Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - Day 1

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 11:35 am 31 August - 3 September 2017
The Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals fleet at Hayling Island © Peter Barton

110 entries enjoyed sunshine and a light breeze on Hayling Bay for Day 1 of the 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals.

An early light northerly was enough to get the RS Aero 9s started however this was short lived and call short as it dwindled. A southerly light sea breeze replaced it and the RS Aero 9 fleet achieved 3 light races to the RS Aero 7 & 5s two.

Wins in the RS Aero 9 fleet were taking by Ben Charnley (Ouse), Chris Larr (Northampton) and Peter Barton (Lymington), with Chris leading Peter overall.

In the 72 boat RS Aero 7 fleet Ben Whaley (Swanage) took both wins and was also top youth!. Kristo Ounap (Estonia) who finished 2nd in last years Europeans taking the 2nds. Third was big brother, Sam Whaley (Swanage) who assures us he will sort out the sibling pecking order when the wind arrives! World Champ Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) is staying in touch in 7th and first Lady is Sarah Smith (Hayling) in 10th.

Liina Kolk (Estonia) and Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham) took the wins in the 22 strong RS Aero 5 fleet with Liina 1st, Lucy Greenwood (Oxford) (top youth) 2nd and Andrew Frost 3rd overnight.

Family Whaley lead the family contest (best 2) and the Estonians, all from Pirita Svertpaadiklubi, lead the club contest (best 3).

A south-west gradient is set to replace the light northerly today, so with the addition of some thermal a nice medium breeze is possible. Tomorrow fresher breezes are forecast for a grande finale!

After racing Selden Masts will be providing 'Selden Saturday', refreshment drinks at the tally board - a good motivator for prompt tallying in! Tonight following the daily prize giving and customary top tips from the day's leaders is the Class' annual awards dinner.

Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the 'drinks for tallies' initiative!

