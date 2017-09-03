Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - Day 1

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 11:35 am

110 entries enjoyed sunshine and a light breeze on Hayling Bay for Day 1 of the 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals.

An early light northerly was enough to get the RS Aero 9s started however this was short lived and call short as it dwindled. A southerly light sea breeze replaced it and the RS Aero 9 fleet achieved 3 light races to the RS Aero 7 & 5s two.

Wins in the RS Aero 9 fleet were taking by Ben Charnley (Ouse), Chris Larr (Northampton) and Peter Barton (Lymington), with Chris leading Peter overall.

In the 72 boat RS Aero 7 fleet Ben Whaley (Swanage) took both wins and was also top youth!. Kristo Ounap (Estonia) who finished 2nd in last years Europeans taking the 2nds. Third was big brother, Sam Whaley (Swanage) who assures us he will sort out the sibling pecking order when the wind arrives! World Champ Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) is staying in touch in 7th and first Lady is Sarah Smith (Hayling) in 10th.

Liina Kolk (Estonia) and Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham) took the wins in the 22 strong RS Aero 5 fleet with Liina 1st, Lucy Greenwood (Oxford) (top youth) 2nd and Andrew Frost 3rd overnight.

Family Whaley lead the family contest (best 2) and the Estonians, all from Pirita Svertpaadiklubi, lead the club contest (best 3).

A south-west gradient is set to replace the light northerly today, so with the addition of some thermal a nice medium breeze is possible. Tomorrow fresher breezes are forecast for a grande finale!

After racing Selden Masts will be providing 'Selden Saturday', refreshment drinks at the tally board - a good motivator for prompt tallying in! Tonight following the daily prize giving and customary top tips from the day's leaders is the Class' annual awards dinner.

Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the 'drinks for tallies' initiative!

