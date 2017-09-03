Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - Day 1
31 August - 3 September 2017
The Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals fleet at Hayling Island © Peter Barton
110 entries enjoyed sunshine and a light breeze on Hayling Bay for Day 1 of the 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals.
An early light northerly was enough to get the RS Aero 9s started however this was short lived and call short as it dwindled. A southerly light sea breeze replaced it and the RS Aero 9 fleet achieved 3 light races to the RS Aero 7 & 5s two.
Wins in the RS Aero 9 fleet were taking by Ben Charnley (Ouse), Chris Larr (Northampton) and Peter Barton (Lymington), with Chris leading Peter overall.
In the 72 boat RS Aero 7 fleet Ben Whaley (Swanage) took both wins and was also top youth!. Kristo Ounap (Estonia) who finished 2nd in last years Europeans taking the 2nds. Third was big brother, Sam Whaley (Swanage) who assures us he will sort out the sibling pecking order when the wind arrives! World Champ Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) is staying in touch in 7th and first Lady is Sarah Smith (Hayling) in 10th.
Liina Kolk (Estonia) and Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham) took the wins in the 22 strong RS Aero 5 fleet with Liina 1st, Lucy Greenwood (Oxford) (top youth) 2nd and Andrew Frost 3rd overnight.
Family Whaley lead the family contest (best 2) and the Estonians, all from Pirita Svertpaadiklubi, lead the club contest (best 3).
A south-west gradient is set to replace the light northerly today, so with the addition of some thermal a nice medium breeze is possible. Tomorrow fresher breezes are forecast for a grande finale!
After racing Selden Masts will be providing 'Selden Saturday', refreshment drinks at the tally board - a good motivator for prompt tallying in! Tonight following the daily prize giving and customary top tips from the day's leaders is the Class' annual awards dinner.
Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the 'drinks for tallies' initiative!
Results after Day 1:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|5 Rig
|1st
|2369
|Liina Kolk
|Pirita Svertpaadiklubi /Saaremaa MS
|4
|1
|5
|2nd
|1685
|Lucy Greenwood
|Oxford SC
|2
|4
|6
|3rd
|1312
|Andrew Frost
|Sutton Bingham SC
|1
|7
|8
|4th
|117
|Ben Batchelor
|Isle of Man YC
|6
|5
|11
|5th
|1099
|Ralph Nevile
|Frensham Pond SC
|5
|6
|11
|6th
|1795
|Sammy Isaacs‑Johnson
|Claires Court
|12
|2
|14
|7th
|2152
|Sam Schofield
|Spinnaker SC
|3
|11
|14
|8th
|9
|Sander Puppart
|Pirita Svertpaadiklubi
|8
|8
|16
|9th
|1964
|Alice Lucy
|Rutland SC
|10
|9
|19
|10th
|1229
|George Tardrew
|Hayling Island SC
|7
|13
|20
|11th
|1178
|Cathy Bartram
|Chew Valley LSC
|11
|10
|21
|12th
|2130
|Kate Sargent
|Lee on Solent SC
|19
|3
|22
|13th
|1017
|Janet Schofield
|Spinnaker SC
|9
|14
|23
|14th
|2293
|Caroline Martin
|Lee on Solent SC
|16
|12
|28
|15th
|1402
|William Homewood
|Lymington Town SC
|13
|15
|28
|16th
|1030
|Hilary Baker
|Hayling Island SC
|15
|16
|31
|17th
|1108
|Charlie Pearce
|Dabchicks SC
|18
|17
|35
|18th
|1181
|Roger Belton
|Felpham SC
|17
|18
|35
|19th
|1296
|Maggie Dunn
|Lyme Regis SC
|14
|22
|36
|20th
|1301
|Emily Davis
|Great Moor SC
|20
|19
|39
|21st
|11
|Emily Roots
|Cardiff Bay YC
|21
|20
|41
|22nd
|2100
|Julie Willis
|Lymington Town SC
|22
|21
|43
|7 Rig
|1st
|2386
|Ben Whaley
|Swanage SC
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|2321
|Kristo Ounap
|Pirita Svertpaadiklubi
|2
|2
|4
|3rd
|2204
|Sam Whaley
|Swanage SC
|4
|3
|7
|4th
|12
|Billy Vennis‑Ozanne
|Hayling Island SC
|5
|6
|11
|5th
|1332
|Nick Robins
|Hayling Island SC
|10
|5
|15
|6th
|2367
|Ants Haavel
|Pirita Svertpaadiklubi
|9
|8
|17
|7th
|2319
|Stephen Cockerill
|Stokes Bay SC
|15
|4
|19
|8th
|2131
|Greg Kelly
|Isle of Man YC
|8
|11
|19
|9th
|1232
|Steve Norbury
|Warsash SC
|11
|9
|20
|10th
|2287
|Sarah Smith
|Hayling Island SC
|17
|12
|29
|11th
|2053
|Clive Goodwin
|Burghfield SC
|23
|7
|30
|12th
|2161
|Paul Robson
|Reading SC
|3
|28
|31
|13th
|1819
|Mark Riddington
|Emsworth Slipper SC
|6
|27
|33
|14th
|1566
|Tim Hire
|Royal Lymington YC
|7
|26
|33
|15th
|2346
|Ben Rolfe
|Burghfield SC/ RS Sailing
|21
|13
|34
|16th
|2028
|Chris Jenkins
|Bowmoor SC
|20
|14
|34
|17th
|2390
|Matt Hill
|Claires Court
|19
|15
|34
|18th
|1843
|Rachael Jenkins
|Bowmoor SC
|12
|25
|37
|19th
|1183
|George Catchpole
|Waveney and Oulton YC
|30
|10
|40
|20th
|1230
|Noah Rees
|Torpoint Mosquito SC
|18
|22
|40
|21st
|2320
|Sarah Cockerill
|Stokes Bay SC
|14
|30
|44
|22nd
|1172
|David Batchelor
|Isle of Man YC
|28
|16
|44
|23rd
|2318
|Karl Thorne
|Lymington Town SC
|25
|19
|44
|24th
|2384
|Jake Hardman
|Hayling Island SC
|13
|33
|46
|25th
|2101
|Chris Hobday
|Gurnard SC
|33
|17
|50
|26th
|1817
|Chris Jones
|Sutton Bingham SC
|31
|21
|52
|27th
|1211
|James Eales
|Lymington Town SC
|16
|42
|58
|28th
|2288
|Paul Gardner
|Stokes Bay SC
|40
|18
|58
|29th
|1715
|Jane Peckham
|Gurnard SC
|29
|29
|58
|30th
|1581
|Steve Stewart
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|22
|39
|61
|31st
|1792
|Andy Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|38
|23
|61
|32nd
|2155
|Iain McGonigal
|East Lothian YC
|27
|34
|61
|33rd
|1002
|David Cherrill
|Broadwater SC
|26
|38
|64
|34th
|2157
|Nigel Rolfe
|Burghfield SC
|41
|24
|65
|35th
|2058
|Duncan De Boltz
|Thorpe Bay YC
|37
|31
|68
|36th
|1809
|Paul Lingham
|Salcombe YC
|32
|40
|72
|37th
|2162
|Peter Chaplin
|Burghfield SC
|53
|20
|73
|38th
|1031
|Arthur Goldsmith
|Hayling Island SC
|24
|49
|73
|39th
|2173
|Arnaud Bouchez
|Club Nautique de Wimereux
|35
|41
|76
|40th
|1135
|Phil White
|Frampton on Severn SC
|48
|32
|80
|41st
|2057
|Simon Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|45
|35
|80
|42nd
|2114
|Fernando Gamboa
|Lee on Solent SC/ CDPA
|36
|44
|80
|43rd
|1568
|Caitlin Atkin
|Whitstable YC
|43
|37
|80
|44th
|1331
|Rory Cohen
|Frampton on Severn SC
|34
|50
|84
|45th
|1747
|Andrew Cooney
|
|42
|51
|93
|46th
|2074
|Matt Evans
|Great Moor SC
|39
|55
|94
|47th
|1463
|Paul Wright‑Anderson
|Island Barn SC
|52
|43
|95
|48th
|1815
|Fraser Elms
|Hayling Island SC
|47
|48
|95
|49th
|2387
|Chris Nash
|Claires Court
|54
|46
|100
|50th
|1594
|Julie Archer
|Ullswater YC
|46
|54
|100
|51st
|2146
|Nick Craven
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|65
|36
|101
|52nd
|2322
|Mark Stokes
|Hayling Island SC
|55
|47
|102
|53rd
|1844
|Robin Caiger
|Bough Beech SC
|44
|61
|105
|54th
|1261
|Martin Roots
|Cardiff Bay YC
|49
|57
|106
|55th
|1305
|Ed Storey
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|62
|45
|107
|56th
|1777
|Catherine Hemsley
|Felpham SC
|51
|60
|111
|57th
|1509
|Peter Craggs
|York RI SC
|59
|52
|111
|58th
|2225
|John McKeown
|Lancing SC
|56
|56
|112
|59th
|1060
|Mike Linney
|Chichester YC
|50
|63
|113
|60th
|2113
|Christopher Smith
|Island Barn SC
|63
|53
|116
|61st
|2055
|Chris Woolley
|Combs SC
|58
|59
|117
|62nd
|1044
|Lucy Tardrew
|Hayling Island SC
|61
|58
|119
|63rd
|1455
|Tom Dobbs
|Chichester YC
|57
|65
|122
|64th
|1264
|Jackie Craven
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|60
|62
|122
|65th
|2196
|Liz Potter
|West Kirby SC
|66
|64
|130
|66th
|2389
|James Munn
|Weston SC
|64
|67
|131
|67th
|1543
|Robin Pilcher
|Bartley SC
|68
|66
|134
|68th
|2149
|Michael Yates
|Weston SC
|67
|69
|136
|69th
|2223
|Mark Fox
|Stokes Bay SC
|69
|68
|137
|70th
|2270
|Andrew Petter
|Littleton SC
|DNC
|DNC
|146
|70th
|1723
|Marcus Walther
|DSCL Frankfurt
|DNC
|DNC
|146
|70th
|1176
|Andrew Williams
|Mudeford SC
|DNC
|DNC
|146
|9 Rig
|1st
|1888
|Chris Larr
|Northampton SC
|2
|1
|5
|2nd
|2093
|Peter Barton
|Lymington Town SC
|4
|3
|8
|3rd
|2148
|Gareth Griffiths
|Island Barn SC
|6
|4
|13
|4th
|1411
|Phil McCoy
|ESSC
|8
|2
|14
|5th
|2193
|Ben Charnley
|Ouse SC
|1
|8
|18
|6th
|1637
|Greg Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|11
|5
|21
|7th
|1489
|Toby Freeland
|Downs SC
|5
|11
|23
|8th
|1551
|Liam Willis
|Lymington Town SC
|10
|7
|23
|9th
|1184
|Robert Freeland
|Downs SC
|9
|6
|23
|10th
|2001
|Keith Willis
|Lymington Town SC
|3
|12
|25
|11th
|1744
|Matt Thursfield
|Chelmarsh SC
|15
|10
|37
|12th
|1171
|Ffinlo Wright
|Isle of Man YC
|7
|14
|38
|13th
|2368
|Jim Hood
|Lymington Town SC
|13
|9
|39
|14th
|1231
|Tim Bilbrough
|Hayling Island SC
|12
|16
|41
|15th
|1818
|Lester Korzilius
|Emsworth SC
|16
|15
|42
|16th
|1024
|Jason Hardman
|Hayling Island SC
|14
|13
|44
Stay tuned to see who will come out on top at the end of the 11 race series!
