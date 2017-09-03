Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May

Take a look at TridentUK's best Summer sellers

by TridentUK today at 9:00 am 3 September 2017
 
Boat Care | Book, DVDs | Chandlery | Clothing | Cover & Sails | Engines | Trailers & Trollies

Falker Racing Flag		 Superspars Rig Gauge
Storm Mens Fullsuit
£7.85 £54.25 £59.99
Pneumatic Trolley Wheel
Race Team Bag 60L		 Gelcoat Filler
£16.50
Buy 2 & save 10%		 £49.00 20% OFF
rrp £14.75 NOW £11.80
SHOP BY BRAND


*Free Delivery
Optimum Big Yellow Watch
Pro Cap		 Cobra Marine HH600E VHF Radio
Chums
Cap Retainer
10% OFF
rrp £65.95 NOW £59.40		 £20.00 £199.00 £3.75

Laser Launching Trolley
Pro Short Finger Gloves
Stow-Away Bag SA3
10% OFF
Classic Sunglasses
£200.00 £40.00 £9.99 rrp £49 NOW £44.10
>>>>> /////////// SALE ////////////
Hurry! Limited stocks available
BOAT COVER
TROLLIES
ENGINES
TRAILERS
DRYSUITS
DRYSUIT REPAIRS
ROPES & RIGGING

£18 OFF
Phase 2 50N
Buoyancy Aid
rrp £68 NOW £50.00
*Free Delivery

£19 OFF
Pro Top
rrp £119 NOW £100

up to £25 OFF
Coast Jackets & Trousers
>>>

C.A. Davies Verified Purchase


'Great customer service'
Very friendly and efficient. Refreshing to find such a personal service when buying online. The order arrived quicker than expected too.
J. Barnett Verified Purchase


'Great product for sailing enthusiasts & very helpful'
Always a great personal service. They are enthusiastic & care about the products they sell. Knowledgeable & helpful on the phone as well.
Don't keep this to yourself! forward it to a friend
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email or call 0191 490 1736

Team Trident
Share
Tweet
Forward
+1
Share
Copyright © 2017 TridentUk, All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Just in at TridentUK!
The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver: Fusion 3D design buoyancy aid with unique body shaping foam that adapts to the profile of the wearer for the ultimate in unrestricted comfort and performance. Posted on 26 Aug The new Gill 2018 kit has landed
Get it first at TridentUK! Including new Gill ThermoShield Dinghy Top, Race FireCell Top and FireCell Skiff Suit. Also new junior sizes! Posted on 18 Aug Free lip balm with every order at TridentUK
Plus 10% off sunglasses and caps Keep your lips moist during the hot summer months and protect them from the elements. Manufactured in a neat blue translucent plastic tube it is easy to slot into a buoyancy aid pocket. This Lip Balm also benefits from Sun Protection Factor 15. Posted on 12 Aug Summer Sailing Kit at TridentUK!
A comprehensive range in store and online A comprehensive range of gloves, rash vests, knee pads, shortie wetsuits, shorts & hikers as well as trapeze harnesses and much, much more! Posted on 6 Aug Summer Packaging Checklist
The perfect bags, and the things you need inside The perfect bags, and the things you need inside, are all available from TridentUK. See our recommendations for summer, including the Ronstan Dry Sailing Rucksack with 10% off, now only £74.72 in our online store. Posted on 30 Jul Crewsaver Price Smash!
Grab a bargain at TridentUK Grab a bargain quickly! There are only limited stocks at these prices at TridentUK. Posted on 21 Jul 10% Off All Sea Sure and Ronstan Products
One week sale at TridentUK One week sale at TridentUK. Blocks, cleats, shackles, tiller extensions, and all sorts of other Ronstan and Sea Sure hardware is reduced. Offer ends Thursday 11:55pm. Posted on 15 Jul Are you Race Ready?
Plan, Prepare, Perform for TridentUK! Plan, Prepare, Perform for TridentUK! A range of essentials including wind indicators, tension gauges, praddles, repair tape, McLube, compasses, safety knives and bailers Posted on 9 Jul FREE UK Wide Delivery on selected items
And free returns from TridentUK! Here's a selection of clothing items offering FREE UK Wide Delivery. You can also add other items (that can go in the post) up to the value of £150 and a weight of 4kg and get free shipping across the whole order. Posted on 1 Jul Towing Accessories, Tips and Advice
Full range of accessories from TridentUK Towing accessories, tips and some facts you might not know to help you when you take your boat up and down the country to events. Posted on 24 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy