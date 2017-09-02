Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
RYA Crew to Win
RYA Crew to Win

Gold for Fletcher and Bithell at a history-making 49er Worlds

by Anisha Walkerley, RYA today at 9:34 am 28 August - 2 September 2017

World number one ranked pair Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell won gold in a history-making feat at the 49er World Championships which drew to a close on Saturday (2 September) in Porto, Portugal.

In a week of extremes which saw the first two days hampered by light winds and fog, and the penultimate fraught with too much breeze, the final day's theatre style racing was replaced by four final gold fleet races for the 49ers.

Lining up as overnight leaders, European Champions Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell kept the chasing pack at bay to seal gold by four points.

With New Zealand having occupied the World title for the past six years, Fletcher-Bithell made history becoming the first Brits to top the podium since 2007 when their Coach, Ben Rhodes, along with Stevie Morrison, won the event along the coast in Cascais.

And with young guns James Peters-Fynn Sterritt also emulating last month's Europeans by seeing off their rivals to secure silver, it was the best British result ever in the class with the team securing the top two steps of the podium.

Silver for James Peters & Fynn Sterritt at the 49er Worlds in Portugal - photo © Maria Muina / www.sailingshots.es
Silver for James Peters & Fynn Sterritt at the 49er Worlds in Portugal - photo © Maria Muina / www.sailingshots.es

"It was a Championship with a few delays, a few lost days – some with no wind, some with too much wind," Fletcher explained. "Today we got some really good racing in. There was potential today that there was going to be half the races of the whole regatta – potentially seven races – so we went out this morning to attack the last fleet racing, did a really good job and [we've] come out victorious!"

It became a battle of the Brits for golden glory as Fletcher describes.

"We knew we were guaranteed a silver going into the last race and the only way James and Fynn could beat us was to win it with us getting 4th or worse. So we tried to start to the right of them and stay ahead of them up the beat, which we did.

"We thought we'd done the job and the job was over, but we let them split from us and actually in hindsight that was a bit of a mistake because they managed to pull back a little bit."

But the pair, eyes glued to their rivals, managed to hold off their teammates.

A thrilled Bithell added: "We've spent a lot of time this summer actually not doing so much racing and have put a lot of time and energy into tuning with the other British sailors. It's clearly paid off well. The boys are fast, we're fast and actually the younger sailors in the programme as well are a lot quicker than they used to be, so that's really good."

Silver medallists Peters-Sterritt fought back to finish on 'a high' after a challenging start to the final race, knowing medals would come down to the wire.

"Going into that last race we could've been out of the medals if we'd had a bad race," explained Peters.

"The race didn't go brilliantly but then we made a really great comeback and from our perspective it was great to finish the Worlds on such a high like that, coming back through the fleet and putting in a solid last result."

Speaking of his teammates, Sterritt added: "The boys had an awesome week, they showed us all how to do it. Unfortunately we couldn't quite catch them but we're really, really proud of how the week went.

"We've got stronger in all the conditions and we pushed them hard. We're really proud of the whole week and today," Sterritt enthused.

Next up for the newly crowned Champions is the Sailing World Cup Gamagori, Japan, and an opportunity to visit Tokyo 2020 host venue of Enoshima.

Rising talents Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas rounded off their regatta in 24th. Podium Potential Pathway's Chris Taylor-Sam Batten were 34th, James Grummett-Daniel Budden 48th, Morgan Hawes-Rhos Hawes 54th and Gillies Munro-Daniel Harris 72nd.

In the 49er FX World Championships, held concurrently, European silver medallists Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey had a tough end to their regatta to see them finish ninth overall.

Kate Macgregor and Sophie Ainsworth narrowly missed the top-10 theatre racing, wrapping up their regatta 12th. Sophie Weguelin-Stephanie Orton and Megan Brickwood-Eleanor Aldridge finished 27th and 28th respectively.

Elsewhere, Finns and foiling will be next on the Olympic classes agenda when World Championship battles in the men's heavyweight dinghy event and the Nacra 17 mixed multihull get underway next week.

The Nacra 17, which made its Olympic Games debut in Rio, has undergone a transformation to a fully foiling class for the Tokyo 2020 cycle, and the European Championships in Kiel last month was the first regatta to use the new equipment since its rollout.

The inaugural foiling Nacra 17 World Championship will take place in La Grande Motte, France (5-10 September), where four National Lottery-funded British Sailing Team crews will aim to build on their strong start under the new format.

Great Britain boasts the top three crews in the current world rankings, with European bronze medallists Ben Saxton-Katie Dabson at the top of the table, John Gimson-Anna Burnet second, and Tom Phipps-Nikki Boniface in third.

Podium Potential squad duo Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin will also be in action for the British Sailing Team, with Chris Rashley-Laura Marimon also flying the Union flag.

And along with a new boat to get to grips with, there will also be a new World Champion in the class for the first time. France's Billy Besson-Marie Riou won all four of the Nacra 17 World Championships in its pre-foiling days, but will not be defending their title on home waters.

The Rio gold and silver medal-winning pairings from Argentina and Australia, and the bronze medal-winning helm from Austria will, however, be in action as part of the 48-boat entry.

In Balatonföldvár, Hungary, five British Sailing Team athletes will be among 124 contenders for the coveted Finn Gold Cup – the World Championship for the men's heavyweight dinghy class (4-10 September).

Rio Olympic Champion Giles Scott has won the past three editions – four Gold Cups in total – but has taken a break from Finn competition this season after campaigning for the America's Cup.

The 2010 World Champion Ed Wright will have an eye on the podium spots after clinching silver at the European Championships in May, as will rising talent Ben Cornish who took European bronze as well as gold at the World Cup Series Final in Santander in June.

They'll be joined by u23 European Champion Henry Wetherell, plus Peter McCoy and Hector Simpson, with competition taking place across seven days.

For all the latest news from the British Sailing Team, follow us at www.britishsailingteam.com, on Facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram.
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

La Grande Motte set for Nacra 17 Worlds
60 crews representing 25 different nations taking part From September 4nd to 10th, 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes challenging for the Nacra 17 World Championships. Posted today at 8:26 am 49er and FX Worlds in Portugal overall
New champions usher in new era for skiff sailors Another day meant another obstacle from mother nature at the 2017 International 49er and FX World Championship, where an unstable land breeze teased the gold medal fleets this morning for their 10am start. Posted today at 6:46 am The Hun invade opening ceremony
At 2017 Opel Finn Gold Cup Horse riding, archery, spear throwing, falconry and some dubious racing tactics were the key points of a spectacular opening ceremony at the 2017 Opel Finn Gold Cup at Balatonföldvár. Posted on 2 Sep 49er and FX Worlds in Portugal day 5
Capsizes shake up FX semifinal leaderboard The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 2017 49er/FX World Championships. Posted on 1 Sep Opel Finn Gold Cup on Balaton preview
Huge host of talent to challenge for 2017 title The 2017 Opel Finn Gold Cup is a true meeting of Finn sailors from around the world. It's been 35 years since the Finn class has managed to attract as big an entry as it has for this year's Finn Gold Cup, due to start at Balatonföldvár on Monday. Posted on 1 Sep 49er and FX Worlds in Portugal day 4
Fletcher & Bithell hit the top with three bullets For four years, three teams have worked together as training partners for the benefit of them all, even as they battled at every event for gold and glory in the 49er FX, the women's Olympic skiff class. Posted on 1 Sep 49er and FX Worlds in Portugal day 3
German sailors stake early podium spots After losing the first two days of the 49er and 49er FX World Championship to a lack of sailable conditions, Day 3 of the 2017 Worlds opened under yet another curtain of fog, rain, and light air. Posted on 31 Aug Bora Gulari injured in training accident
Prior to Nacra 17 Worlds US Sailing Team Nacra 17 athlete and Rio 2016 U.S. Olympian Bora Gulari suffered an injury during a training incident on Wednesday, as he and teammate Helena Scutt were preparing for the upcoming Nacra 17 World Championship. Posted on 31 Aug Olympic Skiffs sidelined in Portuguese calms
First two days of the 49er Worlds lost to fog and light winds They're some of the fastest sailors ever to pull on a sheet, and the only challenge they've faced during the first two days of the 2017 49er/FX World Championships has been boredom. Posted on 29 Aug Changing of the Guard in the 49er
World Championship racing starts on Monday in Portugal For the first time since 2008, the 2017 49er Class World Champion will not be any of Iker Martinez/ Xabi Fernandez, Nathan Outteridge/ Iain Jensen, or Peter Burling/ Blair Tuke. Posted on 27 Aug

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy