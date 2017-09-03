Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals at Exe Sailing Club - Day 2

Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals at Exe day 2 © Mike Acred Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals at Exe day 2 © Mike Acred

by Bob Horlock today at 6:30 am

Saturday dawned calm and sunny. Surely we're not going out, there's no wind! But as the Race Officer, Les Arscott, said 'If we don't go, the tide will turn and we'll never get out of the estuary!'.

So 21 Trio sailors, paddled, drifted and coaxed their boats out of the estuary, past Dawlish Warren and out to sea only to be greeted an hour later by – the postponement flag! However, all was not doom and gloom. As the stragglers made it out to the committee boat a gentle 4 kts Southerly breeze graced the racecourse and soon we were underway.

The first race was sailed in this gentle breeze, which was remarkably steady, and the Trios with their new rigs started to pull away from the rest of the fleet. Old hands Guy Farrant and Graham Sykes had a close tussle with new recruits Rex and Sue Frost and came out just in front. Steve Ashford and Martin Yeomans came through to take 3rd place. Adrian and Tracie Padro were the best of the original rig sailors in 4th place.

Race 2 was quickly started in a building breeze, maybe 6/7kts now! Another triangle, sausage, triangle and the same two boats were at the front. This time it was Rex and Sue who outsailed Guy and Graham in another close fought race that was over quickly as the breeze increased. The Original rigs were fighting back though with Stuart and Rory Bush in 3rd and the ever present Andrew and Caroline McAusland in 4th.

For race 3 the course was extended and 4 laps were signalled, the wind had increased to perhaps 10/12 kts and the chop was starting to form. Steve and Martin got away to a flyer closely chased by Stuart and Rory, but you can't keep a top team down for long and the McAuslands were soon clawing their way through the fleet to the front. Steve and Martin hung on for 2nd with the Padros 3rd and Guy and Graham 4th.

So after 6 of the scheduled 7 races have been sailed it's one of the closest finishes ever in the Trio Nationals. 6 points separate the top 5 places. Last years' National Champions still lead but Guy and Graham could still catch them if they win in the forecast big breeze and waves of Sunday's final race.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Boat name Rig Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st Piglet Original 472 Andrew McAusland Caroline McAusland ESC 2 1 2 ‑6 ‑4 1 6 2nd Go with the Flow New 428 Guy Farrant Graham Sykes ESC ‑7 2 ‑4 1 2 4 9 3rd Scarlet Lady New 476 Steve Ashford Martin Yeomans Whitefriars 3 ‑5 1 3 ‑6 2 9 4th Original 433 Adrian Padro Tracie Padro Shustoke SC 1 3 3 ‑4 ‑5 3 10 5th Dash New 393 Rex Frost Sue Frost ESC ‑5 4 5 2 1 ‑7 12 6th Haze Original 398 Stuart Bush Rory Bush Holowell 4 ‑9 ‑7 5 3 6 18 7th Exe t'Sea Original 394 Bob Horlock Colette Horlock ESC ‑8 6 6 ‑8 7 5 24 8th Mayniac Original 348 Chris Mayne David Talbot Hawley Lake ‑9 7 8 ‑9 8 9 32 9th Red Alert Original 495 Simon Gregory Veronique Hart ESC 10 8 9 ‑13 10 ‑12 37 10th Cirrus Original 364 Symon Doliczny Lou Doliczny Cotswold ‑12 10 ‑12 11 9 8 38 11th Pooh Original 431 Nick Pearce Paul Beer ESC 6 11 11 12 ‑14 (RET) 40 12th Celtic Blaze New 429 Ian Upton Mary Upton ESC 13 ‑14 10 7 11 ‑20 41 13th White Lightning Original 487 Louis Hockings‑Cooke Anthony Garratt ESC 14 ‑18 13 ‑19 15 10 52 14th Daisy Original 443 Keith Lawson Hazel Lawson ESC ‑20 ‑17 15 10 17 11 53 15th Tamsyn ll Original 475 Toby Elliot ESC ‑16 13 ‑17 14 13 13 53 16th Abigail Rose New 457 Saul Tyler Deborah Tyler ESC 11 12 14 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 60 17th Deep Purple Original 374 Ken Allison Richard Linsdale ESC 15 15 ‑16 16 16 ‑18 62 18th Kingfisher Original 485 Peter Labdon Richard Young ESC (DNC) (DNC) DNC 15 12 15 65 19th Triple Exe Original 426 John Lee Nick Webber ESC ‑19 16 ‑19 17 18 17 68 20th Original 467 Zak White Steve White Cody 18 19 ‑20 20 ‑21 14 71 21st Kraken Original 444 Paul Furler Steve Johncock ESC 17 ‑20 18 ‑21 20 19 74 22nd No Worries Original 368 Mike Hart Jenny Hart ESC (DNC) (DNC) DNC 18 19 16 76