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2Pts
5 Rig
1st2369Liina KolkPirita Svertpaadiklubi /Saaremaa MS415
2nd1685Lucy GreenwoodOxford SC246
3rd1312Andrew FrostSutton Bingham SC178
4th117Ben BatchelorIsle of Man YC6511
5th1099Ralph NevileFrensham Pond SC5611
6th1795Sammy Isaacs‑JohnsonClaires Court12214
7th2152Sam SchofieldSpinnaker SC31114
8th9Sander PuppartPirita Svertpaadiklubi8816
9th1964Alice LucyRutland SC10919
10th1229George TardrewHayling Island SC71320
11th1178Cathy BartramChew Valley LSC111021
12th2130Kate SargentLee on Solent SC19322
13th1017Janet SchofieldSpinnaker SC91423
14th2293Caroline MartinLee on Solent SC161228
15th1402William HomewoodLymington Town SC131528
16th1030Hilary BakerHayling Island SC151631
17th1108Charlie PearceDabchicks SC181735
18th1181Roger BeltonFelpham SC171835
19th1296Maggie DunnLyme Regis SC142236
20th1301Emily DavisGreat Moor SC201939
21st11Emily RootsCardiff Bay YC212041
22nd2100Julie WillisLymington Town SC222143
7 Rig
1st2386Ben WhaleySwanage SC112
2nd2321Kristo OunapPirita Svertpaadiklubi224
3rd2204Sam WhaleySwanage SC437
4th12Billy Vennis‑OzanneHayling Island SC5611
5th1332Nick RobinsHayling Island SC10515
6th2367Ants HaavelPirita Svertpaadiklubi9817
7th2319Stephen CockerillStokes Bay SC15419
8th2131Greg KellyIsle of Man YC81119
9th1232Steve NorburyWarsash SC11920
10th2287Sarah SmithHayling Island SC171229
11th2053Clive GoodwinBurghfield SC23730
12th2161Paul RobsonReading SC32831
13th1819Mark RiddingtonEmsworth Slipper SC62733
14th1566Tim HireRoyal Lymington YC72633
15th2346Ben RolfeBurghfield SC/ RS Sailing211334
16th2028Chris JenkinsBowmoor SC201434
17th2390Matt HillClaires Court191534
18th1843Rachael JenkinsBowmoor SC122537
19th1183George CatchpoleWaveney and Oulton YC301040
20th1230Noah ReesTorpoint Mosquito SC182240
21st2320Sarah CockerillStokes Bay SC143044
22nd1172David BatchelorIsle of Man YC281644
23rd2318Karl ThorneLymington Town SC251944
24th2384Jake HardmanHayling Island SC133346
25th2101Chris HobdayGurnard SC331750
26th1817Chris JonesSutton Bingham SC312152
27th1211James EalesLymington Town SC164258
28th2288Paul GardnerStokes Bay SC401858
29th1715Jane PeckhamGurnard SC292958
30th1581Steve StewartYorkshire Dales SC223961
31st1792Andy HillHayling Island SC382361
32nd2155Iain McGonigalEast Lothian YC273461
33rd1002David CherrillBroadwater SC263864
34th2157Nigel RolfeBurghfield SC412465
35th2058Duncan De BoltzThorpe Bay YC373168
36th1809Paul LinghamSalcombe YC324072
37th2162Peter ChaplinBurghfield SC532073
38th1031Arthur GoldsmithHayling Island SC244973
39th2173Arnaud BouchezClub Nautique de Wimereux354176
40th1135Phil WhiteFrampton on Severn SC483280
41st2057Simon HillHayling Island SC453580
42nd2114Fernando GamboaLee on Solent SC/ CDPA364480
43rd1568Caitlin AtkinWhitstable YC433780
44th1331Rory CohenFrampton on Severn SC345084
45th1747Andrew Cooney 425193
46th2074Matt EvansGreat Moor SC395594
47th1463Paul Wright‑AndersonIsland Barn SC524395
48th1815Fraser ElmsHayling Island SC474895
49th2387Chris NashClaires Court5446100
50th1594Julie ArcherUllswater YC4654100
51st2146Nick CravenYorkshire Dales SC6536101
52nd2322Mark StokesHayling Island SC5547102
53rd1844Robin CaigerBough Beech SC4461105
54th1261Martin RootsCardiff Bay YC4957106
55th1305Ed StoreyYorkshire Dales SC6245107
56th1777Catherine HemsleyFelpham SC5160111
57th1509Peter CraggsYork RI SC5952111
58th2225John McKeownLancing SC5656112
59th1060Mike LinneyChichester YC5063113
60th2113Christopher SmithIsland Barn SC6353116
61st2055Chris WoolleyCombs SC5859117
62nd1044Lucy TardrewHayling Island SC6158119
63rd1455Tom DobbsChichester YC5765122
64th1264Jackie CravenYorkshire Dales SC6062122
65th2196Liz PotterWest Kirby SC6664130
66th2389James MunnWeston SC6467131
67th1543Robin PilcherBartley SC6866134
68th2149Michael YatesWeston SC6769136
69th2223Mark FoxStokes Bay SC6968137
70th2270Andrew PetterLittleton SCDNCDNC146
70th1723Marcus WaltherDSCL FrankfurtDNCDNC146
70th1176Andrew WilliamsMudeford SCDNCDNC146
9 Rig
1st1888Chris LarrNorthampton SC215
2nd2093Peter BartonLymington Town SC438
3rd2148Gareth GriffithsIsland Barn SC6413
4th1411Phil McCoyESSC8214
5th2193Ben CharnleyOuse SC1818
6th1637Greg BartlettStarcross YC11521
7th1489Toby FreelandDowns SC51123
8th1551Liam WillisLymington Town SC10723
9th1184Robert FreelandDowns SC9623
10th2001Keith WillisLymington Town SC31225
11th1744Matt ThursfieldChelmarsh SC151037
12th1171Ffinlo WrightIsle of Man YC71438
13th2368Jim HoodLymington Town SC13939
14th1231Tim BilbroughHayling Island SC121641
15th1818Lester KorziliusEmsworth SC161542
16th1024Jason HardmanHayling Island SC141344

Stay tuned to see who will come out on top at the end of the 11 race series!

You can also keep in touch with Everything Aero via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and the facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass

