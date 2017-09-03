Take a look at TridentUK's best Summer sellers

Always a great personal service. They are enthusiastic & care about the products they sell. Knowledgeable & helpful on the phone as well.

Very friendly and efficient. Refreshing to find such a personal service when buying online. The order arrived quicker than expected too.

Related Articles

Just in at TridentUK!

The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver: Fusion 3D design buoyancy aid with unique body shaping foam that adapts to the profile of the wearer for the ultimate in unrestricted comfort and performance.

The new Gill 2018 kit has landed

Get it first at TridentUK! Including new Gill ThermoShield Dinghy Top, Race FireCell Top and FireCell Skiff Suit. Also new junior sizes!

Free lip balm with every order at TridentUK

Plus 10% off sunglasses and caps Keep your lips moist during the hot summer months and protect them from the elements. Manufactured in a neat blue translucent plastic tube it is easy to slot into a buoyancy aid pocket. This Lip Balm also benefits from Sun Protection Factor 15.

Summer Sailing Kit at TridentUK!

A comprehensive range in store and online A comprehensive range of gloves, rash vests, knee pads, shortie wetsuits, shorts & hikers as well as trapeze harnesses and much, much more!

Summer Packaging Checklist

The perfect bags, and the things you need inside The perfect bags, and the things you need inside, are all available from TridentUK. See our recommendations for summer, including the Ronstan Dry Sailing Rucksack with 10% off, now only £74.72 in our online store.

Crewsaver Price Smash!

Grab a bargain at TridentUK Grab a bargain quickly! There are only limited stocks at these prices at TridentUK.

10% Off All Sea Sure and Ronstan Products

One week sale at TridentUK One week sale at TridentUK. Blocks, cleats, shackles, tiller extensions, and all sorts of other Ronstan and Sea Sure hardware is reduced. Offer ends Thursday 11:55pm.

Are you Race Ready?

Plan, Prepare, Perform for TridentUK! Plan, Prepare, Perform for TridentUK! A range of essentials including wind indicators, tension gauges, praddles, repair tape, McLube, compasses, safety knives and bailers

FREE UK Wide Delivery on selected items

And free returns from TridentUK! Here's a selection of clothing items offering FREE UK Wide Delivery. You can also add other items (that can go in the post) up to the value of £150 and a weight of 4kg and get free shipping across the whole order.