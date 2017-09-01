Please select your home edition
International 14 Prince of Wales Cup Week at Rock - Day 5

by Luke Boughton today at 8:45 am 28 August - 1 September 2017

It's fair to say Rock has been a pretty impeccable venue for the 14s. From conditions ranging from "testing" to out right "full on", it has left the whole fleet with food for thought ahead of the Worlds in San Fran, let alone the stunning coast line backing a fleet of carbon fibre machines which have drawn the attention of nearly every passer-by on the beach!

The final day of the Championship Week, racing for the Lowestoft Bowl and Hunstanton Plate, saw Roger & Ben, already crowned National Champions, gunning for the double, with Douglas & Mark nipping at their heels all week. And with the Partingtons and Neale & Ed only 4 points back, Katie and Nigel about to drop a DNF, the podium was all to play for!

The fleet was greeted with a perfect, sunny, 12-15 knots in the mouth of the harbour meaning the flat water start led to a bumpy windward mark, before charging back in to the flat water of the harbour.

International 14 PoW Week Llandudno Trophy day at Rock - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk
International 14 PoW Week Llandudno Trophy day at Rock - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk

Race 1 saw Douglas/Mark, Roger/Ben and Archie/Harvey storm off the ship end of the line and toward the cliffs which had paid previously sailing in this course area. However it was a right hand group of the Partingtons, Ed/Neale and Katie/Nigel who picked up the shifts on the right side of the course to lead a the top mark. These three battled it out with Katie and Nigel taking the bullet and setting up a grandstand finish with Roger/Ben for the weeks prize.

Race 2 and the same windward-leeward course provided plenty of options with the left paying for the first half of the beat and the usual suspects led off the starboard end of the line again. This time Archie/Harvey made it stick leading round the whole race course chased hard by Katie/Nigel and Roger/Ben. These three were attached by a piece of string that culminated in a leeward mark pile up on lap 3 just before the finish. Archie/Harvey rolled the group taking the gun, but in the process infringed Roger/Ben having to take a penalty allowing chasing boats to pip them to the post and breaking their hopes of a first championship win in the new boat! This left Roger/Ben to take the race win and the week on countback from Katie/Nigel who finished the week with a dominant 1, 1, 2!

International 14 PoW Week Llandudno Trophy day at Rock - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk
International 14 PoW Week Llandudno Trophy day at Rock - photo © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk

It's fair to say it has been an epic week with amazing hospitality from Rock Sailing & Waterski Club. The race committee did a stellar job and the free beer after racing each day didn't go amiss either! On to San Fran next year where the top U.K. boats have very little between them... all to play for!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelm / CrewR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1GBR 1541R Gilbert / B Mcrane31224113
2GBR 1561MarlynD Pattison / M Tait19135423
3GBR 1559A Partington / T Partington42663324
4GBR 155RoxanneN Jones / E FitzGerald63542626
5GBR 1557K Nurton / N Ash2DNF311233
6GBR 1530Smash It!A FitzGerald / R Dobson86456736
7GBR 1548J Pearson / J Hunter Hamilton75810101050
8GBR 1523K Morrison / J Fowke124111681162
9GBR 1563PuffA Massey / H Hillary9DNF1397567
10GBR 1545HoffJ Reid / E Dyer158147141270
11GBR 1527Blue FireP MacDanell / L Boughton101071112DNF74
12GBR 1517G Yeoman / J Yeoman14DNF9129876
13GBR 1519O Sloper H Mclean1911161411980
14GBR 1531Eagle 2A Penman / C Watson13DNF1013131386
15GBR 1558Pink DragonK Hien / T Merkel22DNF128151495
16GBR 1529R Pascal / M Pascal11DNF21211715109
17GBR 1500L Stacpoole / H Stacpoole1771920DNFDNF111
18GBR 1551Not Yet DeadC Smith / I Smith21DNF17152016113
19GBR 1554P Crokford / C Bell20DNF151716DNF116
20GBR 1488D Van Essen S Saccani18DNF20191817116
21GBR 1562A Cattanach / P Anderson23DNF18181918120
22GBR 1556D Holman / D Ash5DNFDNF23DNFDNF124
23FRA 18B Fritsch / R Thibaud16DNF2222DNFDNF132
