|281
|60th
|2225
|John McKeown
|Lancing SC
|56
|56
|51
|‑63
|61
|61
|285
|61st
|1002
|David Cherrill
|Broadwater SC
|26
|38
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|286
|62nd
|1044
|Lucy Tardrew
|Hayling Island SC
|61
|58
|44
|64
|63
|(DNC)
|290
|63rd
|2223
|Mark Fox
|Stokes Bay SC
|‑69
|68
|56
|62
|58
|51
|295
|64th
|1543
|Robin Pilcher
|Bartley SC
|‑68
|66
|55
|55
|60
|60
|296
|65th
|2114
|Fernando Gamboa
|Lee on Solent SC/ CDPA
|36
|44
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|302
|66th
|2270
|Andrew Petter
|Littleton SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|46
|58
|62
|62
|302
|67th
|1747
|Andrew Cooney
|
|42
|51
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|315
|68th
|2074
|Matt Evans
|Great Moor SC
|39
|55
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|316
|69th
|1463
|Paul Wright‑Anderson
|Island Barn SC
|52
|43
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|317
|70th
|1455
|Tom Dobbs
|Chichester YC
|57
|65
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|344
|71st
|2149
|Michael Yates
|Weston SC
|67
|69
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|358
|72nd
|1723
|Marcus Walther
|DSCL Frankfurt
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|370
|72nd
|1176
|Andrew Williams
|Mudeford SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|370
|9 Rig
|1st
|2093
|Peter Barton
|Lymington Town SC
|‑4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|15
|2nd
|1888
|Chris Larr
|Northampton SC
|2
|1
|2
|3
|‑5
|2
|17
|3rd
|1411
|Phil McCoy
|ESSC
|‑8
|2
|4
|2
|1
|3
|24
|4th
|2193
|Ben Charnley
|Ouse SC
|1
|8
|‑9
|5
|4
|4
|32
|5th
|2148
|Gareth Griffiths
|Island Barn SC
|6
|4
|3
|7
|‑10
|9
|49
|6th
|1637
|Greg Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|11
|5
|5
|(BFD)
|8
|5
|60
|7th
|1489
|Toby Freeland
|Downs SC
|5
|‑11
|7
|6
|9
|8
|53
|8th
|1551
|Liam Willis
|Lymington Town SC
|10
|7
|6
|10
|‑12
|6
|56
|9th
|1171
|Ffinlo Wright
|Isle of Man YC
|DPI
|14
|(DNF)
|4
|7
|7
|71
|10th
|2368
|Jim Hood
|Lymington Town SC
|13
|9
|(DNC)
|8
|11
|12
|82
|11th
|2001
|Keith Willis
|Lymington Town SC
|3
|12
|10
|14
|13
|‑15
|79
|12th
|1744
|Matt Thursfield
|Chelmarsh SC
|15
|10
|12
|9
|6
|14
|86
|13th
|1184
|Robert Freeland
|Downs SC
|9
|6
|8
|‑17
|16
|16
|87
|14th
|2074
|Matt Evans
|Great Moor SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|11
|3
|10
|95
|15th
|1024
|Jason Hardman
|Hayling Island SC
|14
|13
|(DNC)
|13
|15
|11
|99
|16th
|1818
|Lester Korzilius
|Emsworth SC
|16
|15
|11
|15
|17
|‑18
|108
|17th
|1231
|Tim Bilbrough
|Hayling Island SC
|12
|16
|13
|16
|18
|17
|112
|18th
|1463
|Paul Wright‑Anderson
|Island Barn SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|12
|14
|13
|113
|19th
|1455
|Tom Dobbs
|Chichester YC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|18
|19
|19
|133