Results after Day 1:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 Pts 5 Rig 1st 2369 Liina Kolk Pirita Svertpaadiklubi /Saaremaa MS 4 1 5 2nd 1685 Lucy Greenwood Oxford SC 2 4 6 3rd 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC 1 7 8 4th 117 Ben Batchelor Isle of Man YC 6 5 11 5th 1099 Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC 5 6 11 6th 1795 Sammy Isaacs‑Johnson Claires Court 12 2 14 7th 2152 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC 3 11 14 8th 9 Sander Puppart Pirita Svertpaadiklubi 8 8 16 9th 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC 10 9 19 10th 1229 George Tardrew Hayling Island SC 7 13 20 11th 1178 Cathy Bartram Chew Valley LSC 11 10 21 12th 2130 Kate Sargent Lee on Solent SC 19 3 22 13th 1017 Janet Schofield Spinnaker SC 9 14 23 14th 2293 Caroline Martin Lee on Solent SC 16 12 28 15th 1402 William Homewood Lymington Town SC 13 15 28 16th 1030 Hilary Baker Hayling Island SC 15 16 31 17th 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC 18 17 35 18th 1181 Roger Belton Felpham SC 17 18 35 19th 1296 Maggie Dunn Lyme Regis SC 14 22 36 20th 1301 Emily Davis Great Moor SC 20 19 39 21st 11 Emily Roots Cardiff Bay YC 21 20 41 22nd 2100 Julie Willis Lymington Town SC 22 21 43 7 Rig 1st 2386 Ben Whaley Swanage SC 1 1 2 2nd 2321 Kristo Ounap Pirita Svertpaadiklubi 2 2 4 3rd 2204 Sam Whaley Swanage SC 4 3 7 4th 12 Billy Vennis‑Ozanne Hayling Island SC 5 6 11 5th 1332 Nick Robins Hayling Island SC 10 5 15 6th 2367 Ants Haavel Pirita Svertpaadiklubi 9 8 17 7th 2319 Stephen Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 15 4 19 8th 2131 Greg Kelly Isle of Man YC 8 11 19 9th 1232 Steve Norbury Warsash SC 11 9 20 10th 2287 Sarah Smith Hayling Island SC 17 12 29 11th 2053 Clive Goodwin Burghfield SC 23 7 30 12th 2161 Paul Robson Reading SC 3 28 31 13th 1819 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC 6 27 33 14th 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC 7 26 33 15th 2346 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC/ RS Sailing 21 13 34 16th 2028 Chris Jenkins Bowmoor SC 20 14 34 17th 2390 Matt Hill Claires Court 19 15 34 18th 1843 Rachael Jenkins Bowmoor SC 12 25 37 19th 1183 George Catchpole Waveney and Oulton YC 30 10 40 20th 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC 18 22 40 21st 2320 Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 14 30 44 22nd 1172 David Batchelor Isle of Man YC 28 16 44 23rd 2318 Karl Thorne Lymington Town SC 25 19 44 24th 2384 Jake Hardman Hayling Island SC 13 33 46 25th 2101 Chris Hobday Gurnard SC 33 17 50 26th 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC 31 21 52 27th 1211 James Eales Lymington Town SC 16 42 58 28th 2288 Paul Gardner Stokes Bay SC 40 18 58 29th 1715 Jane Peckham Gurnard SC 29 29 58 30th 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales SC 22 39 61 31st 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC 38 23 61 32nd 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC 27 34 61 33rd 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC 26 38 64 34th 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC 41 24 65 35th 2058 Duncan De Boltz Thorpe Bay YC 37 31 68 36th 1809 Paul Lingham Salcombe YC 32 40 72 37th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC 53 20 73 38th 1031 Arthur Goldsmith Hayling Island SC 24 49 73 39th 2173 Arnaud Bouchez Club Nautique de Wimereux 35 41 76 40th 1135 Phil White Frampton on Severn SC 48 32 80 41st 2057 Simon Hill Hayling Island SC 45 35 80 42nd 2114 Fernando Gamboa Lee on Solent SC/ CDPA 36 44 80 43rd 1568 Caitlin Atkin Whitstable YC 43 37 80 44th 1331 Rory Cohen Frampton on Severn SC 34 50 84 45th 1747 Andrew Cooney 42 51 93 46th 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC 39 55 94 47th 1463 Paul Wright‑Anderson Island Barn SC 52 43 95 48th 1815 Fraser Elms Hayling Island SC 47 48 95 49th 2387 Chris Nash Claires Court 54 46 100 50th 1594 Julie Archer Ullswater YC 46 54 100 51st 2146 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 65 36 101 52nd 2322 Mark Stokes Hayling Island SC 55 47 102 53rd 1844 Robin Caiger Bough Beech SC 44 61 105 54th 1261 Martin Roots Cardiff Bay YC 49 57 106 55th 1305 Ed Storey Yorkshire Dales SC 62 45 107 56th 1777 Catherine Hemsley Felpham SC 51 60 111 57th 1509 Peter Craggs York RI SC 59 52 111 58th 2225 John McKeown Lancing SC 56 56 112 59th 1060 Mike Linney Chichester YC 50 63 113 60th 2113 Christopher Smith Island Barn SC 63 53 116 61st 2055 Chris Woolley Combs SC 58 59 117 62nd 1044 Lucy Tardrew Hayling Island SC 61 58 119 63rd 1455 Tom Dobbs Chichester YC 57 65 122 64th 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 60 62 122 65th 2196 Liz Potter West Kirby SC 66 64 130 66th 2389 James Munn Weston SC 64 67 131 67th 1543 Robin Pilcher Bartley SC 68 66 134 68th 2149 Michael Yates Weston SC 67 69 136 69th 2223 Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC 69 68 137 70th 2270 Andrew Petter Littleton SC DNC DNC 146 70th 1723 Marcus Walther DSCL Frankfurt DNC DNC 146 70th 1176 Andrew Williams Mudeford SC DNC DNC 146 9 Rig 1st 1888 Chris Larr Northampton SC 2 1 5 2nd 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC 4 3 8 3rd 2148 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn SC 6 4 13 4th 1411 Phil McCoy ESSC 8 2 14 5th 2193 Ben Charnley Ouse SC 1 8 18 6th 1637 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 11 5 21 7th 1489 Toby Freeland Downs SC 5 11 23 8th 1551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC 10 7 23 9th 1184 Robert Freeland Downs SC 9 6 23 10th 2001 Keith Willis Lymington Town SC 3 12 25 11th 1744 Matt Thursfield Chelmarsh SC 15 10 37 12th 1171 Ffinlo Wright Isle of Man YC 7 14 38 13th 2368 Jim Hood Lymington Town SC 13 9 39 14th 1231 Tim Bilbrough Hayling Island SC 12 16 41 15th 1818 Lester Korzilius Emsworth SC 16 15 42 16th 1024 Jason Hardman Hayling Island SC 14 13 44

Stay tuned to see who will come out on top at the end of the 11 race series!

You can also keep in touch with Everything Aero via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and the facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass